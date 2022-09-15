Integrating Sustainability into Management (Presentation slides with speech script) / Shiro Kambe and Kazushi Ambe, Senior Executive Vice President, and others [PDF:5.85MB]

Sony has a diverse range of businesses, each with its own sustainability priorities. In addition to material topics for the entire group, each individual business is working on relevant sustainability topics by leveraging its own strengths. At the Business Segment Briefings held in May of this year, top management of each business introduced initiatives to address the sustainability issues in their focus areas. In addition to the introduction of sustainability evaluation indicators as a factor in determining compensation of senior executives, we have also established KPIs in each of our businesses, and have incorporated them into the performance evaluation of our businesses. Sustainability is also positioned as an important topic for the Board of Directors, to whom the progress of sustainability initiatives is reported for review on a quarterly basis.