  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sony Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-21 am EST
11350.00 JPY   -0.79%
01:38pMicrosoft president says he has Activision licensing deal with Nvidia
RE
01:12pMicrosoft president says he has Activision licensing deal with Nvidia
RE
01:01pMicrosoft president brad smith says more optimistic about gettin…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Microsoft president says he has Activision licensing deal with Nvidia

02/21/2023 | 01:38pm EST
FILE PHOTO: President of Microsoft Brad Smith reacts during an interview with Reuters at the Web Summit, in Lisbon

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp President Brad Smith said on Tuesday the U.S. software giant has agreed to a licensing deal that will bring Activision games to Nvidia Corp's gaming platform and hoped that rival Sony Group Corp will consider doing the same.

Smith told a news conference he was now more optimistic of getting the Activision acquisition done after the Nvidia licensing deal as well as a similar arrangement with Nintendo.

Smith also said Nvidia supports the Xbox maker's bid to purchase Activision, which has come under scrutiny by antitrust regulators in the United States and Europe. European officials issued Microsoft a warning about the deal earlier this month, while the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has asked a judge to block the deal.

Nvidia said in a press statement that it has struck a 10- year deal with Microsoft to immediately start work on integrating Xbox games into its GeForce Now streaming games service, which has 25 million users in more than 100 countries.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)

By Foo Yun Chee and Stephen Nellis


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. -0.72% 77.04 Delayed Quote.1.33%
INTUIT INC. -2.45% 394.27 Delayed Quote.3.90%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.14% 252.69 Delayed Quote.7.61%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. -0.95% 5412 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -2.28% 208.87 Delayed Quote.46.35%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -0.79% 11350 Delayed Quote.14.00%
Financials
Sales 2023 11 241 B 83 826 M 83 826 M
Net income 2023 862 B 6 431 M 6 431 M
Net Debt 2023 612 B 4 564 M 4 564 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,2x
Yield 2023 0,65%
Capitalization 14 006 B 104 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 108 900
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 11 350,00 JPY
Average target price 15 415,26 JPY
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki CFO, Director, VP & Head-Business Administration
Shuzo Sumi Co-Chairman
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
