Sonova : Corporate governance report 2022/23

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Articles of Association

The Articles of Association of Sonova Holding AG remained unchanged in FY 2022/23 except for (i) article 3, 5, 6 (share capital and authorized capital) as well as (ii) article 16 (number of members of the Board of Directors): (i) Article 3, 5 6: The share capital as stipulated by the previous version of article 3 was reduced according to the resolution of the 2022 Annual General Shareholdersʼ Meeting (AGM) and this resolution triggered amendments on article 5 and 6 (for details see section capital structure below). (ii) Article 16: The minimum number of members of the Board of Directors was increased from 3 to 5 in order to be able to comply with good governance practice and the maximum number of members of the Board of Directors was increased from 9 to 10 in order to facilitate the long-term succession planning within the Board of Directors; both changes have been resolved at the 2022 AGM. The Articles of Association are available here.

The Swiss corporate law reform which became effective January 1, 2023, triggers several mandatory and voluntary amendments to the Articles of Association which will be discussed and put to a vote of the shareholders at the 2023 AGM.

Capital structure

Share capital

As of March 31, 2023, the ordinary share capital of Sonova Holding AG was

CHF 3,057,985.95 fully paid up and divided into 61,159,719 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.05 each.

Sonova Holding AG has issued neither participation certificates nor profit-sharing certificates.

With the exception of the treasury shares held by the company itself, each share represents one vote at the Annual General Shareholdersʼ Meeting and is entitled to dividend payments. As of March 31, 2023, the company held 1,566,263 treasury shares (1,532,910 in the previous year).

More information on the share capital can be found in Art. 3 of the Articles of Association available here.

Conditional and authorized share capital

Conditional share capital

The conditional share capital may be increased by a maximum amount of CHF 266,107 by issuing 5,322,133 registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.05 per share which equates to 8.70% of the existing share capital. Out of this conditional share capital an amount of (i) CHF 101,050.65 (equaling 2,021,013 registered shares) may be used for distribution to key employees of the Sonova Group through an equity participation program and (ii) CHF 165,056 (equaling to 3,301,120 registered shares) may be used for exercising option and conversion rights granted in connection with bonds or similar debt instruments issued by the company to finance the acquisition of companies, parts of companies or shareholdings.

More information on the conditional share capital can be found in Art. 4 of the Articles of Association, available here.