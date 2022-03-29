Log in
Homepage
Equities
Japan
Japan Exchange
Sony Group Corporation
News
Summary
6758
JP3435000009
SONY GROUP CORPORATION
(6758)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Japan Exchange -
03/29 02:00:00 am EDT
12950
JPY
+1.81%
08:00a
Sony launches Game Pass counterattack with subscription service upgrade
RE
08:00a
Sony's subscription service will not include new releases -sony…
RE
08:00a
SERVICE WILL INCLUDE RECENT HITS SUCH AS "SPIDER-MAN
: Miles mora…
RE
SONY SAYS NEW SERVICE HAS THREE TIERS PRICED $59.99 TO $119.99 A…
03/29/2022 | 08:00am EDT
SONY SAYS NEW SERVICE HAS THREE TIERS PRICED $59.99 TO $119.99 ANNUALLY
© Reuters 2022
All news about SONY GROUP CORPORATION
08:00a
Sony launches Game Pass counterattack with subscription service upgrade
RE
08:00a
Sony's subscription service will not include new releases -sony…
RE
08:00a
SERVICE WILL INCLUDE RECENT HITS SUC
: Miles mora…
RE
08:00a
Sony says upgraded playstation plus subscription service to laun…
RE
08:00a
Sony says cloud streaming will be available in major markets…
RE
08:00a
Service's pricing would not have been possible if new releases w…
RE
08:00a
Sony says new service has three tiers priced $59.99 to $119.99 a…
RE
08:00a
Titles from playstation studios and all major publishers will fe…
RE
05:41a
Cement maker Holcim to quit Russian market
RE
05:29a
Cement maker Holcim to quit Russian market
RE
Analyst Recommendations on SONY GROUP CORPORATION
2021
SONY
: Cowen Starts Sony Group at Outperform With $144 Price Target
MT
2021
SONY
: Morgan Stanley Upgrades Sony Group to Overweight From Equal-Weight
MT
2020
SONY
: Zacks Investment Upgrades Sony to Outperform From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to ..
MT
Financials
JPY
USD
Sales 2022
9 985 B
80 918 M
80 918 M
Net income 2022
858 B
6 951 M
6 951 M
Net Debt 2022
512 B
4 146 M
4 146 M
P/E ratio 2022
18,7x
Yield 2022
0,49%
Capitalization
15 752 B
128 B
128 B
EV / Sales 2022
1,63x
EV / Sales 2023
1,49x
Nbr of Employees
109 700
Free-Float
98,2%
Chart SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
12 720,00 JPY
Average target price
16 756,84 JPY
Spread / Average Target
31,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Kenichiro Yoshida
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hiroki Totoki
Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Shuzo Sumi
Co-Chairman
Toru Katsumoto
Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP, Head-R&D
Tsuyoshi Kodera
Head-Information Systems & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION
-12.12%
127 655
PANASONIC CORPORATION
-5.30%
22 658
LG ELECTRONICS INC.
-13.04%
16 765
SHARP CORPORATION
-11.13%
5 811
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED
-24.41%
3 252
XIAMEN INTRETECH INC.
-25.54%
3 095
