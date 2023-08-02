Stäfa, August 2, 2023 - HANSATON is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated, award-winning Style RIC hearing aids as an extension of the HANSATON FOKUS platform. Combining exceptional sound performance with a sleek and elegant design, the Style RIC is set to revolutionize the way individuals experience hearing aids.
Inspired by the needs and ideas of hearing aid wearers and professionals, the Style RIC's modern and slender design sets a new benchmark in the industry. Based on consumer insights the User Experience and Design Team started to create this new innovative hearing aid shape from scratch, in strong collaboration with R&D Experts. This co-creative
approach enabled our experts to create a unique slender hearing aid, without compromising performance.
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Style RIC boasts a beautiful and slender design, featuring unique left and right receiver angles. This innovative design element allows the hearing aids to contour to the head, which could also improve comfort, even for individuals with glasses.
The AQ sound FS S has a convenient push-button and onboard LEDs for easily checking the charging status of each hearing aid. The Style RIC is powered by a Lithium-ion battery, that lasts all day. Style RICs are delivered with the elegant and easy-to-use HANSATON S Charger, which is unique to the Style RIC. Magnetic hold of the hearing aids provides easy insertion and removal where the Style RICs are charged in less than 3 hours.
This innovative hearing aid design was awarded the German Design Award 2023. The German Design Awards are the premium award of the German Design Council. With its worldwide spectrum and international appeal, it is one of the most prestigious awards in the design landscape across all industries.
Built on the renowned HANSATON FOKUS platform, the Style RIC merges performance with style. Clients can enjoy direct connectivity, including tap control, empowering them to focus on what matters most. With cutting-edge features like StereoBeam and Dynamic SpeechBeam, wearers can lead active lifestyles and engage in social activities with confidence. The Style RIC is available in performance levels 9, 7, 5, and 3, ensuring a customized hearing experience for every individual.
Furthermore, these innovative hearing aids offer seamless connectivity to all mobile phones*, allowing users to answer calls with a simple tap on their ear. With hands-free phone calls and the ability to personalize the listening experience through a smartphone app, the Style RIC truly elevates the hearing aid experience.
Discover style, performance, and easy connectivity with the new HANSATON Style RIC. For more information, visit www.hansaton.com/pro.
*Smartphones and traditional mobile phones with compatible Bluetooth® profiles. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
HANSATON's passion for people, design, and innovation is realized through cutting-edge solutions. The combination of HANSATON's and Sonova's history delivers a joint strength of over 100 years of experience, including a rich German heritage of quality, design, and engineering and Swiss precision and innovation. Looking to the future, HANSATON commits to continuous learning from partners to push the limits of design and technology to meet the needs of current and future clients.
