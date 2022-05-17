Log in
05/17 03:08:03 am EDT
336.90 CHF   +0.09%
Hearing aid maker Sonova beats sales target on pent-up demand

05/17/2022 | 02:36am EDT
(Adds context, quotes from interview)

FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - Sonova, the world's biggest maker of hearing aids, beat its full-year sales target on Tuesday but said growth would slow as pent-up demand has partially been met.

The COVID-19 pandemic and measures such as social distancing prevented people from seeing their doctors or audiologists, but as restrictions eased patients returned to stores.

Switzerland-based Sonova said sales grew almost 30% to 3.36 billion Swiss francs ($3.36 billion) in the year ended March 31, beating its guidance for growth of 24%-28%.

For 2022/2023, Sonova expects consolidated sales to increase by 17%-21% and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) to grow 12%-18%.

While some markets have mostly recovered, others offer potential for further improvement, CEO Arnd Kaldowski told Reuters.

"There are still some markets where there is some improvement to be expected relative to the last fiscal year, namely probably Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. But if you go through those names, they are not 50% of the business," Kaldowski said.

Inflation might also impact Sonova as rising prices and general economic uncertainty discourage customers from extra expenses, he said, but added Russia and Ukraine account for less than 1% of group revenue and are not significant to its supply chain.

"So it's more of a discussion of the general microelectronics market in China. But at this point, we're able to deliver all products we want to ship," the CEO said.

($1 = 1.0011 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk and Zuzanna Szymanska in Frankfurt; editing by Jason Neely)


