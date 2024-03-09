Sonu Infratech Limited Announces Board Appointments
March 09, 2024 at 02:08 am EST
Share
Sonu Infratech Limited informed that the Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on March 09, 2024, at the registered office of the Company situated at Platinum 404, 4th Floor Park Colony, Opp. Joggers Park,
Jamnagar-361008, Gujarat to have; On recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved Appointment of Mr. Arpitkumar Pandey,(DIN: 08043237), as an Additional (Executive) Director, of the Company with effect from March 09, 2024 and on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved Appointment of Mr. Sonu Pandey, (DIN:08043264), as an Additional (Executive) Director, of the Company with effect from March 09, 2024. Mr. Arpitkumar pandey is having Degree in Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering. He is having experience of over 4 years in the field of construction business and is versed with Contract Management, Project Management and Project Planning. He also has strong Leadership and Business management skills. Mr. Sonu Pandey is having Degree in Bachelor of Technology in Civil Engineering. He is having experience of over 3 years in the business of construction and is well versed with Contract Management, Project Management and Project Planning.
Sonu Infratech Limited is an India-based company that is mainly engaged in the business of mechanical and civil construction. The Company's services include civil construction services, such as piling, excavation, road preparation, land levelling, and structural painting; building construction in the nature of commercial and industrial projects; mechanical scaffolding services, including structuring and piping; plant maintenance at Reliance DTA (Domestic Territory Area), Reliance SEZ (Special Economic Zone), Reliance MTF (Marine Time Farm including DTA and SEZ), Reliance J3 (C2 Complex, PCG DTA, PCG SEZ, Rubber Plant), and Nayara Maintenance; repairs and maintenance services such as plumbing, electrification, cleaning of vessels, plant and machinery, and tanks. The Company also has its own plant, machinery, and vehicles, which enable it to provide a range of civil construction services for all types of civil construction and infrastructure-related work.