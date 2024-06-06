Day１（May 30

GameNetwork Services Segment

Music Segment (Global)

Music Segment (Japan)

Pictures Segment

Day２（May 31

Entertainment, Technology & Services Segment

Imaging & Sensing Solutions Segment

Financial Services Segment

GAME & NETWORK SERVICES SEGMENT

SVP, Platform Experience,

Sony Interactive Entertainment

H i d e a k i N i s h i n o

SVP, Head of PlayStation Studios,

Sony Interactive Entertainment

H e r m e n H u l s t

G&NS Segment

Introduction

G&NS Segment 5th MRP Theme

G&NS Segment

Most Profitable Generation To-Date

G&NS Segment

SALES

$24B

$44B

$71B

$107B

$106B

OPERATING INCOME

$3B

$2B

$(4)B

$9B

$10B

Evolving Financial Profile with Increasing Operating Leverage

Note: U.S. dollar figures are based on the average U.S. dollar / yen exchange rate during each period;

Note: FY23 is 1F projections as per FY24 Budget [TBC with final actuals]Sony Group Corporation Figures for FY20 and before are based on US GAAP; figures after FY21 and onwards are based on IFRS

Capitalize on Momentum

G&NS Segment

FY21-23

FY24-26

Establish a Leading

Drive Sustainable & Profitable

Position in this

Growth and Invest Thoughtfully

Console Generation

in the Future of Play

G&NS Segment

The PlayStation

Experience

G&NS Segment

The Best Place to

The Best Place to

118M

Exceptional

Compelling

Innovative

Service

Games

Peripherals

Offering

MAU*

9K+

Continued Brand

State-of-the-Art

Momentum

Console

Games*

*As of March 31, 2024

Note: Monthly Active Users (MAU) is an estimated total number of unique accounts that played games or used services

on the PlayStation Network during the last month of the quarter and is based on company research, and may be updated in the future; Number of titles is an estimated number of PS4 and PS5 titles sold on the PlayStation Store, and may be updated in the future

G&NS Segment

