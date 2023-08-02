Stäfa, August 2, 2023 - HANSATON is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated, award-winning Style RIC hearing aids as an extension of the HANSATON FOKUS platform. Combining exceptional sound performance with a sleek and elegant design, the Style RIC is set to revolutionize the way individuals experience hearing aids.

Inspired by the needs and ideas of hearing aid wearers and professionals, the Style RIC's modern and slender design sets a new benchmark in the industry. Based on consumer insights the User Experience and Design Team started to create this new innovative hearing aid shape from scratch, in strong collaboration with R&D Experts. This co-creative

approach enabled our experts to create a unique slender hearing aid, without compromising performance.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Style RIC boasts a beautiful and slender design, featuring unique left and right receiver angles. This innovative design element allows the hearing aids to contour to the head, which could also improve comfort, even for individuals with glasses.

The AQ sound FS S has a convenient push-button and onboard LEDs for easily checking the charging status of each hearing aid. The Style RIC is powered by a Lithium-ion battery, that lasts all day. Style RICs are delivered with the elegant and easy-to-use HANSATON S Charger, which is unique to the Style RIC. Magnetic hold of the hearing aids provides easy insertion and removal where the Style RICs are charged in less than 3 hours.