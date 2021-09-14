EQS Group-News: Sonova Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous

Sonova Investor & Analyst Day 2021: Entering a new phase from a position of strength



14.09.2021 / 07:00



Media Release Stäfa (Switzerland), September 14, 2021 - Sonova Holding AG, a leading provider of hearing solutions, today holds its annual Investor & Analyst Day. Amid the current restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will take place in a virtual format, with over 150 attendees expected to join the live webcast. Sonova's CEO will provide an update on the hearing care market, the strategic progress and the mid-term prospects for the Group. A key highlight will be a presentation on our vision for the newly created Consumer Hearing business. In addition, senior management will provide a more detailed look at the latest additions to the company's industry-leading Paradise hearing aid platform and the recent progress made in the Cochlear Implants business, supported by the successful introduction of the new Naída(TM) CI Marvel and Sky CI(TM) Marvel sound processors. Furthermore, an update on the Audiological Care business as well as Sonova's environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments and the achievements in this space will be presented. Arnd Kaldowski, CEO of Sonova, says: 'Today, we will show that we are making good strides in driving our strategic growth initiatives throughout the Group. Our market-leading innovation, strong commercial execution and increasing growth investments - compounded by the attractive fundamentals of the hearing care market - will continue to drive profitable growth in the years to come. At the same time, we will demonstrate how we are advancing our ESG strategy to positively impact our consumers, employees and society. We look forward to sharing the progress achieved in all of these areas with the financial community today.' The slides of the Investor & Analyst Day presentations are available from September 14, 2021, 13.00 CEST, on the Sonova website https://www.sonova.com/en/investors/presentations. To follow the live webcast online, please visit https://www.sonova.com/en/investors/presentations. The event will start at 13.30 CEST. A replay will be available on the Sonova website. - End - Contacts: Investor Relations Thomas Bernhardsgrütter

Phone +41 58 928 33 44

Mobile +41 79 618 28 07

Email thomas.bernhardsgruetter@sonova.com Media Relations Patrick Lehn

Phone +41 58 928 33 23

Mobile +41 79 410 82 84

Email patrick.lehn@sonova.com Disclaimer

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Sonova's control. Should one or more of these risks or un-certainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sonova undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. About Sonova

Sonova, headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is a leading provider of innovative hearing care solutions. The Group operates through its core business brands Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, Advanced Bionics and the brands of the Audiological Care business, e.g. AudioNova, Geers, Boots Hearing Care, Connect Hearing and Lapperre. Sonova offers its customers one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry - from hearing instruments to cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Pursuing a unique vertically integrated business strategy, the Group operates through three core businesses - Hearing Instruments, Audiological Care and Cochlear Implants - along the entire value chain of the hearing care market. The Group's sales and distribution network, the widest in the industry, comprises over 50 own wholesale companies and more than 100 independent distributors. This is complemented by Sonova's Audiological Care business, which offers professional audiological services through a network of around 3,200 locations in 20 key markets. Founded in 1947, the Group has a workforce of over 14,000 dedicated employees and generated sales of CHF 2.6 billion in the financial year 2020/21 as well as a net profit of CHF 585 million. Across all businesses, and by supporting the Hear the World Foundation, Sonova pursues its vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing and therefore lives a life without limitations. For more information please visit www.sonova.com and www.hear-the-world.com. Sonova shares (ticker symbol: SOON, Security no: 1254978, ISIN: CH0012549785) have been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1994. The securities of Sonova have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act'), or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with applicable state securities laws, or outside the United States of America to non-U.S. Persons in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

End of Media Release

