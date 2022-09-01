Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sony Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-01 am EDT
11000.00 JPY   -1.21%
11:21aAnalysis-Sony-Zee $10 billion media play may face changes, delays in India antitrust review
RE
06:39aIndian shares fall over 1% on selloff in IT, energy stocks
RE
02:54aJapanese Equities Bleed Losses; Mitsubishi Falls 4% on Retaining Stake in Russian Gas Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Analysis-Sony-Zee $10 billion media play may face changes, delays in India antitrust review

09/01/2022 | 11:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illstration shows Zee Entertainment and SONY logos

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A full-scale antitrust review of plans to create a $10 billion media powerhouse in India by Japan's Sony and Zee Entertainment could force concessions and prolong the process by months at a critical moment for the Indian company.

An initial Competition Commission of India (CCI) review has flagged concerns, Reuters reported, arguing the group would have "unparalleled bargaining power" with Zee's 92 channels coupled with Sony's $86 billion in global revenues.

The CCI has called for further investigation, highlighting the impact on competition due to the "strong" market position the merged entity would have over advertising and channel pricing, particularly in the popular Hindi language segment.

Shares in Zee fell 6% during trade on Thursday, a day after Reuters reported on CCI's assessment of the merger.

Zee did not respond to questions for this article, but has said it was continuing to take all required legal steps to complete the CCI approval.

Sony did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Ashok Chawla, a former CCI chairman, told Reuters that such a review could lead to a detailed merger analysis involving an examination of different broadcast offerings, delaying approval.

Four antitrust lawyers told Reuters such a notice signalled deep CCI worries and was likely to force Sony and Zee to rethink their proposed structure, although none said it was likely to lead to a collapse of the deal.

Any potential delay, however, comes at a bad time for Zee, a household TV name in India set up in 1992 by Subhash Chandra, dubbed the "Father of Indian Television".

Zee's founders had to dilute their stake in the Indian company to tackle their debt levels in 2019 and the Sony deal was struck amid a 2021 boardroom conflict with an overseas shareholder.

For Sony, the merger will further its ambitions to tap more digital, TV and regional language audiences in the fast-growing Indian market of 1.4 billion people.

The lawyers said Sony and Zee may have to offer a "structural" remedy, which could involve selling some channels, and "behavioural" remedies such as giving commitments that they will not raise prices for advertisers for a certain period.

"They may have to let go of some channels by selling ... to third parties. This is CCI's preferred remedy to reduce threat to competition," said Shweta Dubey, a partner at Indian law firm SD Partners and a former official in the CCI's M&A division.

"The whole approval process will be delayed significantly now, and will depend on how palatable proposed changes are to the CCI and how companies negotiate."

REMEDY RISK

The proposed remedies were likely to be "substantial", one source with direct knowledge of the antitrust concerns over the merger plan said, without elaborating.

In CCI's 13-year history, 22 deals had to be modified to gain approval. In 2015, for example, when Indian multiplex giant PVR Ltd sought to acquire a smaller rival's business, the watchdog raised concerns, forcing it to commit to selling some theatres and give assurances not to expand in some regions.

The CCI has given Sony and Zee 30 days from Aug. 3 to respond to its notice, but they are yet to submit their responses, said a second source with direct knowledge of the process.

Analysts said the combined entity would reshape India's media and entertainment landscape, heating up competition with Netflix, Amazon and Walt Disney and with Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Viacom18 joint venture with Paramount Global.

Media companies are not just betting big on TV channels, but also on their video streaming platforms and sports rights.

Zee this week made another big move, entering into a licensing deal with Disney to purchase some cricket TV rights, which IIFL Securities estimates to be worth $1.5 billion.

In a research note, the brokerage said these payments should have been made partly by the fresh funds Sony planned to infuse into the merged entity and flagged concerns over any antitrust delay.

"The biggest risk ... is the merger not going through and Zee being saddled with high content costs," IIFL said.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra, Aditi Shah and Abhirup Roy; Additional reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Mike Collett-White and Alexander Smith)

By Aditya Kalra, Aditi Shah and Abhirup Roy


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.72% 124.63 Delayed Quote.-23.96%
IIFL SECURITIES LIMITED 2.34% 72.3 End-of-day quote.-20.64%
NETFLIX, INC. -0.76% 221.4743 Delayed Quote.-62.89%
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL -0.24% 23.375 Delayed Quote.-22.50%
PVR LIMITED 1.36% 1854.85 Delayed Quote.40.95%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -1.21% 11000 Delayed Quote.-23.07%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -0.91% 111.1 Delayed Quote.-27.64%
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED -4.79% 244.75 Delayed Quote.-19.87%
All news about SONY GROUP CORPORATION
11:21aAnalysis-Sony-Zee $10 billion media play may face changes, delays in India antitrust re..
RE
06:39aIndian shares fall over 1% on selloff in IT, energy stocks
RE
02:54aJapanese Equities Bleed Losses; Mitsubishi Falls 4% on Retaining Stake in Russian Gas P..
MT
01:17aSony-Zee merger can hurt competition, more scrutiny needed, India watchdog finds
RE
01:17aIndian shares fall as IT, energy drag; SpiceJet slumps 15%
RE
08/31Tencent, Sony Buy 30% Stake in Japanese Video Game Publisher FromSoftware
MT
08/31Exclusive-Sony-Zee merger can hurt competition, scrutiny needed -India watchdog
RE
08/31India's intial antitrust review of zee-sony merger fin…
RE
08/31Sony-zee merger in india can give them "unparalleled b…
RE
08/31India antitrust body’s intial review of merger between…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONY GROUP CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 237 B 81 063 M 81 063 M
Net income 2023 867 B 6 254 M 6 254 M
Net Debt 2023 833 B 6 006 M 6 006 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,6x
Yield 2023 0,66%
Capitalization 13 605 B 98 147 M 98 147 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 108 900
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11 000,00 JPY
Average target price 15 875,79 JPY
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki CFO, Director, VP & Head-Business Administration
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Hiroaki Kitano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-23.07%99 351
PANASONIC CORPORATION-10.43%19 077
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-26.81%12 881
SHARP CORPORATION-24.07%4 698
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-6.87%3 260
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-25.62%3 063