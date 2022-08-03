Log in
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-03 am EDT
11455.00 JPY   +2.00%
02:50aNintendo sold 3.43 million Switch units in Q1
RE
02:35aNintendo Switch sales slump on chip shortage
RE
08/02Electronic Arts sales forecast disappoints as gaming craze cools
RE
Sony : 6-K - Form 6-K

08/03/2022 | 11:19am EDT
SONY GROUP CORPORATION
(Registrant)
By: /s/ Hiroki Totoki
(Signature)
Hiroki Totoki
Executive Deputy President and
Chief Financial Officer
Date: August 3, 2022

List of materials

Documents attached hereto:
i) Press release: Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock (Repurchase of Shares Under the Provision of Sony's Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

August 3, 2022
Sony Group Corporation

Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock
(Repurchase of Shares Under the Provision of Sony's Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

Sony Group Corporation ("Sony") announced today the status of the repurchase of shares of its own common stock pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan and Article 34 of Sony's Articles of Incorporation, which was approved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 10, 2022, as follows.

1. Class of shares repurchased:
Common stock of Sony
2. Total number of shares repurchased:
0 shares
3. Total purchase price for repurchased shares:
0 yen
4. Period of repurchase:
July 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022
5. Method of repurchase:
Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on a discretionary trading contract

(For reference)
1. Details of resolution approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 10, 2022
（1）
Class of shares to be repurchased
Common stock of Sony
（2）
Total number of shares to be repurchased
25 million shares (maximum)
(2.02% of total number of shares issued and outstanding (excluding treasury stock))
（3）
Total purchase price for repurchase of shares
200 billion yen (maximum）
（4）
Period of repurchase
May 11, 2022 to May 10, 2023
（5）
Method of repurchase
Expected open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on a discretionary trading contract

2. Total number and purchase price of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the above-mentioned Board of Directors meeting (as of July 31, 2022)
（1）
Total number of shares repurchased
338,500 shares
（2）
Total purchase price for repurchased shares
3,658,143,500 yen

End of document

Disclaimer

Sony Group Corporation published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 15:18:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
