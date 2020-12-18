Sony : pulls Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store after backlash

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Sony Corp said on Friday
it is pulling CD Projekt SA's Cyberpunk 2077 from its
PlayStation Store and offering full refunds after gamers
complained that the flagship title was rife with bugs.
The unusual move is the latest blow for Poland's top video
games maker, whose shares have tumbled 30% amid fury from
disappointed fans, as well as industry reviewers who complained
they had limited access to the title ahead of its Dec. 10
launch.
The backlash against the repeatedly delayed game has led to
hand-wringing over the hype that surrounds new titles, the
complicity of reviewers in driving that hype and the work
environment for rank-and-file developers ahead of release dates.
CD Projekt, in damage control and widely seen as risking
squandering fan goodwill built up over many years, has promised
to fix the bugs through updates.
"Both digital and physical copies of the game will be
continuously supported by and will receive future updates from
the company," CD Projekt said in a statement.
The company added that players could still purchase a boxed
version of the game and that all digital copies of the game sold
so far via the PlayStation Store remain available for use.
