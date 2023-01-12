Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sony Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-12 am EST
11145.00 JPY   +0.41%
05:25pHBO's 'The Last of Us' gives hope to video game adaptation market
RE
04:38pGoogle, Nvidia Raise Concerns About Microsoft-Activision Deal
MT
01/11Japan's Nikkei rallies to 2-week high led by robot makers; Uniqlo owner gains
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HBO's 'The Last of Us' gives hope to video game adaptation market

01/12/2023 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 79th Venice Film Festival

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The 2013 video game "The Last of Us" was a hit with critics and players thanks to a powerful narrative. Ten years later, that story is headed to television on HBO in what the industry hopes is a harbinger for artfully adapting video games to TV and film.

"The Last of Us," created by video game developer Naughty Dog and published by Sony Entertainment, follows hardened survivor Joel and his young protege Ellie as they navigate a post-pandemic world fighting people and mutated creatures.

The zombie thriller, which premieres on Sunday, stars "Game of Thrones" veterans Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

The PlayStation game won numerous awards, including "Game of the Year" at the 17th Annual Design Innovate Communicate Entertain summit (DICE), which honors video game industry professionals.

The TV series has received glowing reviews from critics, garnering a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"It shouldn't be surprising that a drama based on a video game can have heart. A great, smart game depends on personal connection," New York Times critic James Poniewozik wrote.

Simon Cardy from IGN called the series "a brilliant retelling of one of video games' most beloved stories that rebottles the lightning of what made it so special to many in the first place, letting it strike again to stunning effect."

At last week's CES 2023 technology trade show, Sony chief executive Kenichiro Yoshida said Sony has 10 game-inspired films and TV projects in various development stages.

During the Los Angeles premiere on Monday, Pascal explained the game's "impact on its audience was because of its storytelling," adding the way that TV shows can expand narratives made it a "sort of perfect marriage" for HBO and "The Last of Us."

Ramsey said she hoped "people can realize that video games can have a great story, such a great story that it can then be adapted into a TV show."

Showrunner Craig Mazin, creator of HBO miniseries "Chernobyl," told Reuters that while he loves games that take him into space and the past, adapting "something that was grounded and real, I thought, was gorgeous - even the monsters."

Co-president of Naughty Dog and co-showrunner Neil Druckman, who worked on the original "The Last of Us" game, brought several actors from the video game into the series, including Troy Baker, who voiced and acted out Joel, and Ashley Johnson, who voiced Ellie.

Johnson plays Anna, who is Ellie's mother. "Greenleaf" actor Merle Dandridge reprises her role of the commander of the Fireflies militia group, Marlene, but in-person rather than in pixels this time.

(Reporting by Rollo Ross, Danielle Broadway and Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Mary Milliken and Josie Kao)

By Rollo Ross and Danielle Broadway


© Reuters 2023
All news about SONY GROUP CORPORATION
05:25pHBO's 'The Last of Us' gives hope to video game adaptation market
RE
04:38pGoogle, Nvidia Raise Concerns About Microsoft-Activision Deal
MT
01/11Japan's Nikkei rallies to 2-week high led by robot makers; Uniqlo owner gains
RE
01/11CES/BMW boss: 'The car is not an iPhone on wheels'
DP
01/10Japan's Nikkei rallies to 2-week high led by robot makers; Uniqlo owner gains
RE
01/10Sony : Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock (Repurchase of ..
PU
01/10Tranche Update on Sony Group Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 10, 202..
CI
01/06Sony-Honda venture seeks collaboration with firms to improve new EV
AQ
01/06Japan's Nikkei ends higher in bargain buying as yen weakens
RE
01/05Sony Honda Mobility weighs future IPO for electric vehicle joint venture
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONY GROUP CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 367 B 87 611 M 87 611 M
Net income 2023 864 B 6 656 M 6 656 M
Net Debt 2023 698 B 5 383 M 5 383 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 0,65%
Capitalization 13 760 B 106 B 106 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 108 900
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11 145,00 JPY
Average target price 15 228,42 JPY
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki CFO, Director, VP & Head-Business Administration
Shuzo Sumi Co-Chairman
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION10.61%103 426
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-0.05%19 553
LG ELECTRONICS INC.8.32%12 999
SHARP CORPORATION6.14%4 915
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-6.49%2 704
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED0.03%2 622