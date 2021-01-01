Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Sony Corporation    6758   JP3435000009

SONY CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 12/30
10285 JPY   -1.01%
02:05aSony to launch PlayStation 5 in India in February
RE
2020OPTIONS : Option Implied Volatility for Electronic Game Stocks
MT
2020Amazon to acquire Wondery in podcast push
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sony to launch PlayStation 5 in India in February

01/01/2021 | 02:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Inside a GameStop store Sony PS5 gaming consoles are pictured

(Reuters) - Sony Corp said on Friday its PlayStation 5 (PS5) console will be launched in India in coming weeks as it tries to capitalise on the pandemic-driven boom in gaming.

"We are happy to announce that PS5 shall be launched in India on 2nd of February 2021," the Japanese firm tweeted from its PlayStation India Twitter handle.

Preorders for PS5 will begin on Jan 12 and will be available for orders at major retailers, including Amazon and Flipkart, the tech firm said.

Microsoft Corp launched two models of its Xbox gaming console in November, seven years after the debut of the previous version, while Sony launched its PS5 in core markets two days later.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru: Editing by Neil Fullick)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.88% 3256.93 Delayed Quote.76.26%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.33% 222.42 Delayed Quote.41.04%
SONY CORPORATION -1.01% 10285 End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about SONY CORPORATION
02:05aSony to launch PlayStation 5 in India in February
RE
2020OPTIONS : Option Implied Volatility for Electronic Game Stocks
MT
2020Amazon to acquire Wondery in podcast push
RE
2020SONY : Zacks Investment Upgrades Sony to Outperform From Neutral, Adjusts Price ..
MT
2020UPDATE2 : "Demon Slayer" becomes Japan's highest-grossing film
AQ
2020"Demon Slayer" becomes Japan's top-grossing movie
RE
2020MARKET CHATTER : Oppo, Sony Team Up on Smartphone Camera Lens
MT
2020Japan shares mixed but signs point to more upside potential
RE
2020SONY : Tilda Swinton waits and rages in 'Human Voice' trailer
AQ
2020APPLE : iPhone 12 Reception Better Than Other Cycles, Investors Looking Ahead to..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 517 B 82 551 M 82 551 M
Net income 2021 795 B 7 710 M 7 710 M
Net cash 2021 2 492 B 24 156 M 24 156 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 12 707 B 123 B 123 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 111 700
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart SONY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 11 184,50 JPY
Last Close Price 10 285,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kenichiro Yoshida Co-Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shuzo Sumi Co-Chairman
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Toru Katsumoto Chief Technology Officer & EVP
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY CORPORATION0.00%123 123
PANASONIC CORPORATION0.00%26 889
LG ELECTRONICS INC.87.24%21 213
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION58.39%13 786
SHARP CORPORATION0.00%9 248
CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.0.00%4 429
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