Nikkei closes at over 1-month high on China growth optimism

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei closed at its
highest in more than a month on Monday, buoyed by machinery and
technology stocks, as Shanghai's stimulus measures and decision
to ease COVID-19 curbs tempered fears of a sharp slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy.
The Nikkei share average gained 2.19% to 27,369.43,
its highest close since April 21. The broader Topix
ended 1.86% higher at 1,922.44.
Helping to lift risk appetite was news that Shanghai
authorities will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume
work from Wednesday, easing a city-wide lockdown that began two
months ago.
Wall Street closed sharply higher on Friday as signs of
stubborn inflation and consumer resiliency sent investors into
the long holiday weekend with growing optimism that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will be able to tighten monetary policy without
tipping the economy into recession.
"The Nikkei gained after Wall Street's gains, which were
supported by easing concerns over excessive U.S. inflation,"
said Maki Sawada, strategist at Nomura Securities.
News that Shanghai authorities will ease a two-month long
city-wide lockdown also boosted Japanese stocks, she said.
Shanghai's decision also includes various measures to boost
the economy, such as reducing some passenger car purchase taxes
to spur auto consumption.
Japanese machinery makers rose, with Daikin
Industries jumping 6.53% and Kubota climbing
3.58%.
Audio and camera maker Sony Group advanced 4.99%
and robot maker Fanuc gained 4.66%.
Shares of shipping firms fell 2.86% and were the
worst performers among the Tokyo Stock exchange's 33 industry
sub-indexes.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
were the worst performers in the Nikkei, losing 3.36%
and 3.13%, respectively.
