SONY CORPORATION

SONY CORPORATION

(6758)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 09/16
8210 JPY   +1.89%
05:30pSony PlayStation 5 to launch November priced $499.99 and $399.99
04:51pSONY : PlayStation 5 to launch In November
10:42aNintendo online subscriptions soar driven by 'Animal Crossing' fans
Sony PlayStation 5 to launch November priced $499.99 and $399.99

09/16/2020 | 05:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sony PlayStation is displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2019 in Chiba

Sony Corp said on Wednesday the next-generation PlayStation 5 console would launch in November priced at $499.99 and $399.99 for a version without a disk drive, as it squares off against rival Microsoft Corp's Xbox console.

The pricing announcement sets the stage for a year-end showdown between Xbox and PlayStation, as consumers continue to flock to gaming optimised consoles offering exclusive titles.

Microsoft said last week Xbox Series X would go on sale on Nov. 10 priced at $499.99 with the less powerful Xbox Series S priced at $299.99, as Xbox bets that offering consumers choice will outweigh the risks run by launching two distinct devices at once.

The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X have the same price, but the $399.99 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition "offers a substantial discount at no cost in terms of performance or hardware, besides the disc reader," said Guilherme Fernandes, analyst at gaming analysis firm Newzoo.

Hardware pricing decisions have won and lost generational console battles as makers look to build the critical mass of consumers that will attract games developers to their platform.

Sony, which is making a stylistic departure from recent generations with the predominantly white PlayStation 5, is offering the version without a disk drive as digital downloads become standard.

The console will go on sale on Nov. 12 in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea and on Nov. 19 in the rest of the world.

Upcoming titles unveiled for the console include platform exclusive "Final Fantasy XVI" from Square Enix and a "Harry Potter" role-playing game.

The announcement bolsters PlayStation's lineup following the reveal of a slew of titles including "Spider-Man: Miles Morales" from in-house studio Insomniac Games in June.

By Sam Nussey and Supantha Mukherjee

ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.79% 205.05 Delayed Quote.30.25%
SONY CORPORATION 1.89% 8210 End-of-day quote.10.93%
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 3.56% 6990 End-of-day quote.28.73%
Financials
Sales 2021 8 269 B 78 779 M 78 779 M
Net income 2021 516 B 4 916 M 4 916 M
Net cash 2021 2 226 B 21 211 M 21 211 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 10 070 B 96 037 M 95 940 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 111 700
Free-Float 96,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 9 938,25 JPY
Last Close Price 8 210,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,56%
Managers
Kenichiro Yoshida Co-Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shuzo Sumi Co-Chairman
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Toru Katsumoto Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
SONY CORPORATION10.93%93 676
PANASONIC CORPORATION-5.07%21 731
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION51.90%13 257
LG ELECTRONICS INC.25.66%13 182
SHARP CORPORATION-20.65%7 793
SHENZHEN MTC CO., LTD.85.63%4 347
