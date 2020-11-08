Sony : Launches Drone Project

Tokyo, Japan - Sony Corporation ('Sony') today announced that it has launched a new project for drones in the field of AI robotics.

The recent proliferation of drones has contributed greatly to the delivery of previously unseen images, as well as to workflow efficiency and energy savings in the industrial sector. Sony has assigned the 'Airpeak' brand to reflect its aspiration to contribute to the further evolvement and the creation of the unprecedented value through its imaging and sensing technology as well as 3R technologies (Reality, Real-time and Remote) in the drone area.

Airpeak will support the creativity of video creators to the fullest extent possible, aiming to contribute to the further development of the entertainment industry as well as to improved efficiency and savings in various industries. Airpeak will also promote this project to enable drone-use with the highest level of safety and reliability in the environments where this has been difficult in the past.

Sony will continue to post project-related information and obtain feedback from drone users through co-creation activities to prepare for the launch of the project in the spring of 2021.

The company soon plans to begin seeking for the partners in the professional space who can collaborate on the project.

* Airpeak is a trademark of Sony Corporation.