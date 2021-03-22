Log in
Sony : and NTT DOCOMO Control Driverless “Entertainment Vehicle” in Guam from Japan—Over 2,500km—Via Remote Driver System Deployed on 5G Network

03/22/2021 | 02:05am EDT
TOKYO, JAPAN, March 22, 2021 - Sony Corporation and NTT DOCOMO, INC. jointly announced today that they succeed in remotely controlling Sony's Sociable Cart (SC-1) entertainment vehicle carrying passengers in Guam from a base in Tokyo, over 2,500km away, via a 5G network.

Video of the vehicle's perimeter was captured with Sony image sensors and sent in real time to a Sony office in Tokyo where the vehicle was driven remotely while the operator watched a monitor, taking advantage of 5G's low latency, large capacity and extra-high-speed connectivity. The test used a 5G network provided by DOCOMO PACIFIC, INC., a wholly owned subsidiary of DOCOMO.

The SC-1's image sensors, which exceed human vision, are mounted on the vehicle's front, rear and sides, enabling high-resolution video of the vehicle's entire perimeter to be viewed by the remote operator and also passengers watching an on-board monitor. The use of these ultra-high-sensitivity sensors together with high-resolution monitors allows the operator to view surroundings clearly, including at night even without using headlights.

In the emerging age of autonomous mobility, remote operation and monitoring are becoming increasingly important. The cross-border operation of vehicles is expected to enable global mobility services that benefit from personnel working in various time zones.

Sony delivers kando (emotion) and reliability by applying its '3R' (reality, real-time and remote) technologies for enhanced mobility experiences in diverse fields, including the SC-1.

DOCOMO will use knowhow obtained through this trial to enhance customer experiences in entertainment fields, including overseas travel, and to address pressing needs such as workstyle reform.

Disclaimer

Sony Corporation published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 06:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 785 B 80 717 M 80 717 M
Net income 2021 1 022 B 9 391 M 9 391 M
Net cash 2021 2 729 B 25 071 M 25 071 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 0,47%
Capitalization 14 310 B 131 B 131 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 111 700
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart SONY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 13 523,00 JPY
Last Close Price 11 555,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 65,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kenichiro Yoshida Co-Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Shuzo Sumi Co-Chairman
Toru Katsumoto Chief Technology Officer & EVP
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY CORPORATION12.35%129 471
PANASONIC CORPORATION19.87%28 855
LG ELECTRONICS INC.13.33%22 832
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION33.33%19 942
SHARP CORPORATION21.36%10 436
CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.13.15%4 837
