Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Sony Corporation    6758   JP3435000009

SONY CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sony slides 2% as Microsoft flashes cash to boost games lineup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 11:34pm EDT
Sony Corp's logo is seen at its news conference in Tokyo

Sony Corp's shares slid as much as 2% in Tokyo trade on Wednesday after Microsoft Corp said it would buy the parent of games publisher Bethesda Softworks, in a deal to bolster its games slate as it eyes cloud gaming expansion.

Sony's PlayStation 5 is expected by analysts to outsell Microsoft's next-generation Xbox consoles when the devices launch in November, bolstered by Sony's stronger games pipeline including exclusives like "Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales."

Microsoft's $7.5 billion acquisition of the publisher behind hit franchises like "Doom" and "Fallout" helps close that gap, as it pushes into cloud gaming with the launch of a subscription service last week for Android devices.

The Xbox Game Pass is central to Microsoft's counterattack, with the rival PlayStation Now service from Sony - which has a dominant hardware install base - seen as lagging in terms of games on offer and by being limited to PlayStation and PC.

It will take time for the deal to feed through to Xbox's games pipeline, with Bethesda contracted to bring titles "Deathloop" and "Ghostwire: Tokyo" to PlayStation 5.

The concentration of studios in the hands of established players puts clear blue water between a wave of challengers like Amazon.com Inc and Google parent Alphabet Inc that are moving into gaming but lack killer titles.

"Given the expansion of streaming services as we enter the era of next-gen consoles, we expect this industry consolidation to continue," Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a client note.

Japan's markets reopened on Wednesday after national holidays. Sony's shares have risen by almost half since March lows as the gaming industry benefits from demand brought about by stay-at-home policies during the coronavirus outbreak.

By Sam Nussey

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.08% 1459.82 Delayed Quote.8.99%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.41% 207.42 Delayed Quote.28.43%
SONY CORPORATION 2.35% 8323 End-of-day quote.12.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SONY CORPORATION
09/22Sony slides 2% as Microsoft flashes cash to boost games lineup
RE
09/22Sony slides 2% as Microsoft flashes cash to boost games lineup
RE
09/22Pegatron plans to invest $1 billion in Vietnam plant - state media
RE
09/22Pegatron plans to invest $1 bln in Vietnam plant - state media
RE
09/21Microsoft doubles down on gaming with $7.5 billion deal for Doom-owner ZeniMa..
RE
09/21Roku Shares Up; NBCUniversal's Peacock Available on Roku
DJ
09/21SONY : 'The best just got better' Sony announces WH-1000XM4 industry-leading wir..
AQ
09/21Microsoft doubles down on gaming with $7.5 bln deal for Doom-owner ZeniMax
RE
09/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 347 B 79 426 M 79 426 M
Net income 2021 520 B 4 947 M 4 947 M
Net cash 2021 2 226 B 21 185 M 21 185 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 10 209 B 97 212 M 97 138 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 111 700
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart SONY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 9 958,25 JPY
Last Close Price 8 323,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 57,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichiro Yoshida Co-Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shuzo Sumi Co-Chairman
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Toru Katsumoto Senior Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY CORPORATION12.46%97 508
PANASONIC CORPORATION-6.52%21 448
LG ELECTRONICS INC.23.30%13 177
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION43.85%12 678
SHARP CORPORATION-19.70%7 894
SHENZHEN MTC CO., LTD.82.76%4 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group