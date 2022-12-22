Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Sonovia Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SONO   IL0011705394

SONOVIA LTD.

(SONO)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-14
3.374 ILS   -1.95%
03:33aSonovia : Capital Market Presentation
PU
11/14Sonovia : Termination of coverage report
PU
09/22Sonovia : Investor Presentation- September 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonovia : Capital Market Presentation

12/22/2022 | 03:33am EST
SONOVIA

BE A PART OF A

CLEANER TEXTILE

INDUSTRY

Company Deck, December 22

TLV:SONO

DISCLAIMER

The purpose of this presentation is to present the activity of Sonovia Ltd. ("hereinafter: "Company") and to provide initial and basic information only about its activity.

The presentation does not constitute an investment proposal or proposal to acquire Company's securities and in particular it does not constitute a "public offering" or "sale to the public" of any kind and nature whatsoever. Offering or sale as aforesaid, if any, shall be made based on prospectus and the audited financial reports published by the Company.

This presentation does not purport to include all information which may be relevant for the purpose of making any decision to invest in Company's.

Securities and in general. Investment in securities in general, and in Company's securities in particular, carries risks. It should be taken into consideration that past data are not necessarily indicative of future performance. The presentation may include statistical and other data and publications published by third parties, the content of which has not been examined by the Company, and the Company is not responsible for their accuracy.

This presentation was designed for overview and convenience only. It does not exhaust all data regarding the Company and its activity and does not replace the need to inspect the prospectus and audited financial reports which were published by the Company. Nothing stated in this presentation constitutes consultation of any kind (including tax or business consultation) and it does not come in lieu of consultation with qualified consultants in these areas.

All potential investors should obtain consultation and guidance in connection with potential investments, including tax consultation considering their data and tax status and circumstances.

This presentation includes, inter alia, forward-looking information, as definedin the Securities Law, 5728-1968, including forecasts, goals, business strategy, estimates and assessments concerning Company's activity and the markets in which it operates, and any other information, in any form presented, referring to future events and/or matters whose realization is neither guaranteed nor in Company's control.

Said information is based, inter alia, on current estimates and forecasts ofCompany's management based on information available to the Company at the time of this presentation, which although the Company believes to bereasonable, is uncertain by its nature and is partially based on subjective estimates only. The realization or non- realization of forward-looking information shall be affected, inter alia, by risk factors characterizing Company's activities, as well as by decisions of third parties including regulatory bodies, developments in the economic environment and externalfactors affecting Company's activities, which may not be predicted and are not under Company's control.

In addition, any reference in this presentation to Company's goals and strategyis limited to the publication date of this presentation. Said goals may change from time to time according to the resolutions of the Company's authorizedorgans. The Company does not undertake to update and/or amend any forecast and/or estimate as aforesaid and does not undertake to amend or update this presentation.

Do you know?

HOW MUCH WATER AND POLLUTION THE TEXTILE INDUSTRY COSTS THE PLANET?

HINT: MORE THAN YOU CAN IMAGINE

Lake Bled

25.7B

liters of water

the 25.7 billion liters of water will be

DRAINED

by the end of our meeting

to make

million

pairs of jeans across the globe

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sonovia Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 08:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16,6 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,1 M 15,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart SONOVIA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sonovia Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,31 ILS
Average target price 20,70 ILS
Spread / Average Target 525%
Managers and Directors
Eli Assa Chief Executive Officer
Yehosua Herchcovici Chairman
Liat Goldhammer Chief Technology Officer
Aharon Gedanken Vice President-Research & Development
Shay Herchcovici Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONOVIA LTD.-75.78%15
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-23.16%185 673
MEDTRONIC PLC-25.86%102 025
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY1.41%70 851
DEXCOM, INC.-15.71%43 705
HOYA CORPORATION-23.29%35 614