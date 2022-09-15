Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sony Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-15 am EDT
10470.00 JPY   +0.92%
09:30aDIVERSE LEARNING AND SUSTAINABILITY (PRESENTATION SLIDES WITH SPEECH SCRIPT) / KENICHIRO YOSHIDA, CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER [PDF : 14.37mb]
PU
09:30aINTEGRATING SUSTAINABILITY INTO MANAGEMENT (PRESENTATION SLIDES WITH SPEECH SCRIPT) / SHIRO KAMBE AND KAZUSHI AMBE, SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, A : 5.85mb]
PU
06:06aSamsung Electronics Sets New Carbon Targets in $5 Billion Sustainability Push
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Diverse Learning and Sustainability (Presentation slides with speech script) / Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer [PDF:14.37MB]

09/15/2022 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sustainability Briefing

September 15, 2022

1

Diverse Learning and Sustainability

Chairman, President and CEO

Sony Group Corporation

Kenichiro Yoshida

September 15, 2022

2

  • Hello everyone. This is Kenichiro Yoshida.
  • At Sony Group, we are driving diverse businesses, based on our Purpose to "fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology."
  • I would like to make the Sony Group, which is made up of approximately 110,000 employees, a company that continues to learn. This is because learning leads to the growth of our employees. And it directly relates to today's theme of sustainability.

3

CreatorUser

  • First, I would like to touch on getting closer to the creators who create Kando, or emotion, as well as users who are the subject of Kando, and what we learn from them.

4

  • Sony collaborates with various partners to "fill the world with emotion."
  • At the same time, we are also delivering our own DTC services based around "Communities of Interest," that is, communities of people who share Kando experiences and interests. The reason we directly deliver Kando to users in specific areas is because we are able to learn from them.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sony Group Corporation published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 13:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SONY GROUP CORPORATION
09:30aDIVERSE LEARNING AND SUSTAINABILITY : 14.37mb]
PU
09:30aINTEGRATING SUSTAINABILITY INTO MANA : 5.85mb]
PU
06:06aSamsung Electronics Sets New Carbon Targets in $5 Billion Sustainability Push
DJ
02:20aSONY : Sustainability Briefing FY2022
PU
09/14Microsoft's acquisition deal for Activision to face in-depth antitrust probe in UK - FT
RE
09/14The African Development Bank Issues Inaugural Green Bond in South African Rand Market
AQ
09/14MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 14, 2022
MS
09/13SONY : Olympus, and Sony Olympus Medical Solutions Collaborated in the Development of a Su..
PU
09/13Pryor Cashman Clients Chris Brown And Sony Music Dropped From Copyright Lawsuit
AQ
09/13Asian Stock Markets Mostly Higher Ahead of US CPI Report
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONY GROUP CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 166 B 78 212 M 78 212 M
Net income 2023 851 B 5 958 M 5 958 M
Net Debt 2023 3 973 B 27 826 M 27 826 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 0,69%
Capitalization 12 932 B 90 580 M 90 580 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 108 900
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 10 375,00 JPY
Average target price 15 607,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki CFO, Director, VP & Head-Business Administration
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Hiroaki Kitano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-28.32%89 758
PANASONIC CORPORATION-11.90%18 221
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-31.88%11 524
SHARP CORPORATION-28.16%4 316
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-16.58%3 436
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-7.48%3 239