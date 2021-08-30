Log in
    SOON   CH0012549785

SONOVA HOLDING AG

(SOON)
Sonova : Phonak unveils Audéo Life, the world's first waterproof rechargeable hearing aid

08/30/2021 | 08:22am EDT
Media Release

Phonak unveils Audéo Life, the world's first waterproof rechargeable hearing aid

Stäfa, Switzerland, August 30, 2021 - Phonak, a leading global provider of life-changing hearing solutions, today unveils Audéo Life, the world's first rechargeable hearing aid that is waterproof*, showerproof and sweatproof. Audéo Life is the latest addition to the company's industry-leading Paradise line of hearing aid technology, now the best-selling** platform in Phonak history. Paradise delivers crisp, natural sound in any environment for excellent sound quality. On the inside, Audéo Life hearing aids are powered by proven Paradise technology including universal connectivity with multiple active Bluetooth® connections, truly hands-free conversations, Tap Control for easy access to

voice assistants, and more. Audéo Life hearing aids are designed to be more durable thanks to a Parylene coating, which acts as a sealant.

Paradise Reinvented

Audéo Life hearing aids feature a unique housing and special coating that seals the device. In addition, they are the first Phonak hearing aids designed with a new induction charger called the Phonak Charger Case Go™. When a consumer places their Audéo Life hearing aids into the new charger case, the hearing aids are magnetically held into place for hassle-free charging at home and on the go.

Continuing to meet consumer needs

By expanding and augmenting Paradise technology with Audéo Life, Phonak aims to boost consumer confidence in both the purchase of and adoption of hearing aids. Research shows that Audéo Life would

motivate one in five people with untreated hearing loss to obtain their first pair of hearing aids1. Audéo Life hearing aids may also help reduce the anxiety associated with wearing hearing aids around water or during physical activities1.

Phonak Audéo Life™ hearing aids are available to order now via licensed hearing care professionals in the U.S.

References

1Taphuntsang, D. (2020). Market research ID 4398. Please contact marketinsight@phonak.com if you are interested in further information

  • up to 50cm
  • compared to Marvel, Belong, Venture and Quest in first 12 months

Bluetooth® word mark is a registered trademark owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such mark by Sonova AG is under license.

Media relations contacts:

Global

Florence Camenzind

Phone +41 58 928 33 25

Email florence.camenzind@sonova.com

U.S.

John Urbaniak

Phone +1 331 204 2799

Email john.urbaniak@sonova.com

- End -

About Phonak

Headquartered near Zurich, Switzerland, Phonak, a member of the Sonova Group, was created in 1947 out of a passion for taking on the most difficult hearing challenges. Seventy years later, this passion remains. As the industry's leading innovator, we offer the broadest portfolio of life-changing hearing solutions. From pediatric to profound hearing loss, we remain committed to creating hearing solutions that change people's lives to thrive socially and emotionally. We believe in creating a world where 'Life is on' for everyone.

At Phonak, we believe that hearing well is essential to living life to the fullest. For more than 70 years, we have remained true to our mission by developing pioneering hearing solutions that change people's lives to thrive socially and emotionally. Life is on.

Disclaimer

Sonova Holding AG published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 12:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
