NEW DELHI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - A Singapore arbitrator agreed to let Zee Entertainment ask an Indian tribunal to enforce a $10 billion merger with Sony's India unit that was scrapped by the Japanese firm, Zee said on Sunday.

The emergency arbitrator denied Sony's application for emergency interim relief, saying it had no jurisdiction or authority to block Zee from approaching the Indian tribunal, the Indian media company said in filings to India stock exchanges.

Sony scrapped the merger on Jan. 22, ending a deal that could have created one of the South Asian nation's biggest TV broadcasters, claiming breaches of contract.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Writing by Dhwani Pandya; Editing by William Mallard)