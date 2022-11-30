Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sony Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-30 am EST
11255.00 JPY   -1.01%
01:16aJGB yields fall ahead of Powell's speech, U.S. data
RE
11/29MarketScreener’s World Press Review : November 29, 2022
MS
11/28BOJ's next move will unwind loose policy, 92% of economists say
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

JGB yields fall ahead of Powell's speech, U.S. data

11/30/2022 | 01:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Wednesday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech and a slew of U.S. economic data for policy clues.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 1.125% and the 30-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 1.500%.

"There are no market-moving cues locally and all eyes are on the (Powell) event later in the day," said Takayuki Miyajima, a senior economist at Sony Financial Group. "Yields are moving in a small range."

The 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 1.755%.

Powell is scheduled to speak about the economy and labour market at a Brookings Institution event later in the day. A series of U.S. data concerning manufacturing, inflation and jobs will also be released this week.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.250%. The two-year JGB yield and the five-year yield were also flat at -0.030% and 0.110%, respectively.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 8 yen to 148.7, with a trading volume of 11,087 lots. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SONY GROUP CORPORATION
01:16aJGB yields fall ahead of Powell's speech, U.S. data
RE
11/29MarketScreener’s World Press Review : November 29, 2..
MS
11/28BOJ's next move will unwind loose policy, 92% of economists say
RE
11/28Microsoft to Soon Offer Remedies for EU Competition Concerns in Activision Blizzard Tak..
MT
11/28Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Continued Worr..
DJ
11/28Sony Group Subsidiary to Distribute Legendary Entertainment's New Theatrical Titles
MT
11/28Exclusive-Microsoft likely to offer EU concessions soon in Activision deal - sources
RE
11/28Microsoft remedy will consist mainly of 10-year licensing deal f…
RE
11/28Activision Blizzard Falls as US Antitrust Regulator Reportedly Likely to Block $69 Bill..
MT
11/28Japan's Nikkei slips amid China COVID worries; tech shares slide
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONY GROUP CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 367 B 82 144 M 82 144 M
Net income 2023 859 B 6 208 M 6 208 M
Net Debt 2023 706 B 5 099 M 5 099 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,3x
Yield 2023 0,63%
Capitalization 14 047 B 102 B 102 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 108 900
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11 370,00 JPY
Average target price 15 012,63 JPY
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki CFO, Director, VP & Head-Business Administration
Shuzo Sumi Co-Chairman
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-20.48%101 514
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION1.11%21 497
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-32.03%11 927
SHARP CORPORATION-26.72%4 526
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-22.39%3 163
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-17.14%2 823