Sony : 6-K - Form 6-K

Date: August 3, 2022



i) Press release: Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock (Repurchase of Shares Under the Provision of Sony's Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

August 3, 2022

Sony Group Corporation





Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock

(Repurchase of Shares Under the Provision of Sony's Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)





Sony Group Corporation ("Sony") announced today the status of the repurchase of shares of its own common stock pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan and Article 34 of Sony's Articles of Incorporation, which was approved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 10, 2022, as follows.





1. Class of shares repurchased:

Common stock of Sony

2. Total number of shares repurchased:

0 shares

3. Total purchase price for repurchased shares: 0 yen

4. Period of repurchase:

July 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022

5. Method of repurchase:

Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on a discretionary trading contract

(For reference)

1. Details of resolution approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 10, 2022

（1） Class of shares to be repurchased Common stock of Sony （2） Total number of shares to be repurchased 25 million shares (maximum) (2.02% of total number of shares issued and outstanding (excluding treasury stock)) （3） Total purchase price for repurchase of shares 200 billion yen (maximum） （4） Period of repurchase May 11, 2022 to May 10, 2023 （5） Method of repurchase Expected open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on a discretionary trading contract





2. Total number and purchase price of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the above-mentioned Board of Directors meeting (as of July 31, 2022)

（1） Total number of shares repurchased 338,500 shares （2） Total purchase price for repurchased shares 3,658,143,500 yen





