Sonova Holding AG is the world's leading provider of innovative hearing solutions. Its broad product portfolio includes traditional hearing aids, cochlear implants and wireless communication systems. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - hearing aids (92.3%); - cochlear implants (7.7%). The geographical breakdown of sales is as follows: Switzerland (1.2%%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (48.8%), the United States (30.8%), the Americas (7.3%) and Asia/Pacific (11.9%).