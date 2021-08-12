Sony : Consolidated Financial Statements (Form 6-K)

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. SONY GROUP CORPORATION (Registrant) By: /s/ Hiroki Totoki (Signature) Hiroki Totoki Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer Date: August 12, 2021

Quarterly Securities Report For the three months ended June 30, 2021 (TRANSLATION) Sony Group Corporation

Note for readers of this English translation On August 12, 2021, Sony Group Corporation (the 'Company' or 'Sony Group Corporation' and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, 'Sony' or 'Sony Group') filed its Japanese-language Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki Houkokusho) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 with the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau in Japan pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. This document is an English translation of the Quarterly Securities Report in its entirety, and is not intended to update the information that had been previously filed with or submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') in a Form 20-F, Form 6-K or any other form. Cautionary Statement Statements made in this Report with respect to Sony's current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Sony. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those statements using words such as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'plans,' 'strategy,' 'prospects,' 'forecast,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'anticipate,' 'aim,' 'intend,' 'seek,' 'may,' 'might,' 'could,' or 'should,' and words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operations, financial performance, events or conditions. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other materials released to the public. These statements are based on management's assumptions, judgments and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it. Sony cautions investors that a number of important risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on them. Please note that Sony has disclosed the consolidated financial statements and its forecast for consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Investors also should not rely on any obligation of Sony to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Sony disclaims any such obligation. Risks and uncertainties that might affect Sony include, but are not limited to: (i) Sony's ability to maintain product quality and customer satisfaction with its products and services; (ii) Sony's ability to continue to design and develop and win acceptance of, as well as achieve sufficient cost reductions for, its products and services, including image sensors, game and network platforms, smartphones and televisions, which are offered in highly competitive markets characterized by severe price competition and continual new product and service introductions, rapid development in technology and subjective and changing customer preferences; (iii) Sony's ability to implement successful hardware, software, and content integration strategies, and to develop and implement successful sales and distribution strategies in light of new technologies and distribution platforms; (iv) the effectiveness of Sony's strategies and their execution, including but not limited to the success of Sony's acquisitions, joint ventures, investments, capital expenditures, restructurings and other strategic initiatives; (v) changes in laws, regulations and government policies in the markets in which Sony and its third-party suppliers, service providers and business partners operate, including those related to taxation, as well as growing consumer focus on corporate social responsibility; (vi) Sony's continued ability to identify the products, services and market trends with significant growth potential, to devote sufficient resources to research and development, to prioritize investments and capital expenditures correctly and to recoup its investments and capital expenditures, including those required for technology development and product capacity; (vii) Sony's reliance on external business partners, including for the procurement of parts, components, software and network services for its products or services, the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of its products, and its other business operations; (viii) the global economic and political environment in which Sony operates and the economic and political conditions in Sony's markets, particularly levels of consumer spending; (ix) Sony's ability to meet operational and liquidity needs as a result of significant volatility and disruption in the global financial markets or a ratings downgrade; (x) Sony's ability to forecast demands, manage timely procurement and control inventories; (xi) foreign exchange rates, particularly between the yen and the U.S. dollar, the euro and other currencies in which Sony makes significant sales and incurs production costs, or in which Sony's assets, liabilities and operating results are denominated; (xii) Sony's ability to recruit, retain and maintain productive relations with highly skilled personnel; (xiii) Sony's ability to prevent unauthorized use or theft of intellectual property rights, to obtain or renew licenses relating to intellectual property rights and to defend itself against claims that its products or services infringe the intellectual property rights owned by others;

(xiv) the impact of changes in interest rates and unfavorable conditions or developments (including market fluctuations or volatility) in the Japanese equity markets on the revenue and operating income of the Financial Services segment; (xv) shifts in customer demand for financial services such as life insurance and Sony's ability to conduct successful asset liability management in the Financial Services segment; (xvi) risks related to catastrophic disasters, pandemic disease or similar events; (xvii) the ability of Sony, its third-party service providers or business partners to anticipate and manage cybersecurity risk, including the risk of unauthorized access to Sony's business information and the personally identifiable information of its employees and customers, potential business disruptions or financial losses; and (xviii) the outcome of pending and/or future legal and/or regulatory proceedings. Risks and uncertainties also include the impact of any future events with material adverse impact. The continued impact of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ('COVID-19') could heighten many of the risks and uncertainties noted above. Important information regarding risks and uncertainties is also set forth in Sony's most recent Form 20-F, which is on file with the SEC.

I Corporate Information (1) Selected Consolidated Financial Data Yen in millions, Yen per share amounts Three months ended June 30, 2020 Three months ended June 30, 2021 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 Sales and financial services revenue 1,962,949 2,256,843 8,998,661 Operating income 221,725 280,068 955,255 Income before income taxes 268,562 283,210 997,965 Net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation's stockholders 193,583 211,829 1,029,610 Comprehensive income attributable to Sony Group Corporation's stockholders 190,143 278,349 1,118,628 Equity attributable to Sony Group Corporation's stockholders 5,042,241 6,903,196 6,680,343 Total assets 25,233,481 28,269,689 27,507,843 Net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation's stockholders per share of common stock, basic (yen) 158.59 170.95 836.75 Net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation's stockholders per share of common stock, diluted (yen) 155.27 169.22 823.77 Ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets at end of the period (%) 20.0 24.4 24.3 Net cash provided by operating activities 162,765 198,734 1,140,217 Net cash used in investing activities (152,365) (191,237) (563,910) Net cash used in financing activities (67,518) (67,442) (338,533) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 1,448,909 1,725,218 1,786,982 Notes: 1. The Company's condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'). 2. The Company reports the share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method as a component of operating income. 3. Consumption taxes are not included in sales and financial services revenue. 4. Ratio of stockholders' equity to total assets is calculated by using equity attributable to the stockholders of the Company. 5. The Company prepares condensed consolidated financial statements. Therefore parent-only selected financial data is not presented. - 3 -

(2) Business Overview There was no significant change in the business of Sony during the three months ended June 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had 1,503 subsidiaries and 152 affiliated companies, of which 1,468 companies are consolidated subsidiaries (including structured entities) of the Company. The Company has applied the equity accounting method for 136 associates and joint ventures. - 4 -

II State of Business (1) Risk Factors Note for readers of this English translation: Except for the revised risk factor below, there was no significant change from the information presented in the Risk Factors section of the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on June 22, 2021. The revised risk factor below replaces the corresponding risk factor in the Form 20-F in its entirety. Any forward-looking statements included in the descriptions below are based on management's current judgment. URL: The Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 22, 2021 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/313838/000119312521195631/d151790d20f.htm Sony's strategic initiatives, including acquisitions, joint ventures, investments, capital expenditures and restructurings, may not be successful in achieving their strategic objectives. Sony actively engages in acquisitions, joint ventures, capital expenditures and other strategic investments to acquire new technologies, efficiently develop new businesses and enhance its business competitiveness. For example, in September 2020, in order to achieve further growth and strengthen governance within the financial services business with the goal of enhancing the corporate value of the entire Sony Group, Sony acquired all of the common shares and related stock acquisition rights of Sony Financial Holdings, Inc. ('SFH') not held by Sony and made SFH a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony, spending 396.7 billion yen. In addition, in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, Sony invested in Bilibili Inc. ('Bilibili') and Epic Games, Inc. ('Epic Games'), and acquired minority interests in both companies, with the goal of accelerating business expansion in the area of entertainment. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, Sony acquired 100% of the shares and related assets of certain subsidiaries of Kobalt Music Group Limited ('Kobalt'), relating to AWAL, Kobalt's music distribution business mainly for independent recording artists, and Kobalt Neighbouring Rights, Kobalt's music neighboring rights management business. The consideration for this acquisition was 49.8 billion yen. Prior to the closing of the acquisition, the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority ('CMA') initiated a review of the transaction, and Sony continues to cooperate with such review. In addition, Sony made an additional strategic investment in Epic Games in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. When making acquisitions, Sony's financial results may be adversely affected by the significant cost of the acquisition and/or integration expenses, failure to achieve synergies, failure to generate expected revenue and cost improvements, loss of key personnel and assumption of liabilities. When establishing joint ventures and strategic partnerships, Sony's financial and operating results may be adversely affected by strategic or cultural differences with partners, conflicts of interest, failure to achieve synergies, additional funding or debt guarantees required to maintain the joint venture or partnership, requirements to buy out a joint venture partner, sell its shares or dissolve a partnership, insufficient management control including control over cash flow, loss of proprietary technology and know-how, impairment losses and reputational harm from the actions or activities of a joint venture that uses the Sony brand. Sony invests heavily in production facilities and equipment, including fabrication facilities used to make image sensors for smartphones and other products. Sony may not be able to recover these capital expenditures in part or full or in the planned timeframe due to the competitive environment, lower-than-expected consumer demand or changes in the financial condition or business decisions of Sony's major customers. Sony invested 265.7 billion yen and 180.0 billion yen of capital in the fiscal years ended March 31, 2020 and 2021, respectively, mainly for the purpose of increasing image sensor production capacity. Further, Sony is implementing restructuring and transformation initiatives to enhance profitability, business autonomy and shareholder value and to clearly position each business within the overall business portfolio. However, the expected benefits of these initiatives, including the expected level of profitability, may not be realized due to internal and external impediments or market conditions worsening beyond expectations. If Sony is not successful in achieving its restructuring and transformation initiatives, Sony's operating results, financial condition, reputation, competitiveness or profitability may be adversely affected. For example, in order to improve the profitability of its smartphone business in the Electronics Products & Solutions ('EP&S') segment, Sony implemented restructuring initiatives through the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, which included the cessation of production at its Beijing factory and the exit from several regions, such as the Middle East and Central and South America. - 5 -

(2) Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition, Results of Operations and Status of Cash Flows i) Results of Operations Sony has adopted IFRS starting in the three months ended June 30, 2021 ('the current quarter'), in lieu of the previously applied generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ('U.S. GAAP'). The results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 are also presented in accordance with IFRS for the purpose of comparative analysis. For details of adjustments made in accordance with the transition from U.S. GAAP to IFRS, please refer to 'IV Financial Statements - Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - 11. First-time adoption.' Due to organizational changes as of April 1, 2021, from the current quarter, Sony transferred some of the businesses and functions previously included within All Other and Corporate and elimination to the EP&S segment. Sales and operating income (loss) of each segment for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 are presented to conform to the organizational structure for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. All amounts are presented based on IFRS. 'Sales and Financial Services revenue' ('sales') in each business segment represents sales recorded before intersegment transactions are eliminated. 'Operating income (loss)' in each business segment represents operating income (loss) reported before intersegment transactions are eliminated and excludes unallocated corporate expenses. For details regarding each segment's product categories, please refer to 'IV Financial Statements - Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - 10. Business segment information.' Consolidated Financial Results (Billions of yen) Three months ended

June 30 2020 2021 Sales ¥ 1,962.9 ¥ 2,256.8 Operating income 221.7 280.1 Income before income taxes 268.6 283.2 Net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation's stockholders 193.6 211.8 Sales for the current quarter increased 293.9 billion yen compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year ('year-on-year') to 2 trillion 256.8 billion yen. This significant increase was primarily due to significant increases in sales in the EP&S and Music segments. Operating income in the current quarter increased 58.3 billion yen year-on-year to 280.1 billion yen. This significant increase was primarily due to a significant improvement in operating results in the EP&S segment, partially offset by a decrease in operating income in the Game & Network Services ('G&NS') segment. Operating income for the current quarter included the following: • One-time loss recorded at a subsidiary of Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd. ('Sony Life'): 16.8 billion yen (Financial Services segment) • Settlement gain in connection with the termination of the defined benefit pension plan at certain U.S. subsidiaries: 5.5 billion yen (mainly in Corporate and elimination) Operating income for the same quarter of the previous fiscal year included the following: • Gain on the sale of a portion of shares of Pledis Entertainment Co., Ltd. ('Pledis'): 7.2 billion yen (Music segment) • Expenses related to the Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19: 3.3 billion yen (Corporate and elimination) The share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method in the current quarter, recorded within operating income, was income of 4.3 billion yen, compared to a loss of 0.3 billion yen in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. This improvement was mainly due to an increase in the share of profit of the investment in M3, Inc. The net effect of financial income and expenses was income of 3.1 billion yen, a year-on-year decrease of 43.7 billion yen, mainly due to a decrease in unrealized gains on Sony's shares of Spotify Technology S.A. For details, please refer to 'IV Financial Statements - Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements - 4. Financial instruments.' Income before income taxes increased 14.6 billion yen year-on-year to 283.2 billion yen. - 6 -

