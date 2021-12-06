Sonova : HANSATON welcomes new stars to its STRATOS platform

December 6, 2021 - Hearing system manufacturer, HANSATON , introduces new stars to its successful STRATOS platform. Designed to explore new dimensions of hearing, this platform highlights the power and beauty of two new stars, to cover a broader range of hearing needs.

The beauty of Ultra Power

The beat ST RT675 UP hearing system is HANSATON's most powerful BTE. This state-of-the-art hearing aid was designed with great attention to detail, including sophisticated style and dual receivers, for higher output and gain.

The PRISM™ chip, with double the memory, opened up further possibilities for HearIntelligence™ technology to reach new heights with STRATOS. HearIntelligence technology includes powerful sound performance along with wireless connectivity to all phones*.

The HANSATON wireless connectivity boasts hands-free Bluetooth® phone calls and, with the improved STRATOS Bluetooth® functionality, it is now possible to connect two phones or tablets at once. Clients who own smartphones want the option to personalize their listening experience and can now do so in an easy or slightly more advanced way.

Each client's needs and priorities are different, especially when it comes to ultra power hearing systems. So for the HANSATON UP hearing aids there are three pre-sets in the scout fitting software to get a more personalized start: Classic, Modern and Active.

The beat ST RT675 UP has all the amazing STRATOS signal processing. Intelligent AutoSurround continuously adapts to acoustic environments for more exact signal processing. It enables the hearing systems to react rapidly and accurately to changes in clients' hearing environments. Dynamic SpeechBeam further helps clients focus on speech and filter out distracting noise, while Intelligent NoiseReduction is designed to highlight speech from the front by canceling intense background noise from beside and behind.

The recently launched Lifestyle Analyzer is great with new clients: first fit them with myChoice, HANSATON's programmable trial devices, and then review their personal listening lifestyle after 1-3 weeks. You'll be able to make a personalized, fact-based recommendation about which performance level is best for them.