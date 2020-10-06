Sonova Investor and Analyst Day 2020: Successfully navigating in a challenging environment

Stäfa (Switzerland), October 6, 2020 - Sonova Holding AG, a leading provider of hearing solutions, today holds its annual Investor & Analyst Day. In light of the current restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic the event will take place in a virtual format. A record number of around 200 attendees have signed up to join the live webcast. Sonova's CEO will give an update on the hearing care market and on the strategic progress of the Group. A key highlight of the event will be a presentation on the recent launch of the Phonak Paradise platform, including how the new products address key consumer needs as well as first reactions from the market. In addition, senior management will provide a more detailed look at selected strategic initiatives within the Audiological Care and Hearing Instruments businesses.

Arnd Kaldowski, CEO of Sonova, says: "During the current challenging environment, Sonova's strategy has proven successful and we continue to drive our strategic initiatives. With Phonak Paradise, we are once again setting new standards in sound quality, hearing aid performance and ease-of-use features. Our hearing instruments business has successfully expanded its market position by continuously improving its commercial execution and building stronger customer relationships. Our Audiological Care business is progressing on its omni-channel strategy and is extending its reach by entering the fast-growing Chinese market with strong local partners. These are just a few of the initiatives we will present today to allow investors to better understand our strategy and our strong progress."

The slides of the Investor & Analyst Day presentations are available from October 6, 2020 07.00 am CEST on the Sonova website https://www.sonova.com/en/investors/presentations.

To follow the live webcast online, please visit https://www.sonova.com/en/investors/presentations. The event will start at 09.00 am CEST. A replay of the event will be available on the Sonova website.

