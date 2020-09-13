Sony : 'Tenet' Hits $200 Million Globally, Despite Lackluster U.S. Box Office

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Christopher Nolan's "Tenet"
crossed the $200 million mark globally, even as U.S. cinemas
struggle to draw audiences during the pandemic.
The time-bending sci-fi thriller generated $6.7 million in
its second weekend of release, representing a 29% drop compared
to opening weekend. Last weekend, Warner Bros., the studio
behind "Tenet," touted a $20 million debut. But a closer
dissection of those numbers reveal they were heavily spun to
include weekday preview screenings and the long holiday weekend.
In reality, "Tenet" only made about $9 million between Friday
and Sunday.
In an attempt to control conversation around "Tenet's" box
office performance, Warner Bros. has been shielding domestic
grosses for the film. Traditionally, studios share box office
information on a daily basis, but that hasn't been the case with
"Tenet." The studio wants to ensure that reporters and rivals
don't unfairly contextualize the results and label them a
financial flop. But a sign of the studio's confidence in the
viability of moviegoing? Not even a week after "Tenet"
premiered, Warner Bros. delayed its comic book sequel "Wonder
Woman 1984" from October to Christmas Day.
Roughly 65-75% of theaters in the U.S. have reopened, but
major markets like New York, Los Angeles and San Fransisco still
remain closed. Cinemas that have resumed business have done so
at reduced capacity, automatically limiting ticket sales.
Warner Bros. said it is optimistic about new markets opening
for business. "Tenet" played in 100 more locations than it did
last weekend, amounting to 2,910 venues in total -- a number
that's expected to grow as cinemas in more cities are given
permission to reopen. Thanks to multiplexes opening in Orange
County, Los Angeles was the top-grossing region in the country
this weekend. Dallas, Chicago, Salt Lake City and Phoenix also
saw robust ticket sales.
The studio has also been encouraged by the turnout for
premium formats, such as Imax and Dolby Cinema. Imax screens
have accounted for $23 million of "Tenet's" box office haul.
David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise
Entertainment Research, assessed that "Tenet" had a
better-than-expected hold during its second frame. But he said
that still might not be enough to compensate for more pressing
limitations facing the marketplace.
"Anecdotally, these drops look slightly better than what
would be expected under normal circumstances," Gross said.
"However, they are not close to maintaining a level of business
that makes up for the box office lost to the pandemic."
"Tenet" has made bigger waves overseas, where coronavirus
appears to be more under control and movie theaters have reopen
to a more significant degree. Part of the reason that Warner
Bros. opted to release "Tenet" during the pandemic is because
Nolan's films often make more money internationally than they do
stateside.
Ticket sales for "Tenet" reached $177.5 million at the
international box office and $207 million globally. Given its
$200 million production budget, the movie needs to reach
approximately $400 million at the worldwide box office to break
even and closer to $450 million to get out of the black.
"Tenet" brought in $10 million in China, the world's second
biggest moviegoing market, boosting its haul in the country to
$50 million. It landed in second place on box office charts
behind "Mulan," though neither film amassed inspired ticket
sales from Chinese theaters despite the fact that 90% of its
cinemas have reopened.
Disney's live-action remake of the 1998 cartoon collected
$23.2 million during opening weekend, an underwhelming result
for a movie that was all but engineered for its appeal to
Chinese audiences. So far, "Mulan has made $37.6 million
globally. The $200 million-budgeted fantasy epic is forgoing a
theatrical release in the U.S., and instead is available to rent
on Disney Plus for $30.
"Mulan" has been mired in controversy for numerous reasons.
It came under fire for filming in Xinjiang, a region in China
where minorities have been forced to live in labor camps. In the
credits for "Mulan," the film thanked Chinese government
organizations in Xinjiang that have been accused of human rights
abuse. Last year, pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong called
for boycotts after "Mulan" star Liu Yifei showed support for
Hong Kong police during anti-government protests.
Among new releases, Sony's romantic comedy "The Broken
Hearts Gallery" made $1.125 million from 2,204 screens over the
weekend. Given the challenging environment, the studio called
that number "terrific." Sony acquired the film for $8 million,
so it doesn't exactly need to reach blockbuster levels to turn a
profit.
"Early numbers are encouraging," said Adrian Smith, Sony's
head of domestic distribution. "We're excited to see how the
film plays over time and how word of mouth about the film
propels it."
"The Broken Hearts Gallery" placed behind holdovers Disney's
"The New Mutants" and Solstice Studio's "Unhinged" on domestic
box office charts.
"The New Mutants," a poorly reviewed superhero adventure,
has yet to find its footing in theaters and generated $2.1
million over the weekend. "The New Mutants" is also flailing
overseas, where it scraped together $3.8 million from 36 foreign
markets. After three weekends on the big screen, the movie has
made $15.3 million in the U.S. and $29 million worldwide.
"Unhinged," a road-rage thriller starring Russell Crowe,
held steady in its fifth weekend, bringing in $1.5 million over
the three-day stretch. That boosts domestic ticket sales to
$13.8 million.