During the current quarter, Sony recorded 70.1 billion yen of income tax expense, resulting in an effective tax rate of 24.8%, which was higher than the effective tax rate of 24.0% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. This higher effective tax rate was primarily because, in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, Sony did not record a tax expense for the use of certain temporary differences, operating loss carryforwards, and tax credit carryforwards, due to a significant portion of the deferred tax assets of the Japan consolidated tax filing group and the deferred tax assets for credits of the U.S. consolidated tax filing group staying unrecognized. The increase in the effective tax rate was partially offset by the fact that, in the current quarter, the amount of the income tax expense related to Japan controlled foreign company taxation was less than the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation's stockholders increased 18.2 billion yen year-on-year to 211.8 billion yen. Operating performance by business segment for the current quarter is as follows: Game & Network Services (G&NS) Sales increased 9.7 billion yen year-on-year to 615.8 billion yen, mainly due to an increase in sales of hardware and peripheral devices as well as the impact of foreign exchange rates, partially offset primarily by a decrease in sales of non-first-party titles including add-on content. Operating income decreased 40.6 billion yen year-on-year to 83.3 billion yen. This significant decrease was primarily due to the impact of the above-mentioned decrease in sales of non-first-party titles, a deterioration in the operating results of hardware due to a loss resulting from strategic price points for PlayStation®5 hardware that were set lower than the manufacturing costs and a decrease in PlayStation®4 hardware unit sales, as well as an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by the positive impact of foreign exchange rates. Music The Music segment results include the yen-based results of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. and the yen-translated results of Sony Music Entertainment ('SME') and Sony Music Publishing LLC ('SMP'), which aggregate the results of their worldwide subsidiaries on a U.S. dollar basis. Sales increased 77.8 billion yen year-on-year to 254.9 billion yen. The significant increase in sales was due to increases in all categories. Sales for Recorded Music and Music Publishing increased primarily due to higher revenue from paid subscription streaming services as well as an increase in revenue from advertising-supported streaming services and physical media, which were impacted by COVID-19 in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. In addition, Visual Media and Platform sales increased mainly due to an increase in sales in the anime business primarily reflecting the contribution of physical media revenue from Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - the Movie: Mugen Train. Operating income significantly increased 19.7 billion yen year-on-year to 55.4 billion yen, primarily due to the impact of the above-mentioned significant increase in sales, partially offset by the absence of a 7.2 billion yen gain recorded on the sale of a portion of shares of Pledis in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Pictures The Pictures segment results are the yen-translated results of Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. ('SPE'), which aggregates the results of its worldwide subsidiaries on a U.S. dollar basis. Management analyzes the results of SPE in U.S. dollars, so discussion of certain portions of its results is specified as being on 'a U.S. dollar basis.' Sales increased 29.6 billion yen, a 17% increase year-on-year (a 15% increase on a U.S. dollar basis), to 204.7 billion yen. The significant increase in sales was due to higher sales for Media Networks and Motion Pictures, partially offset by lower licensing revenues in Television Productions. Sales for Media Networks increased primarily due to higher advertising revenue in India resulting from a recovery of the advertising market and higher subscription revenues resulting from the growth of Funimation. The increase in sales for Motion Pictures was due to the higher television licensing revenues mainly from new film titles and catalog product. These favorable items were partially offset by lower home entertainment and television licensing revenues generated from prior year releases in the current quarter due to the absence of significant theatrical releases in the prior fiscal year as a result of COVID-19. Television Productions sales decreased primarily due to lower licensing revenues for U.S. television catalog product. Operating income decreased 1.7 billion yen year-on-year to 25.4 billion yen. This decrease was primarily due to the above-mentioned decrease in licensing revenue from U.S. television catalog product and an increase in production costs in Television Productions, partially offset by the increase in overall segment sales. - 7 -

Electronics Products & Solutions (EP&S) Sales increased 214.9 billion yen year-on-year to 576.3 billion yen. This significant increase in sales was mainly due to an improvement in the product mix and increases in unit sales of televisions, digital cameras and Audio and Video. Operating income significantly improved 80.6 billion yen year-on-year to 71.8 billion yen, due to the impact of the above-mentioned increase in sales and the positive impact of foreign exchange rates. Imaging & Sensing Solutions (I&SS) Sales increased 11.9 billion yen year-on-year to 218.1 billion yen. This increase in sales was mainly due to an increase in sales of image sensors for digital cameras, resulting from an increase in unit sales due to a recovery from the impact of COVID-19. The increase in sales was partially offset by a decrease in sales of image sensors for mobile products due to a deterioration of the product mix, partially offset by an increase in unit sales. Operating income increased 4.3 billion yen year-on-year to 30.5 billion yen. This increase was mainly due to the impact of the above-mentioned increase in sales. Financial Services The Financial Services segment results include SFH and SFH's consolidated subsidiaries such as Sony Life, Sony Assurance Inc. ('Sony Assurance'), and Sony Bank Inc. ('Sony Bank'). The results of Sony Life discussed in the Financial Services segment differ from the results that SFH and Sony Life disclose separately on a Japanese statutory basis. Financial services revenue decreased 25.9 billion yen year-on-year to 414.4 billion yen, mainly due to decreases in revenue at Sony Life. Revenue at Sony Life decreased 17.0 billion yen year-on-year to 371.4 billion yen, mainly due to a decrease in net gains on investments in the separate accounts, partially offset by an increase in insurance premium revenue. Operating income significantly decreased 12.0 billion yen year-on-year to 24.0 billion yen, primarily due to the recording of one-time loss of 16.8 billion yen at a subsidiary of Sony Life due to an unauthorized withdrawal out of a bank account of the subsidiary and decreases in operating income at Sony Bank and Sony Assurance. Operating income at Sony Life increased 11.9 billion yen year-on-year to 35.1 billion yen, mainly due to a decrease in expenses for various provisions related to COVID-19, as well as a decrease in policy reserves due to a review of the basic rates associated with the integration of the annuity business. Operating income at Sony Bank decreased due to a deterioration in valuation gains and losses on securities and operating income at Sony Assurance decreased due to an increase in the loss ratio for automobile insurance. Operating Performance by Geographic Area For operating performance by geographic area, please refer to 'sales and operating revenue attributed to countries and areas based on location of external customers' in 'IV Financial Statements - Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements -10. Business segment information.' - 8 -

Foreign Exchange Fluctuations and Risk Hedging Note for readers of this English translation: Except for the information set forth below, there was no significant change from the information presented in the Foreign Exchange Fluctuations and Risk Hedging section of the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 22, 2021. Although foreign exchange rates have fluctuated during the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, there has been no significant change in Sony's risk hedging policy as described in the Annual Report on Form 20-F. URL: The Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 22, 2021 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/313838/000119312521195631/d151790d20f.htm During the current quarter, the average rates of the yen were 109.5 yen against the U.S. dollar and 131.9 yen against the euro, which were 1.9 yen and 13.4 yen lower year-on-year, respectively. For the current quarter, sales were 2 trillion 256.8 billion yen, an increase of 15% year-on-year, while on a constant currency basis, sales increased approximately 12% year-on-year. For further details about the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on sales and operating income, please refer to the Note below. Consolidated operating income increased 58.3 billion yen year-on-year to 280.1 billion yen for the current quarter. Most of the foreign exchange rate impact was attributable to the impact of foreign exchange rates in the G&NS, EP&S and I&SS segments. The table below indicates the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates on sales and operating results of each of the above-mentioned three segments. Also, please refer to the 'Results of Operations' section, which discusses the impact of foreign exchange rates within segments and categories where foreign exchange rate fluctuations had a significant impact. (Billions of yen) Three months ended

June 30 Impact of

changes in

foreign

exchange rates 2020 2021 G&NS Sales ¥606.1 ¥615.8 +¥25.5 Operating income 123.9 83.3 +9.7 EP&S Sales 361.4 576.3 +23.6 Operating income (loss) -8.9 71.8 +13.2 I&SS Sales 206.2 218.1 +3.7 Operating income 26.2 30.5 -2.0 In addition, sales for the Music segment increased 44% year-on-year to 254.9 billion yen, an approximate 42% increase on a constant currency basis. In the Pictures segment, sales increased 17% year-on-year to 204.7 billion yen, an approximate 15% increase on a U.S. dollar basis. As most of the operations in Sony's Financial Services segment are based in Japan, Sony's management analyzes the performance of the Financial Services segment on a yen basis only. Note: Sales on a Constant Currency Basis and the Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Fluctuations The descriptions of sales on a constant currency basis reflect sales calculated by applying the yen's monthly average exchange rates from the same period of the previous fiscal year to local currency-denominated monthly sales in the relevant period of the current fiscal year. For SME and SMP in the Music segment, the constant currency amounts are calculated by applying the monthly average U.S. dollar / yen exchange rates after aggregation on a U.S. dollar basis. Results for the Pictures segment are described on a U.S. dollar basis as the Pictures segment reflects the operations of SPE, a U.S.-based operation that aggregates the results of its worldwide subsidiaries in U.S. dollars. - 9 -

The impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on sales is calculated by applying the change in the yen's periodic weighted average exchange rate for the same period of the previous fiscal year from the relevant period of the current fiscal year to the major transactional currencies in which the sales are denominated. The impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on operating income (loss) is calculated by subtracting from the impact on sales the impact on cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses calculated by applying the same major transactional currencies calculation process to cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses as for the impact on sales. The I&SS segment enters into its own foreign exchange hedging transactions, and the impact of those transactions is included in the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on operating income (loss) for that segment. This information is not a substitute for Sony's consolidated financial statements measured in accordance with IFRS. However, Sony believes that these disclosures provide additional useful analytical information to investors regarding the operating performance of Sony. - 10 -

Status of Cash Flows* Operating Activities: Net cash inflow from operating activities during the current quarter was 198.7 billion yen, an increase of 36.0 billion yen year-on-year. For all segments excluding the Financial Services segment, there was a net cash inflow of 26.2 billion yen, a decrease of 108.9 billion yen year-on-year. This decrease was primarily due to a larger increase in inventories and content assets, partially offset by the positive impact of a year-on-year increase in income before income tax after taking into account non-cash adjustments (including depreciation and amortization, including amortization of contract costs, other operating (income) expense, net and (gain) loss on securities, net). The Financial Services segment had a net cash inflow of 211.9 billion yen, an increase of 163.9 billion yen year-on-year. This increase was mainly due to a smaller year-on-year increase in investments and advances in the financial services business, partially offset by a smaller increase in deposits from customers at Sony Bank. Investing Activities: During the current quarter, Sony used 191.2 billion yen of net cash in investing activities, an increase of 38.9 billion yen year-on-year. For all segments excluding the Financial Services segment, there was a 185.7 billion yen net cash outflow, an increase of 38.4 billion yen year-on-year. This increase was mainly due to payments for the purchase of shares and related assets of certain subsidiaries of Kobalt and an additional investment in Epic Games, partially offset by a year-on-year decrease in payments for fixed asset purchases. Additionally, the same period of the previous fiscal year included a payment for an investment in Bilibili. The Financial Services segment used 5.6 billion yen of net cash in investing activities, essentially flat year-on-year. Financing Activities: During the current quarter, Sony used 67.4 billion yen of net cash in financing activities, a decrease of 0.1 billion yen year-on-year. For all segments excluding the Financial Services segment, there was a 64.8 billion yen net cash outflow, an increase of 10.1 billion yen year-on-year. This increase was mainly due to payments for the repurchase of Sony's own common stock (722,800 shares for a total purchase price of 7.5 billion yen, as of June 30, 2021) which was approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 28, 2021 and a year-on-year increase in dividends payments. In the Financial Services segment, there was a 41.9 billion yen net cash outflow, an increase of 9.3 billion yen year-on-year. This increase was mainly due to an increase in dividend payments. Total Cash and Cash Equivalents: Accounting for the above factors and the effect of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, the total outstanding balance of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 was 1 trillion 725.2 billion yen. Cash and cash equivalents of all segments excluding the Financial Services segment was 1 trillion 63.6 billion yen as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of 226.1 billion yen compared with the balance as of March 31, 2021, and an increase of 174.5 billion yen compared with the balance as of June 30, 2020. Within the Financial Services segment, the outstanding balance of cash and cash equivalents was 661.6 billion yen as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 164.4 billion yen compared with the balance as of March 31, 2021, and an increase of 101.8 billion yen compared with the balance as of June 30, 2020. *Sony's disclosure includes information regarding cash flow for all segments excluding the Financial Services segment. This information is derived from the following condensed statement of cash flows. The condensed statement of cash flows, which includes the above-mentioned cash flow information, is not prepared in accordance with IFRS, which Sony uses to prepare its condensed consolidated financial statements. However, because the Financial Services segment is different in nature from Sony's other segments, Sony believes that a comparative presentation may be useful in understanding and analyzing Sony's condensed consolidated financial statements. Transactions between the Financial Services segment and Sony without the Financial Services segment, including noncontrolling interests, are included in those respective presentations, but are eliminated in the consolidated figures shown below. - 11 -

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows Yen in millions Three months ended June 30 Financial Services

