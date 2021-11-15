Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sonova Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOON   CH0012549785

SONOVA HOLDING AG

(SOON)
  Report
Sonova beats half-year earnings estimates, warns of supply chain issues

11/15/2021 | 03:54am EST
Phonak Audeo B-Direct hearing aid of Swiss manufacturer Sonova lies on a Phonak TV Connector in Staefa

(Reuters) - Sonova Holding AG, the world's biggest maker of hearing aids, on Monday reported first-half core profit above analysts' expectations and maintained its full-year guidance as business picked up from a pandemic dip, but warned of supply chain constraints.

The Switzerland-based company said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) hit 406 million Swiss francs ($442 million), above the 386 million francs expected on average by analysts in a company-provided poll.

During the early part of the pandemic, patients were deterred from seeing doctors or audiologists by lockdown restrictions and fear of infection, but many have started to seek treatment again as they gain confidence in protective measures taken in stores.

The company maintained full-year targets of a 24%-28% increase in sales and adjusted EBITA growth of 34-42%, despite some analysts expecting it to lift the forecasts.

Although JPMorgan said it had expected bigger sales and earnings beats, it called the decision to reiterate the 2021/22 guidance "quite conservative".

Sonova said it had faced shortages of microelectronic components towards the end of the first half.

"We have included the current supply chain issues in our full-year guidance," Chief Executive Arnd Kaldowski told Reuters in an interview, adding that if problems in the second half remained at a similar level to those in August and September, the company would be ready for them.

The disruptions to the global economy during the pandemic have upset supply chains across continents, causing shortages of goods and services, including microelectronic components used for hearing aid.

Sonova shares were down 3.2% by 0850 GMT.

The company's sales in April-September came in at 1.60 billion francs, 50% above last year and beating analysts' estimate of 1.57 billion francs.

($1 = 0.9193 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Tom Hogue, Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Kirsten Donovan)

By Bartosz Dabrowski


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 3 287 M 3 574 M 3 574 M
Net income 2022 672 M 731 M 731 M
Net Debt 2022 340 M 370 M 370 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,5x
Yield 2022 0,99%
Capitalization 25 060 M 27 229 M 27 249 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,73x
EV / Sales 2023 7,03x
Nbr of Employees 14 508
Free-Float 82,2%
Managers and Directors
Arnd Kaldowski Chief Executive Officer
Birgit Conix Chief Financial Officer
Robert F. Spoerry Non-Executive Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andi Vonlanthen Group Vice President-Research & Development
Ludger Althoff Group Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONOVA HOLDING AG72.48%27 229
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG97.87%35 275
DEMANT A/S39.40%12 358
COCHLEAR LIMITED16.17%10 577
EYEBRIGHT MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY (BEIJING) CO., LTD.34.30%3 829
ÖSSUR HF.-13.31%2 730