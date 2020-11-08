Log in
SONY CORPORATION

SONY CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 11/06
9145 JPY   -0.91%
11/08 SONY : Launches Drone Project
PU
11/08CLASH OF CONSOLES : New PlayStation and Xbox enter $150 billion games arena - fight!
RE
11/08SONY : 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dead at 80
AQ
Sony : Launches Drone Project

11/08/2020 | 11:14pm EST

Tokyo, Japan - Sony Corporation ('Sony') today announced that it has launched a new project for drones in the field of AI robotics.

The recent proliferation of drones has contributed greatly to the delivery of previously unseen images, as well as to workflow efficiency and energy savings in the industrial sector. Sony has assigned the 'Airpeak' brand to reflect its aspiration to contribute to the further evolvement and the creation of the unprecedented value through its imaging and sensing technology as well as 3R technologies (Reality, Real-time and Remote) in the drone area.

Airpeak will support the creativity of video creators to the fullest extent possible, aiming to contribute to the further development of the entertainment industry as well as to improved efficiency and savings in various industries. Airpeak will also promote this project to enable drone-use with the highest level of safety and reliability in the environments where this has been difficult in the past.

Sony will continue to post project-related information and obtain feedback from drone users through co-creation activities to prepare for the launch of the project in the spring of 2021.
The company soon plans to begin seeking for the partners in the professional space who can collaborate on the project.

Information regarding this project will be regularly updated at the following site

  • *Airpeak is a trademark of Sony Corporation.

Disclaimer

Sony Corporation published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 04:13:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 8 402 B 81 268 M 81 268 M
Net income 2021 669 B 6 475 M 6 475 M
Net cash 2021 2 390 B 23 119 M 23 119 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 11 281 B 109 B 109 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 111 700
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart SONY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 10 016,50 JPY
Last Close Price 9 145,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichiro Yoshida Co-Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shuzo Sumi Co-Chairman
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Toru Katsumoto Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY CORPORATION23.56%109 183
PANASONIC CORPORATION-2.38%22 695
LG ELECTRONICS INC.20.80%13 165
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION48.99%13 049
SHARP CORPORATION-22.85%7 686
XIAMEN INTRETECH INC.45.32%4 402
