Communications services companies rose as traders bet that a return to prepandemic media consumption trends would favor the industry.

Sony's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" continued its dominance in ticket sales for the second week, bringing its total take to roughly $1.05 billion world-wide, the highest box office for this period for any movie in the pandemic era. Shares of Sony rose.

12-27-21 1636ET