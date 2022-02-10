Indonesia suspends operations of more than 1,000 miners -ministry

JAKARTA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia has suspended the
operations of more than 1,000 miners of coal, tin and other
minerals due to a failure to submit their 2022 work plans,
according to a document issued by the Minerals and Coal
Directorate General of the mining ministry.
The Southeast Asian country has been seeking to improve the
oversight of its rich resources sector and President Joko Widodo
last month revoked the permits of more than 2,000 companies due
to poor compliance.
Sony Heru Prasetyo, an official at the minerals and coal
directorate, said on Friday that before the temporary suspension
of operations was imposed the companies had been given a warning
but had failed to submit their 2022 work plans.
The document, which was verified by Sony, showed the
suspended miners included around 80 coal companies, more than a
dozen tin miners and several nickel miners. Three bauxite miners
in West Kalimantan were also suspended, as well as some gold and
manganese companies.
The miners have 60 days to submit their 2022 work plans.
"If within that period the companies still have not
submitted their work plan then they will be given a strict
sanction of permit revocation," Sony said.
The official said he did not have an estimate of how much
the companies typically produced annually.
Indonesia is the world's top exporter of thermal coal and a
major producer of nickel metals, copper and refined tin.
The country rattled global energy markets in January when it
banned exports of coal to shore up supply for domestic power
generators.
(Additional reporting by Sudharshan Varadhan
Writing by Fransiska Nangoy
Editing by Ed Davies)