Sony without

Financial Services

Consolidated 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Income (loss) before income taxes 35,989 24,013 252,381 298,355 268,562 283,210 Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) before income taxes to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization, including amortization of contract costs 5,757 6,243 155,756 171,679 161,513 177,922 Amortization of deferred insurance acquisition costs 5,434 15,042 - - 5,434 15,042 Other operating (income) expense, net 96 48 (10,786 ) (1,149 ) (10,690 ) (1,101 ) (Gain) loss on securities, net (other than Financial Services segment) - - (52,650 ) (742 ) (52,650 ) (742 ) Change in future insurance policy benefits and other 83,810 95,162 - - 83,810 95,162 Change in policyholders' account in the life insurance business, less cash impact 171,276 104,840 - - 171,276 104,840 Net cash impact of policyholders' account in the life insurance business 29,789 35,427 - - 29,789 35,427 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in trade receivables and contract assets (20,294 ) (11,256 ) 14,469 (60,778 ) 26 (74,204 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories - - (25,996 ) (120,542 ) (25,996 ) (120,542 ) (Increase) decrease in investments and advances in the Financial Services segment (539,219 ) (320,192 ) - - (539,219 ) (320,192 ) (Increase) decrease in content assets - - (30,011 ) (132,147 ) (30,011 ) (132,147 ) (Increase) decrease in deferred insurance acquisition costs (21,300 ) (26,203 ) - - (21,300 ) (26,203 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (1,149 ) (27,252 ) 1,312 80,632 163 55,195 Increase (decrease) in deposits from customers in the banking business 116,592 38,039 - - 116,592 38,039 Increase (decrease) in borrowings in the life insurance business and the banking business 195,116 241,847 - - 195,116 241,847 Other (13,960 ) 36,128 (169,371 ) (209,134 ) (189,650 ) (172,819 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 47,937 211,886 135,104 26,174 162,765 198,734 - 12 -

Yen in millions Three months ended June 30 Financial Services

Sony without

Financial Services

Consolidated 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets (5,674 ) (5,580 ) (122,491 ) (87,941 ) (128,100 ) (93,521 ) Payments for investments and advances (other than Financial Services segment) - - (48,072 ) (32,045 ) (48,072 ) (32,045 ) Proceeds from sales or return of investments and collections of advances (other than Financial Services segment) - - 13,330 9,328 13,330 9,328 Other 108 - 9,979 (74,999 ) 10,477 (74,999 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (5,566 ) (5,580 ) (147,254 ) (185,657 ) (152,365 ) (191,237 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Increase (decrease) in borrowings, net (2,296 ) (2,605 ) (25,618 ) (19,412 ) (27,906 ) (22,016 ) Dividends paid (30,453 ) (39,159 ) (30,095 ) (36,849 ) (30,094 ) (36,849 ) Other 109 (170 ) 1,014 (8,573 ) (9,518 ) (8,577 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (32,640 ) (41,934 ) (54,699 ) (64,834 ) (67,518 ) (67,442 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents - - (6,496 ) (1,819 ) (6,496 ) (1,819 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9,731 164,372 (73,345 ) (226,136 ) (63,614 ) (61,764 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the fiscal year 550,039 497,218 962,484 1,289,764 1,512,523 1,786,982 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 559,770 661,590 889,139 1,063,628 1,448,909 1,725,218 - 13 -

ii) Issues Facing Sony and Management's Response to those Issues Note for readers of this English translation: There was no significant change from the information presented in the Trend Information section of the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 22, 2021. Any forward-looking statements included in the descriptions below are based on management's current judgment. URL: The Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 22, 2021 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/313838/000119312521195631/d151790d20f.htm iii) Research and Development Note for readers of this English translation: There was no significant change from the information presented as the Research and Development in the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 22, 2021. URL: The Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 22, 2021 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/313838/000119312521195631/d151790d20f.htm Research and development costs for the three months ended June 30, 2021 totaled 133.7 billion yen. There were no significant changes in research and development activities for the period. - 14 -

iv) Liquidity Management and Market Access Note for readers of this English translation: Except for the information related to the committed lines of credit and others set forth below, there was no significant change from the information presented in the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 22, 2021. The changes are indicated by underlines below. Any forward-looking statements included in the descriptions below are based on management's current judgment. URL: The Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 22, 2021 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/313838/000119312521195631/d151790d20f.htm An important financial objective of Sony is to maintain the strength of its balance sheet, while securing adequate liquidity for business activities. Sony defines its liquidity sources as the amount of cash and cash equivalents ('cash balance') (excluding restrictions on capital transfers mainly due to national regulations) and the unused amount of committed lines of credit. Funding requirements that arise from maintaining liquidity are principally covered by cash flow from operating and investing activities (including asset sales) and by the available cash balance; however, Sony also raises funds as needed from financial and capital markets through means such as corporate bonds, commercial paper ('CP') and bank loans. Sony Group Corporation, Sony Global Treasury Services Plc ('SGTS'), a subsidiary in the U.K., and Sony Capital Corporation ('SCC'), a finance subsidiary in the U.S., maintain CP programs with access to the Japanese, U.S. and European CP markets. The borrowing limits under these CP programs, translated into yen, were 1,053.6 billion yen in total for Sony Group Corporation, SGTS and SCC as of March 31, 2021. There were no amounts outstanding under the CP programs as of March 31, 2021. If disruption and volatility occur in financial and capital markets and Sony becomes unable to raise sufficient funds from these sources, Sony may also draw down funds from contractually committed lines of credit from various financial institutions. Sony has a total, translated into yen, of 579.1 billion yen in unused committed lines of credit, as of June 30, 2021 . Details of those committed lines of credit are: a 275.0 billion yen committed line of credit contracted with a syndicate of Japanese banks, a 1.7 billion U.S. dollar multicurrency committed line of credit also contracted with a syndicate of Japanese banks and a 1.05 billion U.S. dollar multicurrency committed line of credit contracted with a syndicate of foreign banks. Sony currently believes that it can sustain sufficient liquidity through access to committed lines of credit with financial institutions, together with its available cash balance, even in the event that financial and capital markets become illiquid. In the event of a downgrade in Sony's credit ratings, there are no financial covenants in any of Sony's material financial agreements with financial institutions that would cause an acceleration of the obligation. Even though the cost of borrowing for some committed lines of credit could change according to Sony's credit ratings, there are no financial covenants that would cause any impairment on the ability to draw down on unused facilities. (3) Material Contracts There were no material contracts executed or determined to be executed during the three months ended June 30, 2021. Note for readers of this English translation: There was no significant change from the information presented in the Annual Report on Form 20-F ('Patents and Licenses' in Item 4) filed with the SEC on June 22, 2021. This disclosure does not correspond to or update Item 10.C of the Annual Report on Form 20-F. URL: The Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 22, 2021 https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/313838/000119312521195631/d151790d20f.htm - 15 -

III Company Information (1) Information on the Company's Shares i) Total Number of Shares 1) Total Number of Shares Class Total number of shares authorized to be issued Common stock 3,600,000,000 Total 3,600,000,000 2) Number of Shares Issued Class Number of shares issued Name of Securities Exchanges where the shares are listed or authorized Financial Instruments Firms Association where the shares are registered Description As of the end of the first quarterly period (June 30, 2021) As of the filing date of the Quarterly Securities Report (August 12, 2021) Common stock 1,261,058,781 1,261,058,781 Tokyo Stock Exchange New York Stock Exchange The number of shares constituting one full unit is one hundred (100). Total 1,261,058,781 1,261,058,781 - - Note: The Company's shares of common stock are listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Japan. ii) Stock Acquisition Rights ('SARs') ①Description of Stock Option Not applicable. ②Other Stock Acquisition Rights Not applicable. Note for readers of this English translation: The above means that there was no issuance of SARs during the three months ended June 30, 2021. iii) Status of the Exercise of Moving Strike Convertible Bonds Not applicable. iv) Changes in the Total Number of Shares Issued and the Amount of Common Stock, etc. Period Change in the total number of shares issued (Thousands) Balance of the total number of shares issued (Thousands) Change in the amount of common stock (Yen in Millions) Balance of the amount of common stock (Yen in Millions) Change in the legal capital surplus (Yen in Millions) Balance of the legal capital surplus (Yen in Millions) From April 1 to June 30, 2021 - 1,261,059 - 880,214 - 1,093,907 - 16 -

v) Status of Major Shareholders (As of June 30, 2021) Name Address Number of shares held (Thousands) Percentage of shares held to total shares (Excluding treasury shares) issued (%) Citibank as Depositary Bank for Depositary Receipt Holders *1 (Local Custodian: MUFG Bank, Ltd.) 388 Greenwich St., 14th fl., New York, NY 10013, U.S.A. (2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) 121,713 9.82 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account) *2 2-11-3,Hamamatsu-cho,Minato-ku, Tokyo 114,447 9,24 Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account) *2 1-8-12, Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 69,597 5.62 Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account7) *2 1-8-12, Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 24,499 1.98 JP Morgan Chase Bank 385632 *3 (Local Custodian: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.) 25 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5JP, United Kingdom

(Shinagawa Intercity Tower A, 2-15-1, Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo) 23,256 1.88 SSBTC Client Omnibus Account *3

(Local Custodian: The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Tokyo Branch) One Lincoln Street, Boston MA USA 02111 (3-11-1, Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo) 21,409 1.73 Government of Norway

(Local Custodian: Citibank, N.A., Tokyo Branch) Bankplassen 2, 0107 Oslo 1 Oslo 0107 No

(6-27-30 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo ) 19,589 1.58 State Street Bank West Client - Treaty 505234 *3 (Local Custodian: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.) 1776 Heritage Drive, North Quincy, MA 02171, U.S.A.

(Shinagawa Intercity Tower A, 2-15-1, Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo) 19,576 1.58 Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account5) *2 1-8-12, Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 19,522 1.58 Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account6) *2 1-8-12, Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 17,148 1.38 Total 450,758 36.37 Notes: *1. Citibank as Depositary Bank for Depositary Receipt Holders is the nominee of Citibank, N.A. *2. The shares held by each shareholder are held in trust for investors, including shares in securities investment trusts. *3. Each shareholder provides depositary services for shares owned by institutional investors, mainly in Europe and North America. These shareholders are also the nominees for these investors. - 17 -

4. Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. filed its 'Bulk Shareholding Report' with the Kanto Financial Bureau in Japan as of October 6, 2020 and reported that Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. and three joint holders held shares of the Company as of September 30, 2020 as provided in the below table. As of June 30, 2021, the Company has not been able to confirm the entry of such parties in the register of shareholders. Name Number of shares, etc. held (Thousands) Percentage of shares, etc. held to total shares issued (%) Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. and 3 Joint Holders 63,157 5.01 5. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited filed its 'Amendment to the Bulk Shareholding Report' with the Kanto Financial Bureau in Japan as of September 20, 2019 and reported that Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co., Ltd. and one joint holder held shares of the Company as of September 13, 2019 as provided in the below table. As of June 30, 2021, the Company has not been able to confirm the entry of such parties in the register of shareholders. Name Number of shares, etc. held (Thousands) Percentage of shares, etc. held to total shares issued (%) Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co., Ltd. and 1 Joint Holder 72,546 5.70 6. BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. filed its 'Amendment to the Bulk Shareholding Report' with the Kanto Financial Bureau in Japan as of March 22, 2017 and reported that BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. and eight Joint Holders held shares of the Company as of March 15, 2017 as provided in the below table. As of June 30, 2021, the Company has not been able to confirm the entry of such parties in the register of shareholders. Name Number of shares, etc. held (Thousands) Percentage of shares, etc. held to total shares issued (%) BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. and 8 Joint Holders 79,185 6.27 vi) Status of Voting Rights 1) Shares Issued (As of June 30, 2021) Classification Number of shares of

common stock Number of voting rights (Units) Description Shares without voting rights - - - Shares with restricted voting rights (Treasury stock, etc.) - - - Shares with restricted voting rights (Others) - - - Shares with full voting rights (Treasury stock, etc.) 21,860,400 - - Shares with full voting rights (Others) 1,237,354,200 12,373,542 - Shares constituting less than one full unit 1,844,181 -



Shares constituting

less than one full unit

(100 shares)



Total number of shares issued 1,261,058,781 - - Total voting rights held by all shareholders - 12,373,542 - Note: Included in 'Shares with full voting rights (Others)' under 'Number of shares of common stock' are 18,900 shares of common stock held under the name of Japan Securities Depository Center, Incorporated. Also included in 'Shares with full voting rights (Others)' under 'Number of voting rights (Units)' are 189 units of voting rights relating to the shares of common stock with full voting rights held under the name of Japan Securities Depository Center, Incorporated. - 18 -

2) Treasury Stock, etc. (As of June 30, 2021) Name of shareholder Address of shareholder Number of

shares held

under own

name Number of

shares held

under the names

of others Total number

of shares held Percentage of

shares held to

total shares

issued (%) Sony Group Corporation (Treasury stock) 1-7-1, Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo 21,860,400 - 21,860,400 1.73 Total - 21,860,400 - 21,860,400 1.73 Notes: 1. In addition to the 21,860,400 shares listed above, there are 300 shares of common stock held in the name of the Company in the register of shareholders that the Company does not beneficially own. These shares are included in 'Shares with full voting rights (Others)' in Table 1) 'Shares Issued' above. 2. Upon the disposal of treasury shares mainly due to the exercise of SARs (including the exercise of unsecured convertible bonds with SARs (6th series)) from July 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021, the number of shares held decreased by 214 thousand shares. 3. Upon the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation on July 20, 2021, the number of shares held decreased by 299 thousand shares. Outline of the restricted stock disposed as compensation on July 20, 2021 is as follows: • Disposal Price: 11,000 yen per share • Allottees: 6 Corporate Executive Officers of the Company, 9 Non-Executive Directors of the Company, 14 Executives of the Corporation, 19 Executives of subsidiaries of the Company. (2) Directors and Corporate Executive Officers There was no change in directors or corporate executive officers in the period from the filing date of the Securities Report (Yukashoken Houkokusho) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to the filing date of this Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki Houkokusho). - 19 -

