Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sonova Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOON   CH0012549785

SONOVA HOLDING AG

(SOON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sonova : HANSATON welcomes new stars to its STRATOS platform

12/06/2021 | 05:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANSATON welcomes new stars to its STRATOS platform

December 6, 2021 - Hearing system manufacturer, HANSATON, introduces new stars to its successful STRATOS platform. Designed to explore new dimensions of hearing, this platform highlights the power and beauty of two new stars, to cover a broader range of hearing needs.

The beauty of Ultra Power

The beat ST RT675 UP hearing system is HANSATON's most powerful BTE. This state-of-the-art hearing aid was designed with great attention to detail, including sophisticated style and dual receivers, for higher output and gain.

The PRISM™ chip, with double the memory, opened up further possibilities for HearIntelligence™ technology to reach new heights with STRATOS. HearIntelligence technology includes powerful sound performance along with wireless connectivity to all phones*.

The HANSATON wireless connectivity boasts hands-free Bluetooth® phone calls and, with the improved STRATOS Bluetooth® functionality, it is now possible to connect two phones or tablets at once. Clients who own smartphones want the option to personalize their listening experience and can now do so in an easy or slightly more advanced way.

Each client's needs and priorities are different, especially when it comes to ultra power hearing systems. So for the HANSATON UP hearing aids there are three pre-sets in the scout fitting software to get a more personalized start: Classic, Modern and Active.

The beat ST RT675 UP has all the amazing STRATOS signal processing. Intelligent AutoSurround continuously adapts to acoustic environments for more exact signal processing. It enables the hearing systems to react rapidly and accurately to changes in clients' hearing environments. Dynamic SpeechBeam further helps clients focus on speech and filter out distracting noise, while Intelligent NoiseReduction is designed to highlight speech from the front by canceling intense background noise from beside and behind.

The recently launched Lifestyle Analyzer is great with new clients: first fit them with myChoice, HANSATON's programmable trial devices, and then review their personal listening lifestyle after 1-3 weeks. You'll be able to make a personalized, fact-based recommendation about which performance level is best for them.

Expanding the rechargeable portfolio

The other new addition to the portfolio is the AQ beat ST R rechargeable BTE. Measuring just 3.3 cm, the AQ beat ST R impresses with a new dual receiver and a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery. With a maximum charging time of three hours, the advanced Lithium-ion technology gives the hearing instruments 24 hours of runtime between charges. This new rechargeable BTE provides increased gain and leverages all the advantages of the STRATOS platform.

Our rechargeable STRATOS devices have a convenient tap control feature for easy access to accept & end phone calls, play & pause audio streaming, and trigger a voice assistant.

Both the beat ST RT675 UP and AQ beat ST R feature water resistant IP68 certified housings available in appealing color combinations, with the HANSATON wave design in tone-on-tone for an elegant touch.

With these new stellar BTE additions, you can find power and beauty in this latest update to the STRATOS portfolio, delivering solutions for a broader range of hearing needs. Stronger performance, more connectivity features and even easier handling make these new hearing aids heroes of everyday life. Support your clients on their journey to a new hearing experience.

Innovative by tradition:

Since the inception of HANSATON in Hamburg, Germany, we have been striving to provide exceptional, cutting-edge products with impeccable design to our exclusive partners and their clients. We have a driving passion to help people hear better. We deliver on that passion with esthetically pleasing designs so people can be proud to use our hearing systems. STRATOS is an incredible new step on this journey.

We invite you to join us…

Together we can provide premium designs and innovative technology for exceptional hearing

About HANSATON

HANSATON, a hearing system manufacturing company, was founded in 1957 in Hamburg and has been part of the Sonova Group since 2015. Throughout the hearing system industry, HANSATON stands for innovative technology and award-winning product design. Together with hearing system professionals and partners, HANSATON develops custom-tailored solutions to help people enjoy optimal hearing experiences. HANSATON hearing systems are available worldwide.

*Smartphones and traditional mobile phones with compatible Bluetooth® profiles. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

Disclaimer

Sonova Holding AG published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 10:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SONOVA HOLDING AG
12/05Nuheara Secures Global Supply Deal for Hearing Devices; Shares Grow 5%
MT
12/01Holcim Chairman to Represent Unit Lafarge in French Hearing for Funding Terrorists in S..
MT
11/29AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Sonova, Maintains Add Recommendation
MT
11/26AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Sonova, Maintains Add Recommendation
MT
11/25Holcim Extends Chairman's Term Until Spring 2023
MT
11/16Mirabaud Securities Lifts Price Target on Sonova, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
11/16Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Price Target on Sonova, Maintains Outperform Recommendation
MT
11/15MarketScreener's World Press Review - November 15, 2021
11/15Sonova Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2021
CI
11/15Sonova beats half-year earnings estimates, warns of supply chain issues
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONOVA HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 283 M 3 558 M 3 558 M
Net income 2022 654 M 708 M 708 M
Net Debt 2022 396 M 429 M 429 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,7x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 20 900 M 22 738 M 22 652 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,49x
EV / Sales 2023 5,81x
Nbr of Employees 14 922
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart SONOVA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Sonova Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONOVA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 335,40 CHF
Average target price 363,24 CHF
Spread / Average Target 8,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnd Kaldowski Chief Executive Officer
Birgit Conix Chief Financial Officer
Robert F. Spoerry Non-Executive Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andi Vonlanthen Group Vice President-Research & Development
Ludger Althoff Group Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONOVA HOLDING AG45.83%22 738
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG84.73%32 976
DEMANT A/S26.02%11 024
COCHLEAR LIMITED11.82%9 760
EYEBRIGHT MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY (BEIJING) CO., LTD.25.81%3 589
ÖSSUR HF.-17.44%2 566