    SONY   US8356993076

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(SONY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:37:45 2023-05-26 am EDT
96.07 USD   +1.08%
11:26aThinking about trading options or stock in General Electric, Tesla, Sony, Activision Blizzard, or Air Products & Chemicals?
PR
05/25India's Zee Entertainment posts first loss in 3 years on weak ad demand, higher costs
RE
05/25Japan's Nikkei recoups losses on chipmakers boost, foreign inflows
RE
Thinking about trading options or stock in General Electric, Tesla, Sony, Activision Blizzard, or Air Products & Chemicals?

05/26/2023 | 11:26am EDT
NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for GE, TSLA, SONY, ATVI, and APD.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-general-electric-tesla-sony-activision-blizzard-or-air-products--chemicals-301835754.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2023