SONY GROUP CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES (1) Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) Yen in millions Note April 1, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,512,523 1,786,982 1,725,218 Investments and advances in the Financial Services segment (including assets pledged that secured parties are permitted to sell or repledge of 54,745 million yen, 98,119 million yen and 99,077 million yen as of April 1, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively) 4 327,092 411,982 390,918 Trade and other receivables, and contract assets 1,194,334 1,365,493 1,441,588 Inventories 559,779 636,668 758,041 Other financial assets 4 135,482 117,682 98,906 Other current assets 441,974 396,210 437,308 Total current assets 4,171,184 4,715,017 4,851,979 Non-current assets: Investments accounted for using the equity method 204,291 225,086 227,001 Investments and advances in the Financial Services segment (including assets pledged that secured parties are permitted to sell or repledge of 1,059,901 million yen, 1,820,723 million yen and 2,085,496 million yen as of April 1, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively) 4 16,352,285 17,296,546 17,680,447 Property, plant and equipment 917,198 990,541 1,052,944 Right-of-use assets 373,282 358,034 370,399 Goodwill 690,929 726,109 789,918 Content assets 992,644 1,062,547 1,098,676 Other intangible assets 377,500 391,055 392,368 Deferred insurance acquisition costs 187,904 623,986 636,679 Deferred tax assets 210,333 215,669 193,736 Other financial assets 4 321,721 695,764 753,449 Other non-current assets 167,795 207,489 222,093 Total non-current assets 20,795,882 22,792,826 23,417,710 Total assets 24,967,066 27,507,843 28,269,689 (Continued on the following page.) - 21 -

SONY GROUP CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Continued) Yen in millions Note April 1, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 824,045 1,201,747 1,459,658 Current portion of long-term debt 4 98,923 205,406 207,180 Trade and other payables 1,310,536 1,596,563 1,682,260 Deposits from customers in the banking business 2,347,387 2,682,156 2,717,538 Income taxes payables 85,346 84,431 77,839 Participation and residual liabilities in the Pictures segment 163,007 161,433 159,379 Other financial liabilities 4 56,152 54,341 41,750 Other current liabilities 1,263,944 1,367,527 1,257,852 Total current liabilities 6,149,340 7,353,604 7,603,456 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt 4 939,030 1,053,636 1,044,969 Defined benefit liabilities 329,621 267,222 261,444 Deferred tax liabilities 1,041,156 816,587 853,135 Future insurance policy benefits and other 5 6,519,577 6,614,585 6,708,960 Policyholders' account in the life insurance business 5 3,640,010 4,328,894 4,469,224 Participation and residual liabilities in the Pictures segment 119,702 116,537 121,791 Other financial liabilities 4 146,834 139,417 161,205 Other non-current liabilities 87,320 93,022 96,495 Total non-current liabilities 12,823,250 13,429,900 13,717,223 Total liabilities 18,972,590 20,783,504 21,320,679 EQUITY Sony Group Corporation's stockholders' equity: 6 Common stock 880,214 880,214 880,214 Additional paid-in capital 1,297,554 1,489,597 1,475,112 Retained earnings 1,949,697 2,914,503 3,087,094 Accumulated other comprehensive income 979,476 1,520,257 1,588,475 Treasury stock, at cost (232,503 ) (124,228 ) (127,699 ) Equity attributable to Sony Group Corporation's stockholders 4,874,438 6,680,343 6,903,196 Noncontrolling interests 1,120,038 43,996 45,814 Total equity 5,994,476 6,724,339 6,949,010 Total liabilities and equity 24,967,066 27,507,843 28,269,689 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements. - 22 -

SONY GROUP CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30 Yen in millions Three months ended June 30 Note 2020 2021 Sales and financial services revenue: 7 Sales 1,524,960 1,844,713 Financial services revenue 437,989 412,130 Total sales and financial services revenue 1,962,949 2,256,843 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 1,049,423 1,248,773 Selling, general and administrative 300,285 345,302 Financial services expenses 401,904 388,069 Other operating (income) expense, net (10,690 ) (1,101 ) Total costs and expenses 1,740,922 1,981,043 Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (302 ) 4,268 Operating income 221,725 280,068 Financial income 56,676 11,685 Financial expenses 9,839 8,543 Income before income taxes 268,562 283,210 Income taxes 64,344 70,095 Net income 204,218 213,115 Net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation's stockholders 193,583 211,829 Noncontrolling interests 10,635 1,286 Yen Three months ended June 30 Note 2020 2021 Per share data: 8 Net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation's stockholders - Basic 158.59 170.95 - Diluted 155.27 169.22 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements. - 23 -

SONY GROUP CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Yen in millions Three months ended June 30 Note 2020 2021 Net income 204,218 213,115 Other comprehensive income, net of tax - 6 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Changes in equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 40,098 26,370 Remeasurement of defined benefit pension plans (39 ) (1,697 ) Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method 36 (14 ) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Changes in debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (67,858 ) 34,994 Cash flow hedges (260 ) (198 ) Insurance contract valuation adjustments (1,650 ) 285 Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 793 7,184 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method (67 ) (31 ) Total other comprehensive income, net of tax (28,947 ) 66,893 Comprehensive income 175,271 280,008 Comprehensive income attributable to Sony Group Corporation's stockholders 190,143 278,349 Noncontrolling interests (14,872 ) 1,659 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements. - 24 -

SONY GROUP CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited) Yen in millions Note Common stock Additional paid-in capital Retained earnings Accumulated other comprehensive income Treasury stock, at cost Sony Group Corporation's stockholders' equity Noncontrolling interests Total equity Balance at April 1, 2020 880,214 1,297,554 1,949,697 979,476 (232,503 ) 4,874,438 1,120,038 5,994,476 Comprehensive income: Net income 193,583 193,583 10,635 204,218 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 6 (3,440 ) (3,440 ) (25,507 ) (28,947 ) Total comprehensive income 193,583 (3,440 ) 190,143 (14,872 ) 175,271 Transfer to retained earnings 178 (178 ) - - Transactions with stockholders and other: Exercise of stock acquisition rights (0 ) (565 ) 4,822 4,257 4,257 Conversion of convertible bonds (143 ) (225 ) 2,423 2,055 2,055 Stock-based compensation (26 ) (26 ) (26 ) Dividends declared (30,504 ) (30,504 ) (12,467 ) (42,971 ) Purchase of treasury stock (29 ) (29 ) (29 ) Reissuance of treasury stock 0 0 0 0 Transactions with noncontrolling interests shareholders and other 1,907 1,907 (1,585 ) 322 Balance at June 30, 2020 880,214 1,299,292 2,112,164 975,858 (225,287 ) 5,042,241 1,091,114 6,133,355 Yen in millions Note Common stock Additional paid-in capital Retained earnings Accumulated other comprehensive income Treasury stock, at cost Sony Group Corporation's stockholders' equity Noncontrolling interests Total equity Balance at April 1, 2021 880,214 1,489,597 2,914,503 1,520,257 (124,228 ) 6,680,343 43,996 6,724,339 Comprehensive income: Net income 211,829 211,829 1,286 213,115 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 6 66,520 66,520 373 66,893 Total comprehensive income 211,829 66,520 278,349 1,659 280,008 Transfer to retained earnings (1,698 ) 1,698 - - Transactions with stockholders and other: Exercise of stock acquisition rights (1 ) (70 ) 1,450 1,379 1,379 Conversion of convertible bonds (109 ) (293 ) 2,626 2,224 2,224 Stock-based compensation 1,447 1,447 1,447 Dividends declared (37,177 ) (37,177 ) (2,029 ) (39,206 ) Purchase of treasury stock (7,548 ) (7,548 ) (7,548 ) Reissuance of treasury stock 1 1 2 2 Transactions with noncontrolling interests shareholders and other (15,823 ) (15,823 ) 2,188 (13,635 ) Balance at June 30, 2021 880,214 1,475,112 3,087,094 1,588,475 (127,699 ) 6,903,196 45,814 6,949,010 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements. - 25 -

SONY GROUP CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Yen in millions Three months ended June 30 Note 2020 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Income before income taxes 268,562 283,210 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization, including amortization of contract costs 161,513 177,922 Amortization of deferred insurance acquisition costs 5,434 15,042 Other operating (income) expense, net (10,690 ) (1,101 ) Gain on securities, net (other than Financial Services segment) (52,650 ) (742 ) Share of loss of investments accounted for using the equity method, net of dividends 3,546 2,250 Change in future insurance policy benefits and other 83,810 95,162 Change in policyholders' account in the life insurance business, less cash impact 171,276 104,840 Net cash impact of policyholders' account in the life insurance business 29,789 35,427 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in trade receivables and contract assets 26 (74,204 ) Increase in inventories (25,996 ) (120,542 ) Increase in investments and advances in the Financial Services segment (539,219 ) (320,192 ) Increase in content assets (30,011 ) (132,147 ) Increase in deferred insurance acquisition costs (21,300 ) (26,203 ) Increase in trade payables 163 55,195 Increase in deposits from customers in the banking business 116,592 38,039 Increase in borrowings in the life insurance business and the banking business 195,116 241,847 (Increase) decrease in other financial assets and other current assets (4,598 ) 8,252 Decrease in other financial liabilities and other current liabilities (138,362 ) (134,060 ) Income taxes paid (61,193 ) (65,753 ) Other 10,957 16,492 Net cash provided by operating activities 162,765 198,734 (Continued on the following page.) - 26 -

SONY GROUP CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Continued) Yen in millions Three months ended June 30 Note 2020 2021 Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets (128,100 ) (93,521 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets 3,861 1,356 Payments for investments and advances (other than Financial Services segment) (48,072 ) (32,045 ) Proceeds from sales or return of investments and collections of advances (other than Financial Services segment) 13,330 9,328 Payments for purchase of businesses (1,865 ) (76,155 ) Proceeds from sales of businesses 1,313 6,012 Other 7,168 (6,212 ) Net cash used in investing activities (152,365 ) (191,237 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Decrease in short-term borrowings, net (9,313 ) (4,415 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 4,178 6,102 Payments of long-term debt (22,771 ) (23,703 ) Dividends paid (30,094 ) (36,849 ) Payments for purchase of treasury stock (29 ) (7,548 ) Other (9,489 ) (1,029 ) Net cash used in financing activities (67,518 ) (67,442 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6,496 ) (1,819 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (63,614 ) (61,764 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the fiscal year 1,512,523 1,786,982 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 1,448,909 1,725,218 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements. - 27 -

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) Sony Group Corporation and Consolidated Subsidiaries 1. Reporting entity Sony Group Corporation is a public company domiciled in Japan. Sony Group Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively referred to as 'Sony' or 'Sony Group') are engaged in the development, design, production, manufacture, offer and sale of various kinds of electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for consumer, professional and industrial markets such as network services, home gaming consoles and software, televisions, audio and video recorders and players, still and video cameras, smartphones, and image sensors. Sony's primary manufacturing facilities are located in Asia including Japan. Sony also utilizes third-party contract manufacturers for certain products. Sony's products and services are marketed throughout the world by sales subsidiaries and unaffiliated distributors as well as direct sales and offers via the internet. Sony is engaged in the development, production, manufacture, and distribution of recorded music and the management and licensing of the words and music of songs as well as production and distribution of animation titles, including game applications based on the animation titles. Sony is also engaged in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures and television programming and the operation of television and digital networks. Further, Sony is also engaged in various financial services businesses, including life and non-life insurance businesses through its Japanese insurance subsidiaries and banking business through a Japanese internet-based banking subsidiary. - 29 -

2. Basis of preparation Compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards The condensed consolidated financial statements of Sony have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards ('IAS') 34 'Interim Financial Reporting', as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB'). Sony adopted International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') for the first time this fiscal year (commencing on April 1, 2021 and ending on March 31, 2022), and so the annual consolidated financial statements for this fiscal year are the first ones prepared in conformity with IFRS. The date of Sony's transition to IFRS is April 1, 2020. Sony adopted IFRS 1 'First-Time Adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards' ('IFRS 1') for the transition to IFRS. The effect of the transition to IFRS on Sony's financial position, results of operations and cash flows is presented in Note 11. Approval of condensed consolidated financial statements The condensed consolidated financial statements were approved by Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Representative Corporate Executive Officer and Hiroki Totoki, Executive Deputy President and Chief Financial Officer and Representative Corporate Executive Officer on August 12, 2021. Basis of measurement The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis except for items such as financial instruments measured at fair value as separately described in Note 3. Functional currency and presentation currency The condensed consolidated financial statements have been presented in Japanese yen, which is the functional currency of Sony Group Corporation. All financial information presented in Japanese yen has been rounded to the nearest million Japanese yen. Use of estimates and judgments The preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies, the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses, and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities. Actual results could differ from these estimates and assumptions. These estimates and assumptions are reviewed on a continuous basis. Changes in these accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected. The timing and extent to which the spread of COVID-19 may negatively impact Sony's business will depend on future developments, which are uncertain. This uncertainty could result in greater variability in accounting estimates and assumptions. Information about judgments that have been made in the process of applying accounting policies that have significant effects on the amounts reported in the condensed consolidated financial statements is as follows: • Classification of financial instruments (Note 3 I. Significant accounting policies (5) Financial instruments) Information about accounting estimates and assumptions that have significant effects on the amounts reported in the condensed consolidated financial statements is as follows: • Net realizable value of inventories (Note 3 I. Significant accounting policies (6) Inventories) • Fair value of financial instruments (Note 3 I. Significant accounting policies (5) Financial instruments and (15) Fair value measurement) • Impairment of property, plant and equipment, goodwill and intangible assets (Note 3 I. Significant accounting policies (10) Impairment of non-financial assets) • Estimate of useful lives of intangible assets (Note 3 I. Significant accounting policies (9) Intangible assets and amortization, including content assets) • Measurement of future insurance policy benefits and policyholders' account in the life insurance business (Note 3 I. Significant accounting policies (11) Insurance-related accounts) • Measurement of net defined benefit liabilities (assets) (Note 3 I. Significant accounting policies (13) Employee benefits) • Measurement of participation and residual liabilities in the Pictures segment (Note 3 I. Significant accounting policies (12) Provisions) • Recoverability of deferred tax assets (Note 3 I. Significant accounting policies (23) Income taxes) • Measurement of fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business combinations (Note 3 I. Significant accounting policies (2) Business combinations) - 30 -

