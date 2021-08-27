Log in
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 08/26
11295 JPY   -1.48%
SONY : Publishes "Corporate Report 2021"
PU
02:01aCORPORATE REPORT 2021 [PDF : 17.21mb]
PU
08/26Nikkei follows Wall Street lower ahead of Jackson Hole symposium
RE
Corporate Report 2021 [PDF:17.21MB]

08/27/2021 | 02:01am EDT
A Creative Entertainment Company with a Solid Foundation of Technology

©2021 Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Contents

  1. Sony's Purpose & Values
  1. Message from the CEO

Value Creation at Sony

  1. Keywords for Value Creation at Sony
  1. Value Creation Model
  1. Value Creation
  1. Special Feature:
    Value Creation under New Group Organizational Structure
  1. Sony's Business and Performance Trends
  1. Message from the CFO

Businesses and Foundation for Creating Value

  1. Foundation for Creating Value
  1. Creating Value in Each Business 40 Game & Network Services 43 Music
    46 Pictures
    49 Electronics Products & Solutions
    52 Imaging & Sensing Solutions
    55 Financial Services
  1. Corporate Governance
  1. Group Information

01

02

Sony's Purpose & Values

Purpose

Fill the world with emotion,

through the power of creativity and technology.

Values

Dreams & Curiosity

Pioneer the future with dreams and curiosity.

Diversity

Pursue the creation of the very best by harnessing diversity and varying viewpoints.

Integrity & Sincerity

Earn the trust for the Sony brand through ethical and responsible conduct.

Sustainability

Fulfill our stakeholder responsibilities through disciplined business practices.

03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sony Group Corporation published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 06:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
