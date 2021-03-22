Sony : and NTT DOCOMO Control Driverless “Entertainment Vehicle” in Guam from Japan—Over 2,500km—Via Remote Driver System Deployed on 5G Network

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 22, 2021 - Sony Corporation and NTT DOCOMO, INC. jointly announced today that they succeed in remotely controlling Sony's Sociable Cart (SC-1) entertainment vehicle carrying passengers in Guam from a base in Tokyo, over 2,500km away, via a 5G network.

Video of the vehicle's perimeter was captured with Sony image sensors and sent in real time to a Sony office in Tokyo where the vehicle was driven remotely while the operator watched a monitor, taking advantage of 5G's low latency, large capacity and extra-high-speed connectivity. The test used a 5G network provided by DOCOMO PACIFIC, INC., a wholly owned subsidiary of DOCOMO.

The SC-1's image sensors, which exceed human vision, are mounted on the vehicle's front, rear and sides, enabling high-resolution video of the vehicle's entire perimeter to be viewed by the remote operator and also passengers watching an on-board monitor. The use of these ultra-high-sensitivity sensors together with high-resolution monitors allows the operator to view surroundings clearly, including at night even without using headlights.

In the emerging age of autonomous mobility, remote operation and monitoring are becoming increasingly important. The cross-border operation of vehicles is expected to enable global mobility services that benefit from personnel working in various time zones.

Sony delivers kando (emotion) and reliability by applying its '3R' (reality, real-time and remote) technologies for enhanced mobility experiences in diverse fields, including the SC-1.

DOCOMO will use knowhow obtained through this trial to enhance customer experiences in entertainment fields, including overseas travel, and to address pressing needs such as workstyle reform.