3. Summary of significant accounting policies I. Significant accounting policies (1) Basis of consolidation - i) Subsidiaries A subsidiary is an entity controlled by Sony Group Corporation. Control is obtained when Sony Group Corporation is exposed, or has rights to variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the condensed consolidated financial statements of Sony from the date on which control is obtained until the date on which control is lost. All intercompany transactions and receivables and payables are eliminated in the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements. If any accounting policies applied by a subsidiary differ from those applied by Sony, adjustments are made to the financial statements of the subsidiary as necessary. Any changes in ownership interest in a subsidiary that do not result in a loss of control are accounted for as equity transactions. The difference between the amount by which the non-controlling interests are adjusted and the fair value of the consideration is directly recognized in equity and attributed to the owners of Sony. When control over a subsidiary is lost, the investment retained in the former subsidiary is remeasured at fair value as of the date when control is lost, and any gain or loss resulting from the loss of control is recognized in profit or loss. ii) Associates and joint ventures An associate is an entity over which Sony has significant influence, but does not have control or joint control, in terms of financial and operating policies. A joint venture is an investee whereby two or more parties including Sony have the rights to the net assets of the investee in accordance with the terms of the joint arrangement. Joint control is the contractually agreed sharing of control of an arrangement, which exists only when decisions about the relevant activities require the unanimous consent of the parties sharing control. Investments in associates and joint ventures are accounted for using the equity method from the date on which significant influence or joint control is obtained until the date on which significant influence or joint control is lost. Under the equity method, investments in associates and joint ventures are recognized at cost, adjusted for Sony's share of the profit or loss and other comprehensive income of the associates and joint ventures from the date on which Sony obtains significant influence or joint control to the date on which Sony loses such significant influence or joint control. Sony recognizes its share of profit or loss of the investees, net of income taxes after the elimination of unrealized intercompany profits, in the consolidated operating income (loss) to the extent of Sony's interest in these entities. For investments accounted for using the equity method, the carrying amount of each investment is tested for impairment as a single asset, when there is objective evidence that the investments may be impaired. If any accounting policies applied by an associate or a joint venture differ from those applied by Sony, adjustments are made to the financial statements of the associate or the joint venture as necessary. When an investment ceases to be an associate or a joint venture and the use of the equity method is discontinued, any gain or loss arising from discontinuation of the equity method is recognized in profit or loss. iii) Joint operations A joint operation is a joint arrangement whereby two or more parties including Sony have the rights to the assets, and obligations for the liabilities, relating to the investee in accordance with the terms of the joint arrangement. Sony recognizes its share of the assets, liabilities, revenue and expenses related to joint operations. iv) Structured entities A structured entity is an entity designed so that voting or similar rights are not the dominant factor in deciding who controls the entity. Sony has control and, therefore, consolidates a structured entity when Sony has exposure or rights to variable returns and has the ability to use its power over the structured entity to affect returns. - 31 -

(2) Business combinations - Sony recognizes identifiable assets acquired and the liabilities assumed of an acquiree at their fair values at the acquisition date with limited exceptions. Sony recognizes goodwill when the aggregate of the consideration transferred in a business combination, the amount of any non-controlling interests in the acquiree and the fair value of Sony's previously held equity interest in the acquiree exceeds the net amount of the identifiable assets and liabilities of the acquiree at the acquisition date. If the aggregate above is less than the net amount of identifiable assets and liabilities, the difference is recognized as a gain. The consideration transferred is calculated as the sum of the fair values of the assets transferred, liabilities assumed and equity interest issued. Non-controlling interests are measured either at fair value or based on the non-controlling interests' proportionate share of the acquiree's net identifiable assets for each business combination transaction. Acquisition-related costs are recognized as expenses in the period they are incurred. (3) Foreign currency translation - i) Foreign currency transactions Foreign currency transactions are translated at the exchange rates prevailing at the transaction date or rates that approximate such rates. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rate at the end of the period. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from translation and settlement are generally recognized in profit or loss. They are deferred in other comprehensive income if they relate to qualifying cash flow hedges. ii) Foreign operations Assets and liabilities of foreign operations such as overseas subsidiaries and associates are translated using the exchange rates at the end of the period, and revenue and expense items are translated using the average exchange rates for the period unless the exchange rates fluctuate significantly. Exchange differences arising from the translation are recognized in other comprehensive income. On the disposal of a foreign operation, the cumulative amount of exchange differences relating to that foreign operation is reclassified to profit or loss. (4) Cash and cash equivalents - Cash and cash equivalents include all highly liquid investments, with original maturities of three months or less, that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value. - 32 -

(5) Financial instruments - Sony recognizes a financial instrument as a financial asset or a financial liability when Sony becomes party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. Financial assets and financial liabilities are initially measured at fair value. Except for financial assets and financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss, transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition or issuance of the financial asset or financial liability are added to the fair value of financial assets or subtracted from the fair value of financial liabilities at initial recognition. i) Non-derivative financial assets a. Classification and measurement Non-derivative financial assets held by Sony are classified as financial assets measured at amortized cost, debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income or financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss. Financial assets measured at amortized cost Sony classifies a financial asset as measured at amortized cost if the financial asset is held within a business model whose objective is to collect contractual cash flows and the contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. The financial asset is measured at amortized cost by using the effective interest method after initial recognition. On derecognition of a financial asset measured at amortized cost, the difference between the carrying amount and the consideration received or receivable is recognized in profit or loss. Debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income A debt instrument is classified as a financial asset measured at fair value through other comprehensive income if the debt instrument is held within a business model whose objective is achieved by both collecting contractual cash flows and selling the financial asset and the contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding. Changes in the fair value of the financial asset after initial recognition, except for impairment gains or losses and foreign exchange gains or losses, are recognized in other comprehensive income. Interest income from these financial assets is recognized in profit or loss using the effective interest method. On derecognition of a debt instrument measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, the cumulative amount previously recognized in other comprehensive income is reclassified to profit or loss. In the life insurance business, the financial assets are held mainly from the perspective of asset-liability management ('ALM'). The objective of holding financial assets in the life insurance business is to match the interest rate sensitivity (duration) of financial assets and insurance contract liabilities (which mainly consists of future insurance policy benefits and the policyholders' account in the life insurance business) as much as possible, in order to ensure sufficient cash flows are available to settle insurance claims when they come due. Sony manages these assets as one portfolio, based on the overall objective of managing duration and liquidity needs in a capital efficient manner. While some assets within the portfolio may be held for a longer period of time, Sony considers, because of its overall objective for these assets, that all the financial assets are held within one business model whose objective is achieved by both collecting cash flows and selling financial assets. Equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income For investments in equity instruments which are not held for trading, Sony may make an irrevocable election at initial recognition to present subsequent changes in fair value of the investments in other comprehensive income. These financial assets are measured at fair value and subsequent changes in the fair value are recognized in other comprehensive income. Dividends from financial assets are recognized in profit or loss, and the cumulative amount recognized in other comprehensive income is transferred to retained earnings upon derecognition. - 33 -

Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss Financial assets other than those measured at amortized cost or fair value through other comprehensive income are classified as financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss. Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss include financial assets held for trading. In the life insurance business, investments held for variable annuities and variable life insurance contracts mainly consist of equity securities, debt securities and investment funds, which are measured at fair value through profit or loss. For certain financial assets that would not normally be measured at fair value through profit and loss, Sony may, at initial recognition, choose the irrevocable option to measure such financial assets at fair value through profit or loss in order to eliminate or significantly reduce an accounting mismatch. Sony has made the irrevocable election for some of the fixed-rate debt securities held by a subsidiary in the banking business as mentioned above. In relation to such debt securities, Sony utilizes derivatives to hedge the risk arising from the changes in the fair value of the debt securities due to unfavorable fluctuations of interest rates. Thus, this election is made to mitigate accounting mismatches derived from the changes in the fair value of the debt securities and derivatives used as hedging instruments by recognizing gains and losses from the changes in the fair value of the debt securities in profit or loss. b. Derecognition Sony derecognizes a financial asset when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the financial asset expire, or Sony transfers the contractual rights to receive the cash flows of the financial asset and substantially transfers all of the risks and rewards of the financial asset. c. Impairment Sony estimates expected credit losses and recognizes loss allowances for financial assets measured at amortized cost and debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income. At each reporting date, Sony measures the loss allowance for a financial instrument at an amount equal to the lifetime expected credit losses if the credit risk on that financial instrument has increased significantly since initial recognition. If, at the reporting date, the credit risk on a financial instrument has not increased significantly since initial recognition, Sony measures the loss allowance for that financial instrument at an amount equal to 12-month expected credit losses. In assessing whether the credit risk has increased significantly or not, Sony uses the change in the risk of a default occurring over the expected life of the financial instrument and estimates expected credit losses by using the method which reflects the past loss rate and other reasonable and supportable forward-looking information on macroeconomic factors affecting the ability of the customers to settle the receivables. Sony measures the expected credit losses of a financial asset in a way that reflects an unbiased and probability-weighted amount incorporating the time value of money and reasonable and supportable information that is available at the reporting date about past events, current conditions and forecasts of future economic conditions. However, for trade and other receivables, and contract assets including non-current other receivables in the Pictures segment, the loss allowance is measured at an amount equal to lifetime expected credit losses irrespective of the change of credit risk on a collective basis or an individual basis incorporating factors such as the past-due status and the attributes of the counterparties. Sony determines a financial asset is credit-impaired when one or more events that have a detrimental impact on the estimated future cash flows of that financial asset have occurred. The criteria that Sony uses to determine that a financial asset is credit-impaired include a default or delinquency of more than 90 days past due in interest or principal payments. Sony writes off the gross carrying amount of a financial asset when it cannot reasonably expect to recover all or part of the asset. Debt securities and housing loans in the Financial Services segment The expected credit losses for debt securities and housing loans in the Financial Services segment are the product of the probability of default ('PD'), loss given default ('LGD') and exposure at default ('EAD'), by leveraging the Basel III regulatory framework or based on the external information published by major credit rating agencies. Forward-looking economic information is also included in determining the PD. Assessments on significant increases in credit risk are performed at the reporting date by comparing the risk of default occurring with that at initial recognition. Sony recognizes and measures the expected credit losses on a collective basis or an individual basis using reasonable and supportable information that is available without undue cost or effort, such as asset type, credit ratings, collateral collectability, past-due status and other relevant characteristics of financial instruments. - 34 -

In addition, Sony has applied the low credit risk exemption for certain debt securities rated 'investment grade' by major credit rating agencies at the reporting date. For such instruments, Sony assumes that the credit risk has not increased significantly since initial recognition. If contractual terms of a loan have been modified, it is necessary to recalculate the gross carrying amount of that loan by using the original effective interest rate and recognize a modification gain or loss in profit or loss. ii) Non-derivative financial liabilities Sony classifies non-derivative financial liabilities as either financial liabilities subsequently measured at amortized cost by using the effective interest method or financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss. Sony derecognizes a financial liability when it is extinguished, meaning when the obligation specified in the contract is discharged, cancelled or expires. iii) Derivative financial instruments and hedge accounting All derivatives are recognized as either assets or liabilities in the condensed consolidated statements of financial position at fair value. Changes in the fair value of derivative financial instruments are either recognized periodically through profit or loss or other comprehensive income, depending on whether the derivative financial instrument qualifies as a hedge and the derivative is being used to hedge changes in cash flows. Derivative financial instruments held by Sony are accounted for as described below. Cash flow hedges Changes in the fair value of derivatives that are designated and determined to be effective as cash flow hedges for forecasted transactions or exposures associated with recognized assets or liabilities are initially recorded in other comprehensive income and reclassified to profit or loss when the hedged transaction affects profit or loss. Changes in the fair value of the ineffective portion are immediately recognized in profit or loss. Derivatives not designated as hedges Changes in the fair value of derivatives not designated as hedges are immediately recognized in profit or loss. Assessment of hedge effectiveness When applying hedge accounting, Sony formally documents all hedging relationships between the derivatives designated as hedges and the hedged items, as well as its risk management objectives and strategies for undertaking various hedging activities. Sony links all hedges that are designated as cash flow hedges to specific assets or liabilities in the condensed consolidated statements of financial position or to the specific forecasted transactions. Sony also assesses, both at the inception of the hedge and on an on-going basis, whether the derivatives that are designated as hedges have an economic relationship with the hedged item in offsetting changes in fair value or cash flows of hedged items. The effect of credit risk does not dominate the value changes that result from the underlying economic relationship. In addition, the hedge ratio of the hedging relationship is designed to be the same as that resulting from the quantity of the hedged item that Sony actually hedges and the quantity of the hedging instrument that Sony actually uses to hedge that quantity of the hedged item. When it is determined that a derivative no longer has an economic relationship with the hedged item, Sony discontinues hedge accounting. iv) Offsetting a financial asset and a financial liability Sony offsets a financial asset and a financial liability and presents the net amount in the condensed consolidated statements of financial position when Sony currently has a legally enforceable right to set off the recognized amounts and intends either to settle on a net basis or to realize the asset and settle the liability simultaneously. - 35 -

