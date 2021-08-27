Corporate Report 2021 [PDF:17.21MB]

Sony's Purpose & Values
Purpose
Fill the world with emotion,
through the power of creativity and technology.
Values
Dreams & Curiosity
Pioneer the future with dreams and curiosity.
Diversity
Pursue the creation of the very best by harnessing diversity and varying viewpoints.
Integrity & Sincerity
Earn the trust for the Sony brand through ethical and responsible conduct.
Sustainability
Fulfill our stakeholder responsibilities through disciplined business practices.
