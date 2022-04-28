Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sony Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/28 02:00:00 am EDT
11220.00 JPY   +2.14%
Amazon Prime launches movie rental service in India

04/28/2022 | 06:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of streaming service Amazon Prime Video is seen in this illustration picture

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Amazon's Prime Video launched a movie rental service in India on Thursday, promising to release more than forty original series and movies over the next two years in a key market.

The world's second-most populous nation with a population of nearly 1.4 billion, India is a valuable market for Amazon and its rivals Netflix and Walt Disney Co's Disney+ Hotstar.

"We are super excited about the launch," Gaurav Gandhi, head of Amazon Prime Video India said at a function, adding that the service would widen customers' reach and choice. It enables them to pay per movie, instead of a flat monthly fee.

The move comes five years after the U.S. tech giant launched its streaming service in India, and the company said it planned to more than double its investment in Prime Video over the next five years, but did not give figures.

The company unveiled plans for 41 original series in three Indian languages, some to be produced by top Bollywood directors such as Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar.

Amazon has invested heavily in acquiring and producing local content in India, where, founder Jeff Bezos said in 2020, Prime Video was doing better than anywhere else in the world. Amazon does not break out user numbers by country.

It is also expected to take on heavyweights such as India's Reliance Industries, Sony Group Corp and Disney in the battle for exclusive digital broadcast rights to the hugely popular Indian Premier League (IPL).

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.88% 2763.34 Delayed Quote.-17.12%
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA -2.64% 17.72 Real-time Quote.-3.49%
NETFLIX, INC. -4.97% 188.54 Delayed Quote.-68.70%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 1.49% 2819.85 Delayed Quote.17.32%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 2.14% 11220 Delayed Quote.-24.11%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.48% 115.21 Delayed Quote.-25.26%
Financials
Sales 2022 10 010 B 77 910 M 77 910 M
Net income 2022 875 B 6 810 M 6 810 M
Net Debt 2022 504 B 3 927 M 3 927 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 13 588 B 106 B 106 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 109 700
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 10 985,00 JPY
Average target price 16 426,58 JPY
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Toru Katsumoto Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP, Head-R&D
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-24.11%105 764
PANASONIC CORPORATION-11.19%20 408
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-13.41%16 137
SHARP CORPORATION-18.62%5 111
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-21.76%3 342
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-14.47%3 094