Sonova further extends offering of Sennheiser-branded   hearing solutions with All-Day Clear

Media Release Stäfa (Switzerland), June 20, 2023 – Sonova Holding AG, a leading provider of hearing care solutions, today announces the upcoming US launch of Sennheiser All-Day Clear, a new self-fitting hearing aid which provides consumers with the simplicity of an over-the-counter (OTC) purchase alongside optional support from a hearing care professional (HCP). This further extends the offering of Sennheiser-branded solutions to cover a broad spectrum of early hearing needs, from prevention and situational support through to OTC hearing aids. Sennheiser All-Day Clear and other solutions from this range will be available to US HCP customers to help them build relationships with consumers earlier. Arnd Kaldowski, CEO of Sonova, says: “Just over a year after our acquisition of the Sennheiser Consumer Division, we have now met an important strategic goal of providing Sennheiser-branded hearing solutions which are available to consumers across the early stages of their hearing journey. With the upcoming launch of All‑Day Clear, we are offering the HCP a great opportunity to connect to consumers sooner and the option to expand their engagement over time.” Martin Grieder, Group Vice President Consumer Hearing at Sonova, adds: “We are now very well placed to meet the needs of modern, tech-savvy consumers, thanks to the broad range of medical and consumer distribution channels across Sonova, as well as a growing range of hearing solutions under the Sennheiser brand. With Sennheiser All-Day Clear, we bring consumers ready-to-wear hearing aids with clear, vibrant sound and seamless optimization of dialogue, alongside self-fitting features which can be customized from the comfort of their smartphone and an upgrade option for further support by a HCP.” Approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an OTC hearing aid, Sennheiser All-Day Clear will give US consumers access to powerful assistive hearing technology and self-fitting features. The device is available in two unique designs and consumers can customize it, guided by the intuitive All‑Day Clear app. With the goal of simplifying consumers’ lives, music can be streamed from Bluetooth® enabled devices, including iOS® and Android™ mobile phones. Furthermore, those consumers seeking the peace of mind that a local HCP can provide have the option to purchase the In-Clinic Care Package. Powered by Sonova technology, the hearing aids feature intelligent scene detection that monitors the person’s environment for seamless optimization of speech and music, all provided by a compact rechargeable device. All-Day Clear is part of a broader range of Sennheiser-branded hearing solutions: A growing range of early entry devices, which are designed to provide hearing support in specific situations, such as understanding speech in a noisy restaurant with Conversation Clear Plus, or on TV with TV Clear. Sonova is currently expanding their distribution further, with two dedicated options for its HCP customers (ConC 400 and TVS 200 respectively).

The SoundProtex and SoundProtex Plus, high-fidelity hearing protection earplugs which use advanced membrane filter technology to help prevent hearing damage at concerts and loud environments. Sennheiser is a registered trademark of Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG and is used under license by Sonova

