Integrating Sustainability into Management (Presentation slides with speech script) / Shiro Kambe and Kazushi Ambe, Senior Executive Vice President, and others [PDF:5.85MB]
09/15/2022 | 09:30am EDT
1
Integrating Sustainability
into Management
Senior Executive Vice President
Sony Group Corporation
Shiro Kambe
September 15, 2022
Hello everyone. My name is Shiro Kambe.
This year marks the fifth ESG and sustainability briefing since the first one was held in 2018, when Mr. Yoshida was appointed president of Sony. As Mr. Yoshida mentioned in his opening speech, we value diverse learning and believe that learning from our stakeholders is important; therefore we continue to hold these briefings.
Today, we will focus on our initiatives for employees and climate change. Additionally, as an example of our efforts in solving social issues accompanying changes in society and technology, we will go over our efforts related to AI ethics, which have become particularly important in recent years.
2
Diversity Equity &
Inclusion
Enhancing Accessibility
Environmental
initiatives in hardware
and network services
Address climate-
change issues
Diversity Equity &
Promote ESG
Game &
Inclusion and Social
Diverse
investment
Justice
Diversity Equity &
Network
Support to Artists and
Inclusion
Services
Creators
Businesses
(Including
Financial
Music
Accessibility)
Services
Sustainability
Reducing
Imaging &
Pictures
Diversity of content
Sensing
Initiatives
environmental
Solutions
and personnel
footprint in
Entertainment,
Reducing
semiconductor
environmental
manufacturing
Technology &
footprint in film
Services
processes
production
Environmentally
Environmental
conscious products
enlightenment
activities using IP
Environmental initiatives through the product life cycle
Enhancing Accessibility
Diversity Equity & Inclusion
Sony has a diverse range of businesses, each with its own sustainability priorities. In addition to material topics for the entire group, each individual business is working on relevant sustainability topics by leveraging its own strengths. At the Business Segment Briefings held in May of this year, top management of each business introduced initiatives to address the sustainability issues in their focus areas. In addition to the introduction of sustainability evaluation indicators as a factor in determining compensation of senior executives, we have also established KPIs in each of our businesses, and have incorporated them into the performance evaluation of our businesses. Sustainability is also positioned as an important topic for the Board of Directors, to whom the progress of sustainability initiatives is reported for review on a quarterly basis.
3
Material Topics in Sustainability
Material topics that are related to sustainability, impact Sony's value creation, and are determined with longer-term social change and diverse stakeholder needs in mind.
Step1
Step2
Step3
Identify and classify
Assess topics from
Identify the most
the perspective of
material topics
Sony and its
important topics
stakeholders
References included GRI,
Sony's perspective :
Reviewed by top
SASB, ISO26000, SDGs
Assessed by the senior
management and the
executives in charge of Sony
Board of Directors
Group.
Stakeholders' perspective :
Based on information published
by NGOs, investors, ESG rating
agencies, the mass media and
other sources.
Sony Group Material Topics
■ Most Important
Greater Importance
■ Important
Climate
Importance
change
Respect
Diversity,
from
for human
equity and
rights
inclusion
Stakeholder
Technology
Perspective
for sustainability
AI Ethics
Information Security
Privacy
Circular Economy
and others
Greater
Importance
Impact From Sony's Perspective
Sustainability-relatedissues are diverse, and new challenges continue to arise accompanying the evolution of society and technology. In addition, the issues that we see as priority areas may change depending on the status of Sony's business going forward. In promoting sustainability initiatives, we believe that it is important to regularly review and update the sustainability issues that are important to the Sony Group, both from our own perspective and from that of our stakeholders. This is called "materiality analysis."
Our previous materiality analysis was conducted in 2018, but over the past four years, the environment surrounding Sony has also changed dramatically, including an increase in natural disasters due to climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in human rights risks and social divisions, and the emergence of new geopolitical risks. Also, while new technologies such as AI and sensing contribute to solving these social issues, they can also contribute to the creation of new social issues that did not exist in the past.
In light of these changes, we conducted a materiality analysis from the perspective of the entire Sony Group this year.
4
After spending about six months evaluating the importance of sustainability topics, we identified climate change; diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I); respect for human rights; and technology for sustainability as the most important. Additionally, there were also topics that we recognized as becoming particularly important in recent years, such as AI ethics, information security, privacy, and the circular economy. We believe that these items will become increasingly important in the future, especially as Sony continues to grow and create new Kando spaces as a "creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology."
Now, the Officer in charge of Human Resources and General Affairs, Mr. Ambe, will talk about our efforts in human resources, including diversity, equity and inclusion, which is one of the most important items.
5
