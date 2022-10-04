Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sony Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-04 am EDT
9749.00 JPY   +2.52%
02:48aPlayStation eyes new investment for PC, mobile push
RE
10/03Hoping for the best
MS
10/03Japan Index Erases Losses; Toshiba Falls 3% as Only Two Groups of Investors Seeking Privatization Proceed to Next Bidding Round
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PlayStation eyes new investment for PC, mobile push

10/04/2022 | 02:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logos of Sony's PlayStation 5 are displayed at a consumer electronics store in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Group Corp's gaming business is looking at fresh investment to bolster its push into PC and mobile, a senior executive said, as the PlayStation 5 maker competes for talent with deep-pocketed rivals and as industry dealmaking heats up.

"Further investments in areas that will strengthen the expansion on to PC, on to mobile and into live services, that's definitely a possibility for us," Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, told Reuters in an interview without providing further detail.

Sony, whose studios are known for single player console games such as "Spider-Man" and "God of War", has outlined ambitious plans to release titles on PC and mobile and offer live service games, which provide continuous updated play.

The radical shift is reflected in its recent deals including the $3.6 billion acquisition of Bungie, the studio behind the multiplayer "Destiny" franchise, which Sony operates outside its PlayStation Studios network.

Other investments include the purchase of a minority stake in Japanese developer FromSoftware, whose action role playing game "Elden Ring" has sold more than 16.6 million units.

"You should think of collaborations on the game development side first and foremost, but it's also not unthinkable with our PlayStation Productions efforts that we explore opportunities," Hulst said of the FromSoftware investment.

Sony is producing a growing number of game adaptations, with this year's "Uncharted" movie grossing more than $400 million globally and a TV series based on "The Last of Us" franchise from its Naughty Dog studio launching on HBO next year.

Hulst, who is based in the Netherlands and took up his post in 2019, has overseen the growth of PlayStation Studios to 19 studios, with additions including Nixxes, which ports console games to PC, and mobile developer Savage Game Studios.

Given the scope of the transformation targeted by the gaming business, analysts expect further dealmaking from Sony.

"I think that they're still going to add studios," said Serkan Toto, founder of the Kantan Games consultancy.

The strength of PlayStation's studio network has drawn praise as a key differentiator with Xbox maker Microsoft, which is trying to buy Activision Blizzard.

Sony gaming chief Jim Ryan has raised objection about the $69 billion mega-deal's potential impact on PlayStation users.

"If Sony can pull off what they did with single player experiences but (as) multiplayer experiences across platforms, on the PC, on consoles and maybe even on the phone, then all bets are off," said Toto, pointing to the success of online games such as Fortnite from Epic Games.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Sam Nussey


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 0.03% 74.36 Delayed Quote.11.77%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 3.37% 240.74 Delayed Quote.-30.75%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 2.52% 9749 Delayed Quote.-34.31%
All news about SONY GROUP CORPORATION
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONY GROUP CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 201 B 77 613 M 77 613 M
Net income 2023 848 B 5 876 M 5 876 M
Net Debt 2023 895 B 6 199 M 6 199 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 0,76%
Capitalization 11 745 B 81 379 M 81 379 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
EV / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 108 900
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 9 509,00 JPY
Average target price 15 331,05 JPY
Spread / Average Target 61,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroki Totoki CFO, Director, VP & Head-Business Administration
Shuzo Sumi Co-Chairman
Makoto Toyoda Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-34.31%81 379
PANASONIC CORPORATION-19.80%16 366
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-43.04%9 358
SHARP CORPORATION-34.67%3 873
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-5.84%3 219
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-22.07%3 191