Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sony Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-15 am EDT
10470.00 JPY   +0.92%
09:30aDIVERSE LEARNING AND SUSTAINABILITY (PRESENTATION SLIDES WITH SPEECH SCRIPT) / KENICHIRO YOSHIDA, CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER [PDF : 14.37mb]
PU
09:30aINTEGRATING SUSTAINABILITY INTO MANAGEMENT (PRESENTATION SLIDES WITH SPEECH SCRIPT) / SHIRO KAMBE AND KAZUSHI AMBE, SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, A : 5.85mb]
PU
06:06aSamsung Electronics Sets New Carbon Targets in $5 Billion Sustainability Push
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Integrating Sustainability into Management (Presentation slides with speech script) / Shiro Kambe and Kazushi Ambe, Senior Executive Vice President, and others [PDF:5.85MB]

09/15/2022 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1

Integrating Sustainability

into Management

Senior Executive Vice President

Sony Group Corporation

Shiro Kambe

September 15, 2022

  • Hello everyone. My name is Shiro Kambe.
  • This year marks the fifth ESG and sustainability briefing since the first one was held in 2018, when Mr. Yoshida was appointed president of Sony. As Mr. Yoshida mentioned in his opening speech, we value diverse learning and believe that learning from our stakeholders is important; therefore we continue to hold these briefings.
  • Today, we will focus on our initiatives for employees and climate change. Additionally, as an example of our efforts in solving social issues accompanying changes in society and technology, we will go over our efforts related to AI ethics, which have become particularly important in recent years.

2

Diversity Equity &

Inclusion

Enhancing Accessibility

Environmental

initiatives in hardware

and network services

Address climate-

change issues

Diversity Equity &

Promote ESG

Game &

Inclusion and Social

Diverse

investment

Justice

Diversity Equity &

Network

Support to Artists and

Inclusion

Services

Creators

Businesses

(Including

Financial

Music

Accessibility)

Services

Sustainability

Reducing

Imaging &

Pictures

Diversity of content

Sensing

Initiatives

environmental

Solutions

and personnel

footprint in

Entertainment,

Reducing

semiconductor

environmental

manufacturing

Technology &

footprint in film

Services

processes

production

Environmentally

Environmental

conscious products

enlightenment

activities using IP

Environmental initiatives through the product life cycle

Enhancing Accessibility

Diversity Equity & Inclusion

  • Sony has a diverse range of businesses, each with its own sustainability priorities. In addition to material topics for the entire group, each individual business is working on relevant sustainability topics by leveraging its own strengths. At the Business Segment Briefings held in May of this year, top management of each business introduced initiatives to address the sustainability issues in their focus areas. In addition to the introduction of sustainability evaluation indicators as a factor in determining compensation of senior executives, we have also established KPIs in each of our businesses, and have incorporated them into the performance evaluation of our businesses. Sustainability is also positioned as an important topic for the Board of Directors, to whom the progress of sustainability initiatives is reported for review on a quarterly basis.

3

Material Topics in Sustainability

Material topics that are related to sustainability, impact Sony's value creation, and are determined with longer-term social change and diverse stakeholder needs in mind.

Step1

Step2

Step3

Identify and classify

Assess topics from

Identify the most

the perspective of

material topics

Sony and its

important topics

stakeholders

References included GRI,

Sony's perspective :

Reviewed by top

SASB, ISO26000, SDGs

Assessed by the senior

management and the

executives in charge of Sony

Board of Directors

Group.

Stakeholders' perspective :

Based on information published

by NGOs, investors, ESG rating

agencies, the mass media and

other sources.

Sony Group Material Topics

Most Important

Greater Importance

Important

Climate

Importance

change

Respect

Diversity,

from

for human

equity and

rights

inclusion

Stakeholder

Technology

Perspective

for sustainability

AI Ethics

Information Security

Privacy

Circular Economy

and others

Greater

Importance

Impact From Sony's Perspective

  • Sustainability-relatedissues are diverse, and new challenges continue to arise accompanying the evolution of society and technology. In addition, the issues that we see as priority areas may change depending on the status of Sony's business going forward. In promoting sustainability initiatives, we believe that it is important to regularly review and update the sustainability issues that are important to the Sony Group, both from our own perspective and from that of our stakeholders. This is called "materiality analysis."
  • Our previous materiality analysis was conducted in 2018, but over the past four years, the environment surrounding Sony has also changed dramatically, including an increase in natural disasters due to climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in human rights risks and social divisions, and the emergence of new geopolitical risks. Also, while new technologies such as AI and sensing contribute to solving these social issues, they can also contribute to the creation of new social issues that did not exist in the past.
  • In light of these changes, we conducted a materiality analysis from the perspective of the entire Sony Group this year.

4

  • After spending about six months evaluating the importance of sustainability topics, we identified climate change; diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I); respect for human rights; and technology for sustainability as the most important. Additionally, there were also topics that we recognized as becoming particularly important in recent years, such as AI ethics, information security, privacy, and the circular economy. We believe that these items will become increasingly important in the future, especially as Sony continues to grow and create new Kando spaces as a "creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology."
  • Now, the Officer in charge of Human Resources and General Affairs, Mr. Ambe, will talk about our efforts in human resources, including diversity, equity and inclusion, which is one of the most important items.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sony Group Corporation published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 13:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SONY GROUP CORPORATION
09:30aDIVERSE LEARNING AND SUSTAINABILITY : 14.37mb]
PU
09:30aINTEGRATING SUSTAINABILITY INTO MANA : 5.85mb]
PU
06:06aSamsung Electronics Sets New Carbon Targets in $5 Billion Sustainability Push
DJ
02:20aSONY : Sustainability Briefing FY2022
PU
09/14Microsoft's acquisition deal for Activision to face in-depth antitrust probe in UK - FT
RE
09/14The African Development Bank Issues Inaugural Green Bond in South African Rand Market
AQ
09/14MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 14, 2022
MS
09/13SONY : Olympus, and Sony Olympus Medical Solutions Collaborated in the Development of a Su..
PU
09/13Pryor Cashman Clients Chris Brown And Sony Music Dropped From Copyright Lawsuit
AQ
09/13Asian Stock Markets Mostly Higher Ahead of US CPI Report
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONY GROUP CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 166 B 78 212 M 78 212 M
Net income 2023 851 B 5 958 M 5 958 M
Net Debt 2023 3 973 B 27 826 M 27 826 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 0,69%
Capitalization 12 932 B 90 580 M 90 580 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 108 900
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 10 375,00 JPY
Average target price 15 607,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki CFO, Director, VP & Head-Business Administration
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Hiroaki Kitano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-28.32%89 758
PANASONIC CORPORATION-11.90%18 221
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-31.88%11 524
SHARP CORPORATION-28.16%4 316
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-16.58%3 436
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-7.48%3 239