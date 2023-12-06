Stock SOON SONOVA HOLDING AG
PDF Report : Sonova Holding AG

Sonova Holding AG

Equities

SOON

CH0012549785

Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
 06:29:44 2023-12-06 am EST 		Intraday chart for Sonova Holding AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
256.25 CHF +0.65% +1.79% +16.87%
12:16pm SONOVA HOLDING : Taking into account the adverse forex impact Alphavalue
Nov. 21 Swiss Stocks Clock in Gains as Watch Exports Tick Up MT
Latest news about Sonova Holding AG

SONOVA HOLDING : Taking into account the adverse forex impact Alphavalue
Swiss Stocks Clock in Gains as Watch Exports Tick Up MT
Global markets live: Zoom, Best Buy, Lowe's, Medtronic, Nvidia...
SONOVA HOLDING : Despite the soft H1, investors cheered the FY 23/24 promise Alphavalue
Transcript : Sonova Holding AG, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 21, 2023 CI
European shares muted as investors await Fed minutes for policy outlook RE
European shares muted as financials offset gains in miners; Fed minutes on tap RE
Hearing aid maker Sonova lowers annual core profit forecast RE
Sonova Posts Decline in Fiscal H1 Attributable Income, Sales MT
Sonova Holding AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year 2023/24 CI
Sonova Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Switzerland's Sonova Names New Chair for 2025 Nomination MT
Redburn Atlantic Lifts Price Target on Sonova, Maintains Buy Recommendation MT
SONOVA HOLDING : Incorporating some further near-term headwinds Alphavalue
AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Sonova, Maintains Buy Recommendation MT
Barclays Lowers Price Target on Sonova, Maintains Overweight Recommendation MT
Sandoz Spin-off Prompts Swiss Extraordinary Index Changes in October MT
Chinese headwinds could be more severe than expected Alphavalue
AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Sonova, Maintains Buy Recommendation MT
Bernstein Lowers Price Target on Sonova, Maintains Underperform Recommendation MT
AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Sonova, Maintains Buy Recommendation MT
SONOVA HOLDING : Sonova’s legacy virtues remain intact Alphavalue
AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Sonova, Maintains Buy Recommendation MT
AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lifts Price Target on Sonova, Maintains Buy Recommendation MT
Sonova Holding Ag Announces the Upcoming US Launch of Sennheiser All-Day Clear CI

Chart Sonova Holding AG

Chart Sonova Holding AG
Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG is the world's leading provider of innovative hearing solutions. Its broad product portfolio includes traditional hearing aids, cochlear implants and wireless communication systems. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - hearing aids (92.3%); - cochlear implants (7.7%). The geographical breakdown of sales is as follows: Switzerland (1.2%%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (48.8%), the United States (30.8%), the Americas (7.3%) and Asia/Pacific (11.9%).
Sector
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
Calendar
2024-05-14 - Q4 2024 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Sonova Holding AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
254.6CHF
Average target price
259.75CHF
Spread / Average Target
+2.02%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Medical Prosthetics

1st Jan change Capi.
SONOVA HOLDING AG Stock Sonova Holding AG
+16.92% 17 344 M $
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG Stock Straumann Holding AG
+10.46% 21 120 M $
COCHLEAR LIMITED Stock Cochlear Limited
+39.33% 11 927 M $
DEMANT A/S Stock Demant A/S
+49.31% 8 986 M $
EYEBRIGHT MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY (BEIJING) CO., LTD. Stock Eyebright Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
-18.09% 2 784 M $
ÖSSUR HF. Stock Össur hf.
-15.95% 1 734 M $
ANGELALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC. Stock Angelalign Technology Inc.
-51.42% 1 214 M $
MODERN DENTAL GROUP LIMITED Stock Modern Dental Group Limited
+56.85% 456 M $
INTEGRUM AB (PUBL) Stock Integrum AB (publ)
+12.17% 69 M $
Medical Prosthetics
