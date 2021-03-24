Log in
Sony : GameStop tumbles 34% as Reddit darling mulls share sale

03/24/2021
FILE PHOTO: GameStop and Reddit logos are seen displayed in this illustration

(Reuters) - Shares of Reddit-favorite GameStop Corp slumped 34% on Wednesday, a day after the videogame retailer said it might cash in on a meteoric rise in its share price to fund its e-commerce expansion.

GameStop shares remain up over 500% this year, benefiting from a push by retail investors on Reddit forums to drive up prices of heavily shorted stocks.

The company said on Tuesday after reporting quarterly results that it has been considering since January whether to increase the size of the $100 million share sale that it originally announced in December.

GameStop had previously decided against the move as it was restricted under U.S. financial regulations from selling shares because it had not yet updated investors on its earnings.

The stock sale program was assigned to Jefferies, whose research arm on Wednesday raised its price target by a whopping $160 to $175, but kept its rating at "hold".

That is much higher than the median price target of $25, according to Refinitiv data, and marks the first time a Wall Street brokerage matched its price projections with GameStop's current trading levels.

Reddit's WallStreetBets forum buzzed about another potential short squeeze. Such a short squeeze sent GameStop's shares as high as 2,300% in January to a record high of $483.

A short squeeze occurs when investors who have bet against a stock need to buy it at much higher levels to cover losing positions.

Short interest in GameStop has since fallen to about 15% of the stock's float as of Wednesday from a peak of 141% in the first week of 2021, according to data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

The shares closed at $120.34 on Wednesday before falling an additional 4% in extended trade. The company on Tuesday reported a ninth straight decline in quarterly sales and said it would close more retail stores and exit unprofitable businesses, underscoring Wall Street's concerns about its business.

GameStop also skipped a question-and-answer session after the results.

Wedbush analysts downgraded the stock to "underperform" from "neutral", saying the short squeeze had boosted the share price to levels that were completely disconnected from the fundamentals of business.

Billionaire investor and Chewy.com co-founder Ryan Cohen, who is on GameStop's board, plans to transform the retailer into an e-commerce firm that can take on big-box players Target Corp and Walmart Inc and technology firms such as Microsoft Corp and Sony Corp.

"We continue to be very skeptical on GME's efforts to address ... the fact that its core market in new and pre-owned physical console gaming is shrinking at a rapid pace," Curtis Nagle, an analyst at Bank of America's research arm, said in a client note.

Nagle has a $10 price target and an "underperform" rating on GameStop's stock.

Of the seven analysts covering GameStop, none has a "buy" or a higher rating on the stock.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil, Sagarika Jaisinghani and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Noel Randewich and Megan Davies; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and David Gregorio)

By Munsif Vengattil and Akanksha Rana


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 796 B 80 930 M 80 930 M
Net income 2021 1 038 B 9 547 M 9 547 M
Net cash 2021 2 729 B 25 107 M 25 107 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 13 901 B 128 B 128 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 111 700
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart SONY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 13 523,00 JPY
Last Close Price 11 225,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 69,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kenichiro Yoshida Co-Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Shuzo Sumi Co-Chairman
Toru Katsumoto Chief Technology Officer & EVP
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY CORPORATION9.14%129 471
PANASONIC CORPORATION15.88%28 855
LG ELECTRONICS INC.8.52%22 832
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION37.99%19 942
SHARP CORPORATION16.11%10 436
CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.5.94%4 837
