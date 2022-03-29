Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sony Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SERVICE WILL INCLUDE RECENT HITS SUCH AS "SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORA…

03/29/2022 | 08:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SERVICE WILL INCLUDE RECENT HITS SUCH AS "SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES" -SONY GAMING CHIEF


© Reuters 2022
All news about SONY GROUP CORPORATION
08:00aSony launches Game Pass counterattack with subscription service upgrade
RE
08:00aSony's subscription service will not include new releases -sony…
RE
08:00aSERVICE WILL INCLUDE RECENT HITS SUC : Miles mora…
RE
08:00aSony says upgraded playstation plus subscription service to laun…
RE
08:00aSony says cloud streaming will be available in major markets…
RE
08:00aService's pricing would not have been possible if new releases w…
RE
08:00aSony says new service has three tiers priced $59.99 to $119.99 a…
RE
08:00aTitles from playstation studios and all major publishers will fe…
RE
05:41aCement maker Holcim to quit Russian market
RE
05:29aCement maker Holcim to quit Russian market
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONY GROUP CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 985 B 80 918 M 80 918 M
Net income 2022 858 B 6 951 M 6 951 M
Net Debt 2022 512 B 4 146 M 4 146 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 0,49%
Capitalization 15 752 B 128 B 128 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 109 700
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sony Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 12 720,00 JPY
Average target price 16 756,84 JPY
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Shuzo Sumi Co-Chairman
Toru Katsumoto Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP, Head-R&D
Tsuyoshi Kodera Head-Information Systems & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-12.12%127 655
PANASONIC CORPORATION-5.30%22 658
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-13.04%16 765
SHARP CORPORATION-11.13%5 811
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-24.41%3 252
XIAMEN INTRETECH INC.-25.54%3 095