(6) Inventories - Inventories are measured at the lower of cost or net realizable value. The cost of inventories is determined on the 'weighted average cost' basis. Net realizable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business less the estimated costs of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale. (7) Property, plant and equipment and depreciation - Sony has adopted the cost model for the measurement of property, plant and equipment and presents an item of property, plant and equipment at its cost less any accumulated depreciation and any accumulated impairment losses. The cost of an item of property, plant and equipment includes any costs directly attributable to the acquisition of the asset as well as costs of its dismantlement, removal or restoration. Property, plant and equipment are depreciated on a straight-line basis over their useful lives (depreciation period ranging from 2 to 50 years for buildings and from 2 to 10 years for machinery and equipment). Sony reviews the residual values and the useful lives at each fiscal year-end, or sooner if circumstances require. (8) Leases - When entering into a contract, Sony determines whether an arrangement contains a lease at its inception. An arrangement contains a lease if it conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. Assets and liabilities recognized from leases are included in right-of-use ('ROU') assets, the current portion of long-term debt, and long-term debt in Sony's condensed consolidated statements of financial position. ROU assets represent Sony's right to use an underlying asset for the lease term and lease liabilities represent Sony's obligation to make lease payments arising from the lease. ROU assets and lease liabilities are recognized at the commencement date based on the present value of lease payments over the lease term. ROU assets also include any lease payments and initial direct costs incurred on or before the commencement date and exclude lease incentives. In determining the present value of lease payments, Sony generally uses its incremental borrowing rate, as the implicit rate is not available for most of its leases. Sony determines its incremental borrowing rate based on the estimated rate of interest for collateralized borrowings, taking into account the lease term and the economic conditions of each country or region at commencement date. The lease terms may include options to extend or terminate the lease when it is reasonably certain that Sony will exercise that option. If the lease transfers ownership of the underlying asset to the lessee by the end of the lease term or the purchase option is reasonably certain to be exercised, Sony depreciates the ROU assets from the commencement date to the end of the useful life of the underlying assets. Otherwise, Sony depreciates the ROU assets from the commencement date to the earlier of the end of the useful life of the ROU assets or the end of the lease term. Sony accounts for the lease and non-lease components as a single lease component. Sony has applied the short-term lease exception for leases with a term of one year or less, where ROU assets and lease liabilities are not recognized and the expense is recognized on a straight-line basis. (9) Intangible assets and amortization, including content assets - Intangible assets are measured using the cost model and stated at cost less accumulated amortization and impairment losses. Intangible assets acquired separately are initially recognized at cost. Intangible assets with finite useful lives mainly consist of patent rights, know-how, license agreements, customer relationships, trademarks, software, television carriage contracts (broadcasting agreements), film costs, broadcasting rights, music catalogs, artist contracts and music distribution rights. Patent rights, know-how, license agreements, trademarks and software are generally amortized on a straight-line basis over three to 10 years. Customer relationships, television carriage contracts (broadcasting agreements), music catalogs, artist contracts and music distribution rights are generally amortized on a straight-line basis, over 10 to 44 years. Film costs are amortized using an ultimate revenue method based on the ratio of current period actual revenues to the estimated remaining total revenues. Sony considers that amortization pursuant to the ultimate revenue method reflects the rate at which it plans to consume the future economic benefits related to the asset, and there is a high correlation between revenue and the consumption of the economic benefits embodied in the intangible assets. Broadcasting rights are generally amortized based on estimated usage or on a straight-line basis over the useful life. Amortization of intangible assets is included in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of income. Certain intangible assets are assessed to have indefinite lives because there is no foreseeable limit to the period over which such assets are expected to generate net cash flows for Sony. Film costs, broadcasting rights, music catalogs, artist contracts, music distribution rights and other content assets are collectively classified and presented as content assets in the condensed consolidated statements of financial position. Film costs include direct production costs, production overhead and acquisition costs for both motion picture and television productions. Broadcasting rights, consisting of acquired programming to be aired on Sony's television and digital networks, are recognized when the license period begins and the program is available for use. Music catalogs are exclusive rights to the recorded music master or music copyrights, which consist of melodies and lyrics of songs, that can be exploited and marketed in various markets. Artist contracts are contracts with recorded music artists or songwriters that provide Sony with exclusive rights to musical works. Music distribution rights are agreements to distribute music content owned by third parties. - 36 -

(10) Impairment of non-financial assets - Sony reviews the recoverability of its non-financial assets, except for inventories, contract costs and deferred tax assets, whenever there is any indication that an asset or a cash-generating unit ('CGU') may be impaired. In addition, an annual impairment test for goodwill, intangible assets with indefinite useful lives or intangible assets not yet available for use is performed during the fourth quarter of the fiscal year for each CGU or group of CGUs to which the carrying amount of these assets is allocated. A CGU is the smallest identifiable group of assets that generates cash inflows that are largely independent of the cash inflows from other assets or group of assets. Goodwill is allocated to each CGU or group of CGUs that is expected to benefit from the synergies of a business combination. A CGU or group of CGUs to which goodwill is allocated is not larger than an operating segment. The recoverable amount of an asset, a CGU or group of CGUs is the higher of its value in use and fair value less costs of disposal. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the assets. This approach uses significant estimates and assumptions, including estimated future cash flows, the timing of such cash flows, discount rates reflecting the risk inherent in future cash flows, perpetual growth rates, earnings multiples, the determination of appropriate comparable entities and the determination of whether a premium or discount should be applied to comparables. The assumptions used for estimated future cash flows and the timing of such cash flows for each CGU are generally based on the three-year mid-range plan ('MRP') and take into account such factors as historical experience, market and industry information, and current and forecasted economic conditions. Perpetual growth rates are generally utilized to determine a terminal value and are generally set after the three-year forecasted period for the MRP. If the recoverable amount is determined to be less than the carrying amount of a CGU or group of CGUs, an impairment loss would be recognized equal to the amount by which the carrying amount exceeds the recoverable amount. Such impairment losses are recognized first reducing the carrying amount of any allocated goodwill and then are allocated to the other assets of the CGU on a pro rata basis of the carrying amount of each asset in the CGU. Impairment losses except for content assets are included in other operating (income) expense, net, and impairment losses for content assets are included in cost of sales in the condensed consolidated statements of income. Assets other than goodwill are reviewed to assess whether there is any indication that an impairment loss recognized in prior periods may no longer exist or may have decreased. If any such indication exists, the recoverable amount of the asset is determined and a reversal of an impairment loss is recognized when the recoverable amount of the asset exceeds the carrying amount. Any increased carrying amount of an asset attributable to the reversal of an impairment loss does not exceed the carrying amount, net of depreciation and amortization, which would have been determined if an impairment loss had never been recognized for the asset in prior periods. (11) Insurance-related accounts - In accordance with Sony's first time adoption of IFRS 4 'Insurance contracts' ('IFRS 4') on April 1, 2020, insurance contracts are recognized and measured according to the same accounting principles previously applied in generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ('U.S. GAAP'). i) Deferred insurance acquisition costs - Costs that vary with and are directly related to the acquisition or renewal of insurance policies are deferred as long as they are recoverable. The deferred insurance acquisition costs include such items as commissions, medical examination costs and inspection report fees, and are subject to recoverability testing at least annually to ensure that the capitalized amounts do not exceed the present value of anticipated gross profits or premiums less benefits and maintenance expenses, as applicable. The deferred insurance acquisition costs for traditional life insurance contracts are amortized over the premium-paying period of the related insurance policies using assumptions consistent with those used in computing future insurance policy benefits. The deferred insurance acquisition costs for non-traditional life insurance contracts are amortized over the expected life at a constant rate based on the present value of the estimated gross profit. Investment yields, mortality rates, lapse rates and discount rates are used as important assumptions for the present value of the estimated gross profit. ii) Future insurance policy benefits - Liabilities for future insurance policy benefits are primarily comprised of the present value of estimated future payments to policyholders. These liabilities are computed by the net level premium method based upon the assumptions as to future investment yield, morbidity rates, mortality rates, lapse rates and other factors. These assumptions are reviewed on a periodic basis. Liabilities for future policy benefits include the liabilities for the minimum guarantee benefits of variable annuities and variable life insurance contracts. - 37 -

iii) Policyholders' account in the life insurance business - Liabilities for policyholders' account in the life insurance business represent the contract value that has accrued to the benefit of the policyholders as of the end of the reporting period. This liability is generally equal to the accumulated account deposits, plus interest credited, less policyholder withdrawals and other charges assessed against the account balances. Liabilities for policyholders' account in the life insurance business include the liabilities related to the variable annuities and variable life insurance contracts with minimum guarantee benefits. iv) Insurance-related accounts measured at fair value - Sony measures at fair value certain future insurance policy benefits and policyholders' account in the life insurance business. The fair value measurement mitigates accounting mismatches related to the changes in the fair value between liabilities for those future insurance policy benefits and policyholders' account due to changes in the minimum guarantee risk of contracts of variable annuities with minimum guarantee benefits, and the underlying investment managed for policyholders and derivatives entered into related to such investments. Changes in fair value resulting from changes in instrument-specific credit risk were estimated by incorporating the certain subsidiary's current credit spreads, and are recognized in other comprehensive income, net of tax. The amount recognized in other comprehensive income is reclassified to profit or loss when the insurance contract liabilities are derecognized. v) Shadow accounting in the life insurance business - When holding financial assets that are measured at fair value through other comprehensive income and correspond to the insurance contract liabilities, shadow accounting is applied to evaluate insurance-related accounts as if the financial assets were sold as of the end of reporting period and realized valuation gains or losses for the purpose of reducing the accounting mismatches between the insurance contract liabilities and the financial assets. Sony performs a shadow liability adequacy test on life insurance contracts quarterly. In a shadow liability adequacy test, mainly, future insurance policy benefits minus deferred insurance acquisition costs in the statements of financial position are compared to the valuation of future cash flow on a best-estimate basis as of the end of reporting period to determine that the future insurance policy benefits are recorded at a sufficient level. If there is a shortage compared to the valuation of future cash flows on a best-estimate basis at the time, the deferred insurance acquisition costs will be decreased to the extent of the shortage through other comprehensive income. If the deferred insurance acquisition costs are decreased to zero and the shortage remains, the future insurance policy benefits are increased by the remaining shortage through other comprehensive income. Shadow accounting is an accounting treatment that affects the measurement of the insurance-related accounts in response to unrealized gains or losses recognized for the assets in a manner consistent with realized gains or losses. When the gains or losses from the assets are recognized in other comprehensive income, the fluctuations in the carrying amount of insurance-related accounts are also recognized in other comprehensive income. (12) Provisions - Provisions are recognized when Sony has present legal or constructive obligations as a result of past events, it is probable that outflows of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligations, and reliable estimates can be made of the amount of obligations. Provisions mainly consist of participation and residual liabilities in the Pictures segment and product warranties. i) Participation and residual liabilities in the Pictures segment Parties involved in the production or exploitation of film and television content may be compensated in part by contingent payments based on the financial results of a film or television show pursuant to contractual formulas (participations) and by contingent amounts due under provisions of collective bargaining agreements (residuals). Such parties are collectively referred to as participants, and such costs are referred to collectively as participation and residual costs. Participation and residual costs may be given to creative talent, such as actors or writers, investors or to entities from whom distribution rights are licensed. Participation and residual liabilities are accrued based on the ratio of current period actual revenues to the estimated remaining total revenues. The participation and residual liabilities are expected to be relieved when the contingent payments are fixed and paid. The majority of the non-current portion of participation and residual liabilities is expected to be paid within the next 10 years. Sony also enters into arrangements with other studios to jointly produce and distribute films, under which each partner is responsible for the distribution of the film in specific territories or distribution windows. The partners' shares in the profits and losses of the films under these arrangements are included within participation and residual costs. - 38 -

ii) Product warranties Sony issues contractual product warranties under which it generally guarantees the performance of products delivered and services rendered for a certain period or term. The product warranty is calculated based upon product sales, estimated probability of failure and estimated cost per claim. The estimates and forecasts used in the calculation of the product warranty are reviewed on a periodic basis. (13) Employee benefits - i) Post-employment benefits Sony adopts defined benefit plans and defined contribution plans. Defined benefit plans Sony recognizes the net defined benefit liability or asset of defined benefit plans in the condensed consolidated statements of financial position as the amount of the present value of defined benefit obligations less the fair value of plan assets. The present value of defined benefit obligations is calculated by discounting the expected future benefit, and service costs are determined by using the projected unit credit method. If the fair value of plan assets is in excess of the present value of defined benefit obligations, the amount of any asset to be recognized is limited to the present value of any economic benefits available in the form of refunds from the plan or reductions in the future contributions to the plan. The discount rate is determined by reference to market yields at each fiscal year-end on high-quality corporate bonds which have approximately the same term as the defined benefit obligations and are payable in the same currency as the benefit payments. Net interest on the net defined benefit liability or asset is calculated by multiplying the net defined benefit liability or asset by the discount rate. Past service cost, which is the change in the present value of the defined benefit obligation resulting from a plan amendment or curtailment, is recognized in profit or loss. Remeasurements of the net defined benefit liability or asset are recognized in other comprehensive income when they occur and transferred to retained earnings immediately. Defined contribution plans Sony recognizes contributions to defined contribution plans as expenses when employees have rendered related services. ii) Short-term employee benefits Sony recognizes short-term employee benefits, such as salaries, bonuses and annual paid absences, as expenses at the amount expected to be paid in exchange for services when employees have rendered such services. (14) Stock-based compensation - i) Stock option plan Sony estimates the cost of stock options at their fair value on the grant date and recognizes the expense over the vesting period with a corresponding increase in equity. The fair value of options granted is calculated using the Black-Scholes option-pricing model with consideration for terms and conditions of the stock options. ii) Restricted stock plan Sony estimates the cost of restricted stock compensation by the fair value of the stock granted on the grant date and recognizes the expense over the vesting period with a corresponding increase in equity. - 39 -

