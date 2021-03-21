'Raya and the Last Dragon' Leads Box Office as L.A. Theater Revival Boosts Ticket Sales

LOS ANGELES, March 21 (Variety.com) - Disney's animated
adventure "Raya and the Last Dragon" led the domestic box office
in its third weekend, illustrating the appeal of family films as
Hollywood attempts to mount a moviegoing revival.
"Raya and the Last Dragon" collected $5.2 million from 2,261
theaters through Sunday, representing a scant 5% decline. Disney
can thank the reopening of Los Angeles movie theaters for the
stellar hold in ticket sales. Cinemas in the City of Angels were
given permission to resume operations on March 12, but most film
exhibitors weren't able to get up and running until now.
Capacity in Los Angeles area movie theaters will be capped
at 25%, or 100 people per auditorium, which is double the limit
in New York, where its restricted to 50 people. Even with
restrictions, Los Angeles accounted for nearly 9% of all movie
tickets sold this weekend, according to Comscore.
"This weekend showed solid results from holdovers,
demonstrating the revenue generating horsepower of opening the
biggest box-office market in North America," said Paul
Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst with Comscore. "Eager
movie fans in Los Angeles showed up in solid numbers to enjoy
the big screen experience once again."
AMC Theatres, the cinema chain with the biggest footprint in
the country, has reopened 98% of its locations, including 40
venues in California, as of March 19. The circuit expects to
reopen even more locations by March 26.
"It was exactly one year ago that we closed all AMC
locations in the United States," said Adam Aron, the CEO of AMC.
"It gives me immense joy to say that by the end of next week we
expect that 99% of our U.S. locations will have reopened."
"Raya and the Last Dragon" amassed another $8 million
overseas from 29 countries. The film, which is available to
Disney Plus subscribers for an additional $30, has generated $71
million globally to date.
Without much in the way of competition, "Raya and the Last
Dragon" was able to easily repeat No. 1 in North America. Two
new movies -- "The Courier" and "City of Lies" -- opened
theatrically while several awards season hopefuls got a
post-Oscar nomination boost.
"The Courier," a Cold War drama led by Benedict Cumberbatch
and Rachel Brosnahan, landed in third place with $2 million from
1,433 locations. Directed by Dominic Cooke, the movie premiered
at last year's Sundance Film Festival (with the title
"Ironbark") to mostly positive reviews. Roadside Attractions and
Lionsgate, the film's backers, reported strong turnout in Salt
Lake City, Orlando and Dallas.
Meanwhile, Johnny Depp's "City of Lies," a crime drama about
corruption in the LAPD, mostly fell flat. The poorly reviewed
film cinched 11th place on box office charts, scraping together
$275,049 from 501 screens.
Focus Feature's dark comedy "Promising Young Woman," which
landed five Academy Award nominations, enjoyed a 117% increase
in ticket sales, with $195,000 over the three days for a total
of $5.7 million. And A24's "Minari," a heartwarming drama about
a Korean American family that scored six Oscar nods, saw
receipts climb 85%. The film earned $306,000 this weekend,
bringing its tally to $1.3 million. Sony Pictures Classics' "The
Father," the only best picture nominee to have a traditional
theatrical release, made another $275,000 following nominations,
lifting its total sales to $879,000.
"Raya and the Last Dragon" wasn't the only title that
witnessed a modest decline in ticket sales; none of the films in
the top five dipped more than 15% from the weekend prior.
Warner Bros.' live-action-animated hybrid "Tom and Jerry"
remained in second place with $3.8 million from 2,508 screens, a
7% drop from last weekend. The film, which is also playing on
HBO Max for 31 days, has made $33 million at the domestic box
office. Internationally, "Tom and Jerry" added another $4
million, bringing its overseas tally to $43.5 million and global
haul to $77.2. million.
At No. 3, Lionsgate's sci-fi thriller "Chaos Walking" took
in $1.9 million from 2,132 theaters, marking a slight 14% fall.
After three weeks of release, the Daisy Ridley and Tom
Holland-led film has made $9.69 million. Universal's "The
Croods: A New Age" rounded out the top five with $620,000 from
1,411 screens. The animated family film has made $55 million
since it was released last November. Globally, "The Croods"
sequel has made $160 million.