Sony : Semiconductor Solutions Corporation Executive Appointment

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 8 758 B 80 429 M 80 429 M Net income 2021 994 B 9 126 M 9 126 M Net cash 2021 2 729 B 25 057 M 25 057 M P/E ratio 2021 14,3x Yield 2021 0,47% Capitalization 14 403 B 132 B 132 B EV / Sales 2021 1,33x EV / Sales 2022 1,21x Nbr of Employees 111 700 Free-Float 97,9% Chart SONY CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SONY CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 23 Average target price 13 323,00 JPY Last Close Price 11 630,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 63,9% Spread / Average Target 14,6% Spread / Lowest Target -18,3% Managers and Directors Name Title Kenichiro Yoshida Co-Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President Shuzo Sumi Co-Chairman Toru Katsumoto Chief Technology Officer & EVP Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SONY CORPORATION 13.08% 129 471 PANASONIC CORPORATION 17.09% 28 855 LG ELECTRONICS INC. 15.19% 22 832 TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION 42.23% 19 942 SHARP CORPORATION 17.33% 10 436 CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD. 11.98% 4 837