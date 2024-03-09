Sonu Infratech Limited Announces Board Appointments

Sonu Infratech Limited informed that the Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on March 09, 2024, at the registered office of the Company situated at Platinum 404, 4th Floor Park Colony, Opp. Joggers Park,

Jamnagar-361008, Gujarat to have; On recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved Appointment of Mr. Arpitkumar Pandey,(DIN: 08043237), as an Additional (Executive) Director, of the Company with effect from March 09, 2024 and on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved Appointment of Mr. Sonu Pandey, (DIN:08043264), as an Additional (Executive) Director, of the Company with effect from March 09, 2024. Mr. Arpitkumar pandey is having Degree in Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering. He is having experience of over 4 years in the field of construction business and is versed with Contract Management, Project Management and Project Planning. He also has strong Leadership and Business management skills. Mr. Sonu Pandey is having Degree in Bachelor of Technology in Civil Engineering. He is having experience of over 3 years in the business of construction and is well versed with Contract Management, Project Management and Project Planning.