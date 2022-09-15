Diverse Learning and Sustainability (Presentation slides with speech script) / Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer [PDF:14.37MB]
Diverse Learning and Sustainability
Hello everyone. This is Kenichiro Yoshida.
At Sony Group, we are driving diverse businesses, based on our Purpose to "fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology."
I would like to make the Sony Group, which is made up of approximately 110,000 employees, a company that continues to learn. This is because learning leads to the growth of our employees. And it directly relates to today's theme of sustainability.
CreatorUser
First, I would like to touch on getting closer to the creators who createKando, or emotion, as well as users who are the subject of Kando, and what we learn from them.
Sony collaborates with various partners to "fill the world with emotion."
At the same time, we are also delivering our own DTC services based around "Communities of Interest," that is, communities of people who shareKando experiences and interests. The reason we directly deliver Kando to users in specific areas is because we are able to learn from them.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
