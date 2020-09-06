Box Office: Tenet Kicks Off With $20 Million in the U.S., Nears $150 Million Globally

LOS ANGELES, Sept 6, (Variety.com) - After months of delays,
Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi epic “Tenet” finally arrived in U.S.
theaters and generated $20.2 million over Labor Day weekend.
Ticket sales, though difficult to dissect given the uncharted
waters of the coronavirus era, are roughly in line with
expectations for a new release during a pandemic.
The espionage thriller is already nearing the $150 million
mark globally, thanks to a stronger showing at the international
box office. Overseas, “Tenet” earned another $78.3 million this
weekend, bringing its worldwide haul to $146.2 million.
Warner Bros., in a note Sunday afternoon to press, said the
studio was “very pleased” with initial results, stressing that
the rollout of “Tenet” will be “a marathon not a sprint” —
meaning it doesn’t need splashy inaugural weekend grosses to
justify its release.
“There is literally no context in which to compare the
results of a film opening during a pandemic with any other
circumstance,” the studio said. “We are in unprecedented
territory, so any comparisons to the pre-COVID world would be
inequitable and baseless.”
The domestic debut for Nolan’s latest includes ticket sales
from preview screenings that started on Monday in the U.S. and
Canada. In pre-coronavirus times, “Tenet” would have seen much
more substantial opening weekend figures. However, it’s
launching in a vastly different environment since numerous
theaters in the country are out of operation.
“With a significant number of key U.S. states and cities
still closed, this is a fair opening,” said David A. Gross, a
box office analyst at FranchiseRe. “Business in the U.S. is
improving, but large numbers of moviegoers are not back yet. For
now, this is as good as it gets.”
“Tenet” was able to play in about 2,800 cinemas across the
country, a smaller footprint than normal for a wide release of
this size. But Warner Bros., the studio behind the twisty
thriller, is banking on it being enough to rationalize
unspooling the mega-budgeted film after months of delays.
Currently, about 65-70% of multiplexes in the U.S. have
reopened, though influential markets like New York City, Los
Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco are still off limits. That
likely shaved millions of dollars off of “Tenet’s” grosses.
Drive-in theaters have been a boon for cities where indoor
cinemas can’t reopen yet. However, Warner Bros. issued
guidelines that restricted the areas where “Tenet” can play
outdoors.
They mandated that the film can only screen at drive-in
theaters if indoor venues in that particular city are open. That
means drive-ins in Los Angeles and San Francisco, both of which
have been doing robust ticket sales during the pandemic, didn’t
have access to one of the buzziest titles of the year.
“Tenet” is the first major blockbuster to debut in the U.S.
after the pandemic forced theaters to close in March. It was
originally slated to bow in July but was delayed multiple times
as cases of the virus continued to surge. While other
anticipated titles — like “Fast and Furious” entry “F9” and
Marvel’s “Black Widow” — pushed their openings into late 2020 or
2021, “Tenet” remained fluid with the hopes of welcoming
audiences back after prolonged shutdowns.
Warner Bros. domestic distribution chief Jeff Goldstein said
the studio opted to forge ahead with the release of “Tenet”
given its appeal to overseas audiences.
“As a strategy, we looked at this movie and said [ticket
sales will be] two-thirds international and one-third domestic,”
he said. “Clearly the rest of the world was in a better place in
terms of figuring out how to move forward.”
Though “Tenet” started playing in theaters on Thursday,
Warner Bros. opted not to report grosses until Sunday. Hollywood
has been looking to “Tenet” as an indicator of the viability of
the movie theater business during a global health crisis. Many
exhibitors reopened their cinemas in time to screen “Tenet,” and
they are banking on pent-up demand to see a movie on the big
screen for the first time in months.
Ticket buyers who ventured out to see “Tenet” in theaters
opted to see it in the best quality possible. Imax screens
accounted for $11.1 million of global sales this weekend.
China, where “Tenet” premiered on Friday, pulled in more
than $8 million in ticket sales on opening day and $30 million
over the weekend. When it comes to restarting business, the
country is well ahead of the U.S. Already, China has seen
notable success with war epic “The Eight Hundred,” which has
grossed over $300 million to date.
“Though the box office trajectory in North America will look
quite different for ‘Tenet’ than in the international
marketplace, the film may actually see its fortunes rise in the
coming weeks as more and more cities open their multiplex
doors,” said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst with
Comscore.
The hope, among studios and theater owners alike, is that
extensive safety measures will make audiences feel more
comfortable returning to indoor spaces in the coming weeks.
“Tenet,” led by John David Washington and Robert Pattinson,
cost $200 million to make — and many millions more to globally
promote. That means the time-bending thriller needs to pull in
robust ticket sales to turn a profit. Audiences gave the film a
“B” CinemaScore, lower than usual for Nolan’s filmography.
But without much competition from other Hollywood movies,
Warner Bros. is optimistic that “Tenet” will play in theaters
for months to come.
When it comes to competition, “Tenet’s” biggest rival may be
coming from the small screen. “Mulan,” Disney’s reimagining of
1998 cartoon, is skipping U.S. theaters and launching this
weekend on Disney Plus. The family movie is available to rent on
the studio’s streaming service for $30.
In areas where Disney Plus is not available, “Mulan” is
opening on the big screen. The fantasy epic — directed by Niki
Caro and starring Liu Yifei — drew $5.9 million from nine
international markets, including Malaysia, Singapore and
Thailand. “Mulan” opens in China and Russia next weekend.
In weeks since theaters have started to resume business, a
handful of new releases, such as “The New Mutants,” Russell
Crowe’s road-rage thriller “Unhinged” and “The Personal History
of David Copperfield” starring Dev Patel, have debuted.
Disney and 20th Century’s “The New Mutants” is aiming to
generate $3.5 million through Labor Day, taking its North
American bounty to $12.3 million.
Searchlight’s “David Copperfield” is expected to pull in
$470,000 from 1,550 theaters over the four-day holiday weekend.
That should push its domestic tally to $1.13 million through
Monday.
“Unhinged,” in its third weekend in theaters,” made $655,000
on Saturday and looks to collect $1.67 million over the weekend.
Through Monday, the movie is projecting $11.67 million total.
It’s unclear if the numbers for “Tenet” will justify moving
forward with other blockbusters until coronavirus gets under
control in the U.S. or a vaccine is developed. For now, “Wonder
Woman 1984,” also from Warner Bros., is the next film gearing up
to hit the big screen.
The comic book adventure is expected to touch down in the
U.S. on Oct. 2.