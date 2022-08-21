Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sony Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-19 am EDT
12000.00 JPY   +2.13%
12:05pBOX OFFICE : 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' Crushes Idris Elba's 'Beast' With $21 Million Debut
RE
08/19China court sentences Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao to 13 years in prison
RE
08/18Japanese shares track Wall Street losses after Fed meet minutes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Box Office: 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' Crushes Idris Elba's 'Beast' With $21 Million Debut

08/21/2022 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" topped the box office in its debut, beating expectations by collecting an impressive $21 million in North American ticket sales.

The anime film, playing on 3,007 screens, is backed by the production company Crunchyroll, which specializes in Japanese anime film and television. "Super Hero" is a necessary bright spot in an otherwise dreary August at the movies. The newest "Dragon Ball Super" installment earned twice as much as the weekend's other new nationwide release, Universal's survival thriller "Beast," starring Idris Elba. Dinged by mixed reviews, "Beast" opened to a lackluster $11.5 million from 3,743 North American cinemas.

"Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" is the latest example of the passionate audience for anime films in the United States, and Crunchyroll, which is mostly owned by Sony Pictures, has been owning the market in North America. Earlier this year, the company's PG-13 "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" notched a remarkable $17.6 million in its debut, while its 2021 release "Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train" generated $21.2 million to start, which is even more impressive since cinemas were still operating at reduced capacity. However, these movies tend to play like horror films in terms of ticket sales, withstanding big declines in subsequent weeks.

"Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" benefitted from its outsized presence on premium formats, including Imax, 4DX and Dolby Cinemas. The movie played on 327 Imax screens, which accounted for $3.4 million in domestic ticket sales. At Imax, those returns rank as the widest and highest-grossing opening weekend for an anime film.

"This is another outstanding Crunchyroll anime opening. This has become an impressive niche theatrical business," says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. But, he adds, "Crunchyroll movies play fast in the U.S.; their domestic multiples are low."

Like critics, audiences were similarly mixed on "Beast," giving the film a so-so "B" CinemaScore. Directed by Icelandic director Baltasar Korm?kur ("Adrift"), "Beast" follows a recently widowed father and his two teenage daughters (Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries), who find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion. The movie, which cost $36 million to produce, has raked in $10.2 million to date at the international box office.

Elsewhere on domestic box office charts, Sony's action-thriller "Bullet Train" slid to third place after two consecutive weekends at No. 1. The movie brought in $8 million from 3,781 locations in its third weekend of release, taking its domestic tally to $68.9 million. That's a decent result for a star-driven, original action film in today's fractured moviegoing landscape. But it cost $90 million to make -- and many millions more to promote to the masses -- meaning it needs to keep chugging along in theaters to justify its hefty budget. Overseas, "Bullet Train" has amassed $60 million for a global tally of $123 million.

In fourth place, Paramount's "Top Gun: Maverick" pulled in $5.85 million from 2,969 locations in its 13th weekend of release. Tom Cruise's blockbuster action sequel, which hits home entertainment in the coming days, has grossed an eye-popping $683 million to date, enough to overtake Marvel's 2018 superhero epic "Avengers: Infinity War" ($678 million) as the sixth-highest grossing domestic release in history. Since it opened in theaters over Memorial Day weekend, "Maverick" has only spent one weekend out of the top five on North American box office charts.

The Warner Bros. animated adventure "DC League of Super-Pets" took the No. 5 slot with $4.9 million from 3,537 venues. After four weeks in theaters, the family friendly film has generated $66.6 million in North America.

In 10th place, A24's slasher satire "Bodies Bodies Bodies" added $2.4 million from 2,541 theaters, bringing its domestic total to $7.4 million.

By Rebecca Rubin


© Reuters 2022
All news about SONY GROUP CORPORATION
12:05pBOX OFFICE : 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' Crushes Idris Elba's 'Beast' With $21 Million..
RE
08/19China court sentences Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao to 13 years in prison
RE
08/18Japanese shares track Wall Street losses after Fed meet minutes
RE
08/17Japanese stocks fall in line with Wall Street losses
RE
08/16New entries in the Asia Investor portfolio
MS
08/11Gaming industry's fortunes fade as spending squeeze follows pandemic bump
RE
08/10Gaming industry's fortunes fade as spending squeeze follows pandemic bump
RE
08/10SONY : 6-K - Form 6-K
PU
08/09Japan's Nikkei snaps four-day rally as weak earnings bite
RE
08/08Japan stocks fall on subdued earnings, grim gaming sector outlook
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONY GROUP CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 454 B 83 552 M 83 552 M
Net income 2023 871 B 6 353 M 6 353 M
Net Debt 2023 836 B 6 096 M 6 096 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,2x
Yield 2023 0,58%
Capitalization 14 842 B 108 B 108 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 108 900
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 12 000,00 JPY
Average target price 15 875,79 JPY
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki CFO, Representative Director & Vice President
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Hiroaki Kitano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-17.10%108 272
PANASONIC CORPORATION-9.60%19 470
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-26.81%12 920
SHARP CORPORATION-20.36%4 983
CHENGDU XGIMI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-5.90%3 809
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-9.49%3 144