(15) Fair value measurement - Sony measures fair value as an exit price, or the amount that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants as of the measurement date. Sony determines a hierarchy of inputs to valuation techniques based on the extent to which inputs used in measuring fair value are observable in the market. Observable inputs reflect market data obtained from independent sources, while unobservable inputs reflect assumptions which Sony developed using the information that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability. Observable market data is used if such data is available without undue cost and effort. Each fair value measurement is reported in one of three levels which is determined by the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement in its entirety. These levels are: Level 1 - Inputs are unadjusted quoted prices for identical assets and liabilities in active markets. Level 2 - Inputs are based on observable inputs other than Level 1 prices, such as quoted prices for similar instruments in active markets, quoted prices for identical or similar instruments in markets that are not active and model-derived valuations, in which all significant inputs are observable in active markets. Level 3 - One or more significant inputs are unobservable. When available, Sony uses unadjusted quoted market prices in active markets to measure fair value and classifies such items within Level 1. If quoted market prices are not available, fair value is based upon internally developed valuation techniques that use, where possible, current market-based or independently sourced market parameters, such as interest rates, currency rates and option volatilities. Items valued using internally generated models are classified according to the lowest level input that is significant to the valuation. For certain financial assets and liabilities, Sony determines fair value using third-party information such as indicative quotes from dealers and quantitative input from investment advisors following Sony's established valuation procedures including validation against internally developed prices. Additionally, Sony considers both counterparty credit risk and Sony's own creditworthiness in determining fair value. Sony attempts to mitigate credit risk to third parties by entering into netting agreements and actively monitoring the creditworthiness of counterparties and its exposure to credit risk through the use of credit limits and by selecting major international banks and financial institutions as counterparties. Transfers between levels are deemed to have occurred at the beginning of the interim period in which the transfers occur. - 40 -

(16) Revenue recognition - Sony recognizes revenue in an amount that reflects the consideration Sony expects in exchange for satisfying performance obligations to transfer the goods or services promised in contracts with customers. This is in accordance with the following steps: Step 1: Identify the contract(s) with a customer. Step 2: Identify the performance obligations in the contract. Step 3: Determine the transaction price. Step 4: Allocate the transaction price to the performance obligations in the contract. Step 5: Recognize revenue when (or as) Sony satisfies a performance obligation. Sony owns a variety of intellectual property throughout its segments and recognizes revenue through the licensing of such intellectual property. Sony licenses rights to use its intellectual property and rights to access its intellectual property. When Sony grants a customer the right to use Sony's intellectual property, Sony satisfies its performance obligation at the point in time when the customer obtains control and is entitled to benefit from the license. When Sony grants a customer the right to access Sony's intellectual property, Sony satisfies its performance obligation over the license period. Incremental costs of obtaining a contract and costs to fulfill a contract are recognized as assets when Sony expects to recover these costs. The incremental costs of obtaining a contract are those costs that would not have been incurred if the contract had not been obtained. Costs to fulfill a contract are those costs that are directly related to a contract or to an anticipated contract and that generate or enhance resources for Sony to satisfy its performance obligations. Sony applies a practical expedient and recognizes the incremental costs of obtaining a contract as an expense when incurred if the amortization period of the asset that would have been recognized is one year or less. Performance obligations in contracts for the Electronics Products & Solutions ('EP&S') and Imaging & Sensing Solutions ('I&SS') segments are primarily to deliver various kinds of electronic equipment, instruments and devices to customers. Revenues from these performance obligations are generally recognized when a promised good is delivered to a customer. However, if the sales contract contains a customer acceptance provision, then revenues are recognized when the customer accepts the promised good or when a deemed acceptance occurs by the lapse of time. Revenues are also recognized over time, primarily from the provision of internet broadband network services to subscribers over the subscription period. Revenues are recognized net of anticipated returns and sales incentives. Within the Game & Network Services ('G&NS') segment, revenues from hardware, peripherals and software discs are recognized when performance obligations are satisfied by transferring control to the retailer/distributor, net of anticipated returns, sales incentives and cooperative advertising obligations. Revenues from platform licensing to publishers are recognized when physical software discs are delivered. Revenues from digital game content, which is a right to use Sony's intellectual property, are recognized when the digital content is made available for use by the licensee via an online platform, net of anticipated sales incentives and credit card chargebacks. Revenues from digital game content involving multiple performance obligations, such as obligations to make content available on future dates, are allocated to each performance obligation based on the relative standalone selling prices that are observable in the market or Sony's best estimate. Revenues from subscription fees for digital subscription services are recognized over the subscription period. Within the Music segment, Sony licenses intellectual property that transfer to a customer either a right to use Sony's intellectual property, or a right to access Sony's intellectual property. Revenues are recognized when the customer has the right to use or access the intellectual property and obtains control of the use or access of that license. Digital revenues include revenues from contracts with digital streaming services typically recognized as a single performance obligation, which is ongoing access to intellectual property in an evolving library of content over the contract term, predicated on: (1) the business practice and contractual ability to remove specific content without a requirement to replace the content and without impact to minimum royalty guarantees and (2) the contracts not containing a specific listing of content subject to the license. For these contracts, revenues are recognized based on sales and usage royalties, except where there is a minimum royalty guarantee that is not expected to be recouped, or a fixed fee, which is recognized on a straight-line basis over the term of the contract. Revenues from the sale of physical products such as CDs, net of anticipated returns and sales incentives, are recognized when delivery has occurred and the product is available for sale to the public. - 41 -

Within the Pictures segment, revenues from the theatrical exhibition of motion pictures are recognized as the customer exhibits the film. Revenues from the licensing of motion picture and television programming for pay and free television exhibition and other markets are recognized when the product is available for use by the licensee. Revenues for motion picture and television program licensing arrangements involving multiple performance obligations, for example a fee for multiple titles, territories or availability dates, are allocated based on the relative standalone selling price of each performance obligation using Sony's best estimate based on available information such as market conditions and internal pricing guidelines. Each individual motion picture or television programming product delivered generally represents a separate performance obligation. Licensing revenue associated with certain renewals or extensions of existing agreements for motion pictures and television programming is recognized when the licensee can use and benefit from the content under the renewal or extension. Licensing revenue associated with minimum guarantees for a right to access Sony's intellectual property is recognized ratably over the license term. For home entertainment distribution, revenues from the sale of physical products such as DVDs and Blu-ray Disc™, net of anticipated returns and sales incentives, are recognized when delivery has occurred and the product is available for sale to the public. Revenues from electronic sell-through and video-on-demand are recognized when the product is made available for viewing via digital distribution platforms. Revenues from the sale of broadcast advertising are recognized when the advertisement is aired, and the performance obligation in these arrangements is the delivery of advertising spots and may include a guaranteed amount of impressions. When a guarantee for a number of impressions is not achieved, revenues are not recognized until additional advertising spots are delivered to provide the guaranteed impressions. Revenues from subscription fees received by television and digital networks are recognized when the service is provided. The performance obligation under network subscription arrangements is a right to use Sony's intellectual property that is satisfied as programming is provided over the term of the arrangement. Within the Financial Services segment, traditional life insurance policies that the life insurance subsidiary underwrites, most of which are categorized as long-duration contracts, mainly consist of whole life, term life and accident and health insurance contracts. Premiums from these policies are reported as revenue when due from policyholders. Amounts received as payment for non-traditional contracts such as interest sensitive whole life contracts, individual annuity contracts and other contracts without life contingencies are recognized in policyholders' account in the life insurance business. Revenues from these contracts are comprised of fees earned for administrative and contract-holder services, which are recognized over the period of the contracts, and included in financial services revenue. Property and casualty insurance policies that the non-life insurance subsidiary underwrites are primarily automotive insurance contracts which are categorized as short-duration contracts. Premiums from these policies are reported as revenue over the period of the contract in proportion to the amount of insurance protection provided. Revenue is recognized net of any taxes collected from customers and subsequently remitted to governmental authorities. (17) Cost of sales - Costs classified as cost of sales relate to the producing and manufacturing of products and include items such as material cost, subcontractor cost, depreciation of property, plant and equipment, amortization of intangible assets including content assets, personnel expenses and research and development costs. (18) Research and development expenditures - Research and development expenditures include items such as salaries, personnel expenses and other direct and indirect expenses associated with research and product development. Development expenditures are capitalized only when technical feasibility is achieved, Sony has the intention, ability and sufficient resources to use or sell the outcome of the development, it is probable that the outcome will generate a future economic benefit, and the cost can be reliably measured. Capitalized development costs are measured as the sum of total expenditures for development upon achieving the foregoing conditions for capitalization until development is completed. Research expenditures and other development expenditures that do not meet the foregoing conditions are expensed as incurred and included in the cost of sales in the condensed consolidated statements of income. (19) Selling, general and administrative - Costs classified as selling expenses relate to promoting and selling products and include items such as advertising, promotion, shipping and warranty expenses. General and administrative expenses include operating items such as officers' salaries, personnel expenses, depreciation of property, plant and equipment, office rental for sales, marketing and administrative divisions, loss allowance for trade receivables and amortization of intangible assets. - 42 -

(20) Financial services expenses - Financial services expenses include a provision for policy reserves and amortization of deferred insurance acquisition costs, interest expenses in the banking business, and all other operating costs, such as personnel expenses, depreciation of property, plant and equipment, and office rental of subsidiaries, in the Financial Services segment. (21) Advertising costs - Advertising costs are expensed as incurred. (22) Shipping and handling costs - The majority of shipping and handling, warehousing and internal transfer costs for finished goods are included in selling, general and administrative expenses. An exception to this is in the Pictures segment where such costs are charged to cost of sales as they are an integral part of producing and distributing motion pictures and television programming. All other costs related to Sony's distribution network are included in cost of sales, including inbound freight charges, purchasing and receiving costs, inspection costs and warehousing costs for raw materials and in-process inventory. Shipping and handling activities that occur after control of the related good transfers are treated as separate performance obligations. Amounts paid by customers for shipping and handling costs are included in net sales. (23) Income taxes - Income taxes consist of current and deferred taxes. Current and deferred taxes are recognized in profit or loss, except to the extent that the tax arises from a business combination, or a transaction or event which is recognized, in the same or a different period, outside profit or loss, either in other comprehensive income or directly in equity. Income taxes are recognized in each interim period based on management's estimate of the weighted average effective annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year. Current taxes are computed based on taxable profit or loss for the year, using the tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the end of the reporting period. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognized for temporary differences between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts in the condensed consolidated financial statements. Deferred tax liabilities include the liabilities being recognized for undistributed profits of subsidiaries and associates accounted for using the equity method expected to be remitted in the foreseeable future. Deferred income taxes are determined using tax rates and laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the end of the reporting period and are expected to apply when the related deferred income tax asset is realized or the deferred income tax liability is settled. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are not recognized in respect of temporary differences that arise from initial recognition of an asset or liability in a transaction which is not a business combination and which, at the time of the transaction, affects neither accounting profit nor taxable profit (tax loss). Deferred tax assets are recognized to the extent that it is probable that taxable profit will be available against which the assets can be utilized. Accordingly, the need to adjust deferred tax assets is assessed periodically with available evidence related to the realization of the deferred tax assets. Management's judgment related to this assessment considers the nature, frequency and severity of current and cumulative losses on an individual tax jurisdiction basis, forecasts of future profitability after consideration of uncertain tax positions, excess of appreciated asset value over the tax basis of net assets, the duration of statutory carryforward periods, the past utilization of net operating loss carryforwards prior to expiration, as well as prudent and feasible tax planning strategies which would be employed by Sony to prevent net operating loss and tax credit carryforwards from expiring unutilized. Sony records assets and liabilities resulting from uncertain tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. The amount of income taxes Sony pays is subject to ongoing audits by various taxing authorities, which may result in proposed assessments. In addition, several significant items related to intercompany transfer pricing are currently the subject of negotiations between taxing authorities in different jurisdictions as a result of pending advance pricing agreement applications and competent authority requests. Sony's estimate for the potential outcome for any uncertain tax issues is judgmental and requires significant estimates. Sony assesses its income tax positions and records tax benefits for all years subject to examinations based upon the evaluation of the facts, circumstances and information available at that reporting date. (24) Net income (loss) attributable to Sony Group Corporation's stockholders per share ('EPS') - Basic EPS is computed based on the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding during each period. The computation of diluted EPS reflects the maximum possible dilution from conversion, exercise, or contingent issuance of securities. All potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the calculation in a situation where there is a net loss attributable to Sony Group Corporation's stockholders. - 43 -

