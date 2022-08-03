Sony : 6-K - Form 6-K

i) Press release: Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock (Repurchase of Shares Under the Provision of Sony's Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)
August 3, 2022
Sony Group Corporation
Notice Regarding the Status of Repurchase of Shares of Common Stock
(Repurchase of Shares Under the Provision of Sony's Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)
Sony Group Corporation ("Sony") announced today the status of the repurchase of shares of its own common stock pursuant to Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan and Article 34 of Sony's Articles of Incorporation, which was approved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on May 10, 2022, as follows.
1. Class of shares repurchased:
Common stock of Sony
2. Total number of shares repurchased:
0 shares
3. Total purchase price for repurchased shares:
0 yen
4. Period of repurchase:
July 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022
5. Method of repurchase:
Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on a discretionary trading contract
(For reference)
1. Details of resolution approved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 10, 2022
（1）
Class of shares to be repurchased
Common stock of Sony
（2）
Total number of shares to be repurchased
25 million shares (maximum)
(2.02% of total number of shares issued and outstanding (excluding treasury stock))
（3）
Total purchase price for repurchase of shares
200 billion yen (maximum）
（4）
Period of repurchase
May 11, 2022 to May 10, 2023
（5）
Method of repurchase
Expected open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on a discretionary trading contract
2. Total number and purchase price of shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution approved at the above-mentioned Board of Directors meeting (as of July 31, 2022)
