  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sony Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-27 am EST
11400.00 JPY   +0.40%
12:03pCamera chip startup Prophesee and Qualcomm sign multi-year deal
RE
11:15aSony Corporation Executive Appointments
AQ
01:51aJapan's Nikkei slips on hawkish Fed outlook
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Camera chip startup Prophesee and Qualcomm sign multi-year deal

02/27/2023 | 12:03pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Qualcomm sign shown in San Diego

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Paris-based startup Prophesee, a maker of camera chips inspired by the way the human eye works, said on Monday it has signed a multi-year deal with Qualcomm Inc to be used with the smartphone technology giant's product.

While today's camera chips continuously process the full frame of images, Prophesee's chip will only process changes in the scene, such as light or movement, which makes it faster and requires less computing power, said Luca Verre, co-founder and chief executive at Prophesee.

Verre said that's similar to the way the human eye focuses on certain objects rather than taking in all details in the background.

The technology works with pixels on the sensor that only send information to the processor when there is change, while pixels that perceive no change stay muted. There are a million pixels on Prophesee's latest chips.

Manufacturing of the chip will be outsourced to Sony Group Corp. "So we are really combining both key players in the space," said Verre, referring to both Qualcomm and Sony, without disclosing financial terms of the deal.

Verre said the Prophesee chip will be used in addition to conventional camera chips in a blueprint for smartphones that will be released this week at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Mass production of the chips is planned for next year when they would be integrated into phones, he said.

The additional Prophesee chip will help correct some of the blurry imagery in existing smartphone camera systems, said Verre.

(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

By Jane Lanhee Lee


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QUALCOMM, INC. 0.37% 125 Delayed Quote.13.10%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 0.40% 11400 Delayed Quote.13.15%
Analyst Recommendations on SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2023 11 386 B 83 547 M 83 547 M
Net income 2023 890 B 6 530 M 6 530 M
Net Debt 2023 656 B 4 811 M 4 811 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 0,63%
Capitalization 14 067 B 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
EV / Sales 2024 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 108 900
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 11 400,00 JPY
Average target price 15 415,26 JPY
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki CFO, Director, VP & Head-Business Administration
Shuzo Sumi Co-Chairman
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION13.15%102 815
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION6.08%20 175
LG ELECTRONICS INC.31.10%14 685
SHARP CORPORATION-1.06%4 455
SHENZHEN MTC CO., LTD.32.66%3 013
CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.-1.12%2 331