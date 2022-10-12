Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Sony Group Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-12 am EDT
9348.00 JPY   -1.45%
10:05aMicrosoft says UK influenced by Sony in probing Activision Blizzard deal
RE
10/11Sony Electronics Launches the World's Smallest 3Lcd Laser Projectors
CI
10/11Sony Electronics Introduces Powered Line-Array Speaker Designed for Use with Large Displays
CI
Microsoft says UK influenced by Sony in probing Activision Blizzard deal

10/12/2022 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard logos

LONDON (Reuters) - Microsoft said Britain's competition regulator had relied on objections from its rival Sony in referring its $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal to an in-depth inquiry, in particular "misplaced" concerns about 'Call of Duty'.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said last month that the acquisition could harm competition and needed to be investigated in depth.

Microsoft could use its control over popular games to harm rivals, including those operating in multi-game subscription services and cloud gaming, it said.

It was a "game-changing merger", it said in its full decision on Wednesday, which would give Microsoft best selling franchises including 'Call of Duty', 'World of Warcraft' and 'Candy Crush'.

"The CMA is concerned that having full control over this powerful catalogue (...) could result in Microsoft harming consumers by impairing Sony's -- Microsoft's closest gaming rival-- ability to compete," it said.

Microsoft said the CMA had adopted Sony's complaints without the "appropriate level of critical review".

In its submission, it said Sony's PlayStation had been the largest console platform for more than 20 years, and it was not credible to suggest its dominance would be challenged by losing access to one title.

"The Referral Decision incorrectly relies on self-serving statements by Sony which significantly exaggerate the importance of 'Call of Duty' to it and neglect to account for Sony's clear ability to competitively respond," Microsoft said.

It added that it had committed to keeping 'Call of Duty' on PlayStation.

A spokesperson for Microsoft said: "This deal will benefit gamers, developers, and the industry as we seek to bring more games to more people."

A spokesperson for Sony PlayStation reiterated its view that the deal was "bad for competition, bad for the gaming industry and bad for gamers themselves".

"This deal would give Microsoft's Xbox ecosystem a unique combination of tech and content, and hence a dominant position in gaming, with devastating consequences for consumers, independent developers, and Sony itself," he said.

The deal, which was announced in January, will require approval in the United States as well as other major jurisdictions including the European Union and China.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. -0.16% 73.41 Delayed Quote.10.55%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.04% 225.02 Delayed Quote.-31.84%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -1.45% 9348 Delayed Quote.-34.47%
Financials
Sales 2023 11 201 B 76 877 M 76 877 M
Net income 2023 848 B 5 820 M 5 820 M
Net Debt 2023 859 B 5 894 M 5 894 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 0,76%
Capitalization 11 532 B 79 146 M 79 146 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
EV / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 108 900
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 9 486,00 JPY
Average target price 15 331,05 JPY
Spread / Average Target 61,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki CFO, Director, VP & Head-Business Administration
Shuzo Sumi Co-Chairman
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-34.47%80 314
PANASONIC CORPORATION-18.02%16 612
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-43.33%9 350
SHARP CORPORATION-38.00%3 650
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-22.69%3 075
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-12.94%2 943