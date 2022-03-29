SERVICE'S PRICING WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN POSSIBLE IF NEW RELEASES W…

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 9 985 B 80 918 M 80 918 M Net income 2022 858 B 6 951 M 6 951 M Net Debt 2022 512 B 4 146 M 4 146 M P/E ratio 2022 18,7x Yield 2022 0,49% Capitalization 15 752 B 128 B 128 B EV / Sales 2022 1,63x EV / Sales 2023 1,49x Nbr of Employees 109 700 Free-Float 98,2% Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 19 Last Close Price 12 720,00 JPY Average target price 16 756,84 JPY Spread / Average Target 31,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Kenichiro Yoshida Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President Shuzo Sumi Co-Chairman Toru Katsumoto Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP, Head-R&D Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SONY GROUP CORPORATION -12.12% 127 655 PANASONIC CORPORATION -5.30% 22 658 LG ELECTRONICS INC. -13.04% 16 765 SHARP CORPORATION -11.13% 5 811 DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED -24.41% 3 252 XIAMEN INTRETECH INC. -25.54% 3 095