Sony : Business Segment Meeting 2024 All Materials
June 05, 2024 at 09:08 pm EDT
Day１（May 30）
Game＆Network Services Segment
3
Music Segment (Global)
40
Music Segment (Japan)
62
Pictures Segment
81
Day２（May 31）
Entertainment, Technology & Services Segment
125
Imaging & Sensing Solutions Segment
150
Financial Services Segment
182
GAME & NETWORK SERVICES SEGMENT
SVP, Platform Experience,
Sony Interactive Entertainment
H i d e a k i N i s h i n o
SVP, Head of PlayStation Studios,
Sony Interactive Entertainment
H e r m e n H u l s t
G&NS Segment
Introduction
G&NS Segment
G&NS Segment 5th MRP Theme
G&NS Segment
Sony Group Corporation 5
Most Profitable Generation To-Date
G&NS Segment
SALES
$24B
$44B
$71B
$107B
$106B
FY94
95
96
97
98
99
00
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
OPERATING INCOME
$3B
$2B
$(4)B
$9B
$10B
Evolving Financial Profile with Increasing Operating Leverage
Note: U.S. dollar figures are based on the average U.S. dollar / yen exchange rate during each period;
Note: FY23 is 1F projections as per FY24 Budget [TBC with final actuals]Sony Group Corporation Figures for FY20 and before are based on US GAAP; figures after FY21 and onwards are based on IFRS
6
Capitalize on Momentum
G&NS Segment
FY21-23
FY24-26
Establish a Leading
Drive Sustainable & Profitable
Position in this
Growth and Invest Thoughtfully
Console Generation
in the Future of Play
Sony Group Corporation 7
G&NS Segment
The PlayStation
Experience
G&NS Segment
G&NS Segment
The Best Place to
The Best Place to
Sony Group Corporation 9
118M
Exceptional
Compelling
Innovative
Service
Games
Peripherals
Offering
MAU*
9K+
Continued Brand
State-of-the-Art
Momentum
Console
Games*
*As of March 31, 2024
Note: Monthly Active Users (MAU) is an estimated total number of unique accounts that played games or used services
on the PlayStation Network during the last month of the quarter and is based on company research, and may be updated in the future; Number of titles is an estimated number of PS4 and PS5 titles sold on the PlayStation Store, and may be updated in the future
G&NS Segment
Sony Group Corporation 10
