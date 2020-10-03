Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Sony Corporation    6758   JP3435000009

SONY CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Sony and Kioxia seeking U.S. approval to supply to Huawei - Nikkei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/03/2020 | 08:22pm EDT

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Sony Corp and memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp have applied for U.S. approval to continue supplying Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , Nikkei reported on Sunday.

If confirmed, the move follows other tech companies such as Intel Corp that recently received licences from U.S. authorities.

With U.S.-China ties at their worst in decades, Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, arguing that the telecoms giant would transfer data to the Chinese government for espionage.

Huawei is one of the top customers for Sony's image sensors for smartphones. Kioxia Holdings Corp is the world's No. 2 maker of flash memory chips and a Huawei supplier.

Nikkei https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Huawei-crackdown/Sony-and-Kioxia-seek-US-approval-to-bypass-Huawei-ban said without U.S. licenses, Sony and Kioxia would face risk to their earnings.

Kioxia warned that U.S. curbs on Huawei could trigger memory chip oversupply and lower prices. It recently shelved a plan for a multi-billion dollar listing as U.S-China tensions cloud the global chip market.

A Sony spokeswoman said the company was in compliance with all regulations, but could not comment on particular clients.

A Kioxia spokesman also declined to comment. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Ju-min Park; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION -2.35% 51.01 Delayed Quote.-12.72%
NIKKEI 225 -0.67% 23029.9 Real-time Quote.-2.65%
SONY CORPORATION -3.47% 7753 End-of-day quote.4.76%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -0.97% 2645 End-of-day quote.-28.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SONY CORPORATION
05:47aJapan's Sony and Kioxia seeking U.S. approval to supply to Huawei - Nikkei
RE
01:40aJapan's Sony and Kioxia seeking U.S. approval to supply to Huawei - Nikkei
RE
01:22aJapan's Sony and Kioxia seeking U.S. approval to supply to Huawei - Nikkei
RE
10/02DODGE BRAND, SONY PICTURES CONSUMER : The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' Launch 'Family..
AQ
10/01Scorsese, Eastwood say U.S. movie theaters may not survive pandemic
RE
09/30SONY : Acquires Nevion to Enhance its Portfolio of End-to-End IP/Cloud-based Pro..
AQ
09/30SONY : Acquires Nevion to Enhance its Portfolio of End-to-End IP/Cloud-based Pro..
PU
09/30SONY : Ordered To Pay $3.5 Million For Misrepresenting Consumer Rights
AQ
09/29SONY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/23New Covid-19 vaccine developments
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 335 B 79 109 M 79 109 M
Net income 2021 540 B 5 122 M 5 122 M
Net cash 2021 2 247 B 21 327 M 21 327 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 9 510 B 90 281 M 90 257 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 111 700
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart SONY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 9 983,25 JPY
Last Close Price 7 753,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 69,0%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichiro Yoshida Co-Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shuzo Sumi Co-Chairman
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Toru Katsumoto Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY CORPORATION4.76%90 281
PANASONIC CORPORATION-15.54%19 260
LG ELECTRONICS INC.27.18%13 313
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION37.58%11 732
SHARP CORPORATION-22.67%7 556
SHENZHEN MTC CO., LTD.77.59%4 089
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group