Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sony Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/30 02:00:00 am EDT
11995.00 JPY   +4.99%
02:39aNikkei closes at over 1-month high on China growth optimism
RE
05/29Nikkei climbs to over 1-month high as China eases COVID curbs
RE
05/25SONY : Business Segment Briefings 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nikkei closes at over 1-month high on China growth optimism

05/30/2022 | 02:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei closed at its highest in more than a month on Monday, buoyed by machinery and technology stocks, as Shanghai's stimulus measures and decision to ease COVID-19 curbs tempered fears of a sharp slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The Nikkei share average gained 2.19% to 27,369.43, its highest close since April 21. The broader Topix ended 1.86% higher at 1,922.44.

Helping to lift risk appetite was news that Shanghai authorities will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, easing a city-wide lockdown that began two months ago.

Wall Street closed sharply higher on Friday as signs of stubborn inflation and consumer resiliency sent investors into the long holiday weekend with growing optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will be able to tighten monetary policy without tipping the economy into recession.

"The Nikkei gained after Wall Street's gains, which were supported by easing concerns over excessive U.S. inflation," said Maki Sawada, strategist at Nomura Securities.

News that Shanghai authorities will ease a two-month long city-wide lockdown also boosted Japanese stocks, she said.

Shanghai's decision also includes various measures to boost the economy, such as reducing some passenger car purchase taxes to spur auto consumption.

Japanese machinery makers rose, with Daikin Industries jumping 6.53% and Kubota climbing 3.58%.

Audio and camera maker Sony Group advanced 4.99% and robot maker Fanuc gained 4.66%.

Shares of shipping firms fell 2.86% and were the worst performers among the Tokyo Stock exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha were the worst performers in the Nikkei, losing 3.36% and 3.13%, respectively.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. 6.53% 20640 Delayed Quote.-25.74%
FANUC CORPORATION 4.66% 21315 Delayed Quote.-16.47%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. -1.30% 10610 Delayed Quote.55.35%
KUBOTA CORPORATION 3.58% 2403.5 Delayed Quote.-9.12%
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD -3.13% 3565 Delayed Quote.29.27%
NIKKEI 225 2.19% 27369.43 Real-time Quote.-6.98%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 3.79% 932 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
NOMURA CORPORATION 2.03% 904 Delayed Quote.1.14%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 4.99% 11995 Delayed Quote.-21.07%
All news about SONY GROUP CORPORATION
02:39aNikkei closes at over 1-month high on China growth optimism
RE
05/29Nikkei climbs to over 1-month high as China eases COVID curbs
RE
05/25SONY : Business Segment Briefings 2022
PU
05/24Netflix goes to 'Tollywood' and beyond for long-sought India growth
RE
05/20Sony introduces new FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II, the world's smallest and lightest F2.8 Stand..
AQ
05/18Sony accelerates target to achieve a zero environmental footprint by ten years; Aims to..
AQ
05/18Japan's Sony looks to capitalize on metaverse revolution 
AQ
05/18Oppenheimer Adjusts Sony Group's Price Target to $125 From $150, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
05/18Sony shifting focus to metaverse to harness gaming, music expertise
AQ
05/18Nikkei closes at 2-week high after retail sales data lifts Wall Street
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONY GROUP CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 010 B 78 760 M 78 760 M
Net income 2022 875 B 6 884 M 6 884 M
Net Debt 2022 634 B 4 986 M 4 986 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 0,55%
Capitalization 14 127 B 111 B 111 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 109 700
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11 425,00 JPY
Average target price 16 138,95 JPY
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki CFO, Representative Director & Vice President
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Hiroaki Kitano Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-21.07%111 156
PANASONIC CORPORATION-6.76%21 660
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-25.00%14 214
SHARP CORPORATION-20.21%5 066
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-25.08%2 677
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-37.94%2 618