JGB yields fall ahead of Powell's speech, U.S. data

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB)
yields fell on Wednesday as investors awaited Federal Reserve
Chairman Jerome Powell's speech and a slew of U.S. economic data
for policy clues.
The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to
1.125% and the 30-year JGB yield fell 2 basis
points to 1.500%.
"There are no market-moving cues locally and all eyes are on
the (Powell) event later in the day," said Takayuki Miyajima, a
senior economist at Sony Financial Group. "Yields are moving in
a small range."
The 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to
1.755%.
Powell is scheduled to speak about the economy and labour
market at a Brookings Institution event later in the day. A
series of U.S. data concerning manufacturing, inflation and jobs
will also be released this week.
The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.250%.
The two-year JGB yield and the five-year yield
were also flat at -0.030% and 0.110%,
respectively.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 8 yen to 148.7,
with a trading volume of 11,087 lots.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)