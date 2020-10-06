Log in
Sonova Investor and Analyst Day 2020: Successfully navigating in a challenging environment

10/06/2020 | 06:05am BST

Media Release

Sonova Investor and Analyst Day 2020:
Successfully navigating in a challenging environment

Stäfa (Switzerland), October 6, 2020 - Sonova Holding AG, a leading provider of hearing solutions, today holds its annual Investor & Analyst Day. In light of the current restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic the event will take place in a virtual format. A record number of around 200 attendees have signed up to join the live webcast. Sonova's CEO will give an update on the hearing care market and on the strategic progress of the Group. A key highlight of the event will be a presentation on the recent launch of the Phonak Paradise platform, including how the new products address key consumer needs as well as first reactions from the market. In addition, senior management will provide a more detailed look at selected strategic initiatives within the Audiological Care and Hearing Instruments businesses.

Arnd Kaldowski, CEO of Sonova, says: "During the current challenging environment, Sonova's strategy has proven successful and we continue to drive our strategic initiatives. With Phonak Paradise, we are once again setting new standards in sound quality, hearing aid performance and ease-of-use features. Our hearing instruments business has successfully expanded its market position by continuously improving its commercial execution and building stronger customer relationships. Our Audiological Care business is progressing on its omni-channel strategy and is extending its reach by entering the fast-growing Chinese market with strong local partners. These are just a few of the initiatives we will present today to allow investors to better understand our strategy and our strong progress."

The slides of the Investor & Analyst Day presentations are available from October 6, 2020 07.00 am CEST on the Sonova website https://www.sonova.com/en/investors/presentations.

To follow the live webcast online, please visit https://www.sonova.com/en/investors/presentations. The event will start at 09.00 am CEST. A replay of the event will be available on the Sonova website.

- End -

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Thomas Bernhardsgrütter

Patrick Lehn

Phone

+41 58 928 33 44

Phone

+41 58 928 33 23

Mobile

+41 79 618 28 07

Mobile

+41 79 410 82 84

Email

thomas.bernhardsgruetter@sonova.com

Email

patrick.lehn@sonova.com

Disclaimer

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Sonova's control. Should one or more of these risks or un¬certainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sonova undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Sonova

Sonova, headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is a leading provider of innovative hearing care solutions. The Group operates through its core business brands Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Sonova offers its customers one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry - from hearing instruments to cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions.

Pursuing a unique vertically integrated business strategy, the Group operates through three core businesses - hearing instruments, audiological care and cochlear implants - along the entire value chain of the hearing care market. The Group's sales and distribution network, the widest in the industry, comprises over 50 own wholesale companies and more than 100 independent distributors. This is complemented by Sonova's audiological care business, which offers professional audiological services through a network of around 3,500 locations in 19 key markets.

Founded in 1947, the Group has a workforce of over 15,000 dedicated employees and generated sales of CHF 2.92 billion in the financial year 2019/20 as well as a net profit of CHF 490 million. Across all businesses, and by supporting the Hear the World Foundation, Sonova pursues its vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing and therefore lives a life without limitations.

For more information please visit www.sonova.com and www.hear-the-world.com.

Sonova shares (ticker symbol: SOON, Security no: 1254978, ISIN: CH0012549785) have been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1994. The securities of Sonova have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with applicable state securities laws, or outside the United States of America to non-U.S. Persons in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