II. New accounting standards and interpretations not yet adopted Major new or amended standards and interpretations that have been issued as of the date of approval of the condensed consolidated financial statements but are not effective and have not yet been adopted by Sony as of June 30, 2021 are as follows: IFRS 17 'Insurance Contracts' The IASB issued IFRS 17 'Insurance contracts' ('IFRS 17') in May 2017 and Amendments to IFRS 17 in June 2020. IFRS 17 replaces IFRS 4 and sets out principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of insurance contracts within the scope of IFRS 17. IFRS 17 provides a general model, supplemented by a specific approach for contracts with direct participation features (the variable fee approach) and a simplified approach (the premium allocation approach) mainly for short-duration contracts. The main features of IFRS 17 are: a. the measurement of the present value of future cash flows incorporating an explicit risk adjustment, remeasured at each reporting period; b. a contractual service margin in the fulfilment cash flows representing the unearned profit of the insurance contracts to be recognized in profit or loss over the coverage period; c. the presentation of insurance revenue and insurance service expenses in the statement of comprehensive income based on the concept of insurance services provided during the period; and d. extensive disclosures to provide information on the recognized amounts from insurance contracts and the nature and extent of risks arising from these contracts. IFRS 17 will be effective for Sony as of April 1, 2023. The impact of IFRS 17 on Sony's results of operations and financial position is being evaluated. Amendments to IAS 1 'Presentation of Financial Statements' In January 2020, the IASB issued Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current (Amendments to IAS 1). The amendments clarify the right to defer settlement, which is one of the existing requirements when classifying a liability to current or non-current. The amendments will be effective for Sony as of April 1, 2023. The impact of the amendments on Sony's results of operations and financial position is being evaluated. - 44 -

4. Financial instruments (1) Financial instruments measured at fair value on a recurring basis The following section describes the valuation techniques used by Sony to measure different financial instruments at fair value, including an indication of the level in the fair value hierarchy in which each instrument is generally classified. Debt instruments and equity instruments Where quoted prices of financial instruments are available in an active market, these instruments are classified in Level 1 of the fair value hierarchy. Level 1 financial instruments include exchange-traded equity instruments. If quoted market prices are not available for the specific financial instruments or the market is inactive, then fair values are estimated by using pricing models, quoted prices of financial instruments with similar characteristics or discounted cash flows and mainly classified in Level 2 of the hierarchy. Level 2 financial instruments include debt instruments with quoted prices that are not traded as actively as exchange-traded instruments, such as the majority of government bonds and corporate bonds. In certain cases where there is limited activity or less transparency around inputs to the valuation, these instruments are classified within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. Level 3 financial instruments primarily include certain private equity investments, investment funds, securitized products which are not classified within Level 1 or Level 2 and domestic and foreign corporate bonds for which quoted prices are not available in a market and where there is less transparency around inputs. Sony estimates the fair value for private equity investments primarily by using comparable company analysis. The price book-value ratio and price earnings ratio of comparable companies are used as significant unobservable inputs in the fair value measurement of equity securities classified as Level 3. The fair value increases (decreases) as price book-value ratio and price earnings ratio of comparable companies rise (decline). Sony estimates the fair value for certain investment funds by using the net asset value. Sony estimates the fair value for securitized products and domestic and foreign corporate bonds for which quoted prices are not available in a market and where there is less transparency around inputs by using third-party information such as indicative quotes from dealers without adjustment or discounted cash flows. For validating the fair values of Level 3 financial instruments, Sony primarily uses internal models which include management judgment or estimation of assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset. Derivatives Exchange-traded derivatives valued using quoted prices are classified within Level 1 of the fair value hierarchy. However, few classes of derivative contracts are listed on an exchange; thus, the majority of Sony's derivative positions are valued using internally developed models that use as their basis readily observable market parameters, meaning parameters that are actively quoted and can be validated to external sources, including pricing services. Depending on the types and contractual terms of derivatives, fair value can be modeled using a series of techniques, such as the Black-Scholes option pricing model, which are consistently applied. For derivative products that have been established for some time, Sony uses models that are widely accepted in the financial services industry. These models reflect the contractual terms of the derivatives, including the period to maturity, and market-based parameters such as interest rates, volatility, and the credit rating of the counterparty. Further, many of these models do not contain a high level of subjectivity as the techniques used in the models do not require significant judgment, and inputs to the model are readily observable from actively quoted markets. Such instruments are generally classified within Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. In determining the fair value of Sony's interest rate swap derivatives, Sony uses the present value of expected cash flows based on market observable interest rate yield curves commensurate with the term of each instrument. For foreign currency derivatives, Sony's approach is to use forward contract valuation models employing market observable inputs, such as spot currency rates and time value. These derivatives are classified within Level 2 since Sony primarily uses observable inputs in its valuation of its derivative assets and liabilities. - 45 -

The fair value of Sony's assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis as of April 1, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 is as follows: Yen in millions April 1, 2020 Presentation in the condensed consolidated statements of

financial position Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Investments

and advances

in the

Financial

Services

segment

(Current) Other

financial

assets

(Current) Investments

and advances

in the

Financial

Services

segment

(Non-current) Other

financial

assets

(Non-current) Assets: Financial assets required to be measured at fair value through profit or loss ('FVPL') Debt securities Japanese national government bonds - 162,708 - 162,708 4,505 - 158,203 - Japanese local government bonds - 600 - 600 - - 600 - Japanese corporate bonds - 9,395 30 9,425 - - 9,395 30 Foreign government bonds 24,330 155,908 - 180,238 66 - 180,172 - Foreign corporate bonds - 32,157 683 32,840 7,903 - 24,254 683 Securitized products - - 5,787 5,787 - - 5,787 - Investment funds - 483,613 27,791 511,404 - - 503,608 7,796 Equity securities 958,414 9,757 2,937 971,108 - - 884,480 86,628 Derivative assets Interest rate contracts - 1,604 - 1,604 - 53 - 1,551 Foreign exchange contracts 315 21,188 - 21,503 - 21,454 - 49 Equity contracts 604 18,281 4,081 22,966 - 22,966 - - Other 391 - - 391 - 391 - - Financial assets designated to be measured at FVPL Debt securities Japanese national government bonds - 51,664 - 51,664 10,011 - 41,653 - Japanese local government bonds - 28,604 - 28,604 6,822 - 21,782 - Japanese corporate bonds - 22,227 - 22,227 2,607 - 19,620 - Foreign government bonds - 41,089 - 41,089 9,618 - 31,471 - Foreign corporate bonds - 103,159 546 103,705 19,798 - 83,907 - Financial assets required to be measured at fair value through other comprehensive income ('FVOCI') Debt securities Japanese national government bonds - 9,918,197 - 9,918,197 - - 9,918,197 - Japanese local government bonds - 40,569 - 40,569 8,513 - 32,056 - Japanese corporate bonds - 698,188 34,569 732,757 12,167 - 720,590 - Foreign government bonds - 1,298,020 - 1,298,020 1,517 - 1,296,400 103 Foreign corporate bonds - 175,670 14,541 190,211 58,010 - 131,544 657 Securitized products - 33,383 10,290 43,673 - - 43,673 - Financial assets designated to be measured at FVOCI Equity securities 10,432 - 47,233 57,665 - - 2,907 54,758 Total assets 994,486 13,305,981 148,488 14,448,955 141,537 44,864 14,110,299 152,255 Presentation in the

condensed consolidated

statements of financial

position Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Other

financial

liabilities

(Current) Other

financial

liabilities

(Non-current) Liabilities: Financial liabilities required to be measured at FVPL Derivative liabilities Interest rate contracts - 17,679 - 17,679 483 17,196 Foreign exchange contracts 226 16,110 - 16,336 14,581 1,755 Equity contracts 1,476 - - 1,476 1,476 - Other 375 - - 375 375 - Contingent consideration - - 5,666 5,666 2,640 3,026 Financial liabilities designated to be measured at FVPL Redeemable noncontrolling interests - - 7,767 7,767 - 7,767 Total liabilities 2,077 33,789 13,433 49,299 19,555 29,744 - 46 -

Yen in millions March 31, 2021 Presentation in the condensed consolidated statements of

financial position Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Investments

and advances

in the

Financial

Services

segment

(Current) Other

financial

assets

(Current) Investments

and advances

in the

Financial

Services

segment

(Non-current) Other

financial

assets

(Non-current) Assets: Financial assets required to be measured at FVPL Debt securities Japanese national government bonds - 168,281 - 168,281 - - 168,281 - Japanese local government bonds - 600 - 600 - - 600 - Japanese corporate bonds - 14,386 62 14,448 - - 14,386 62 Foreign government bonds 30,164 183,994 - 214,158 - - 214,158 - Foreign corporate bonds - 21,297 213 21,510 5,434 - 15,863 213 Securitized products - - 6,142 6,142 - - 6,142 - Investment funds - 564,447 37,254 601,701 - - 592,305 9,396 Equity securities 1,555,620 22,290 3,172 1,581,082 13,425 - 1,384,672 182,985 Derivative assets Interest rate contracts - 12,788 - 12,788 - 50 - 12,738 Foreign exchange contracts 3 15,688 - 15,691 - 14,104 - 1,587 Equity contracts 241 - 10,176 10,417 - 5,278 - 5,139 Other 17 - - 17 - 17 - - Financial assets designated to be measured at FVPL Debt securities Japanese national government bonds - 65,988 - 65,988 21,021 - 44,967 - Japanese local government bonds - 26,724 - 26,724 12,088 - 14,636 - Japanese corporate bonds - 16,422 - 16,422 12,483 - 3,939 - Foreign government bonds - 17,174 - 17,174 - - 17,174 - Foreign corporate bonds - 169,006 - 169,006 24,700 - 144,306 - Financial assets required to be measured at FVOCI Debt securities Japanese national government bonds - 9,797,091 - 9,797,091 - - 9,797,091 - Japanese local government bonds - 47,339 - 47,339 17,536 - 29,803 - Japanese corporate bonds - 723,335 93,288 816,623 12,497 - 804,126 - Foreign government bonds - 1,185,639 - 1,185,639 - - 1,185,528 111 Foreign corporate bonds - 195,992 18,066 214,058 88,412 - 125,243 403 Securitized products - 44,105 9,402 53,507 - - 53,507 - Other - 116 - 116 - - 101 15 Financial assets designated to be measured at FVOCI Equity securities 241,577 - 104,541 346,118 - - 5,754 340,364 Total assets 1,827,622 13,292,702 282,316 15,402,640 207,596 19,449 14,622,582 553,013 Presentation in the

condensed consolidated

statements of financial

position Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Other

financial

liabilities

(Current) Other

financial

liabilities

(Non-current) Liabilities: Financial liabilities required to be measured at FVPL Derivative liabilities Interest rate contracts - 14,962 - 14,962 694 14,268 Foreign exchange contracts 128 20,105 - 20,233 20,233 - Equity contracts 986 4,171 - 5,157 5,157 - Other 2 - - 2 2 - Contingent consideration - - 6,161 6,161 1,669 4,492 Financial liabilities designated to be measured at FVPL Redeemable noncontrolling interests - - 8,179 8,179 5,307 2,872 Total liabilities 1,116 39,238 14,340 54,694 33,062 21,632 - 47 -

Yen in millions June 30, 2021 Presentation in the condensed consolidated statements of

financial position Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Investments

and advances

in the

Financial

Services

segment

(Current) Other

financial

assets

(Current) Investments

and advances

in the

Financial

Services

segment

(Non-current) Other

financial

assets

(Non-current) Assets: Financial assets required to be measured at FVPL Debt securities Japanese national government bonds - 364,400 - 364,400 - - 364,400 - Japanese local government bonds - 600 - 600 - - 600 - Japanese corporate bonds - 15,418 63 15,481 - - 15,418 63 Foreign government bonds 28,381 181,574 - 209,955 - - 209,955 - Foreign corporate bonds - 5,196 213 5,409 3,196 - 2,000 213 Securitized products - - 5,352 5,352 - - 5,352 - Investment funds - 375,775 38,804 414,579 - - 402,651 11,928 Equity securities 1,666,005 18,635 3,264 1,687,904 - - 1,503,451 184,453 Derivative assets Interest rate contracts - 8,904 - 8,904 - 31 - 8,873 Foreign exchange contracts - 13,736 - 13,736 - 13,120 - 616 Equity contracts 1,300 - 16,663 17,963 - 6,607 - 11,356 Other - - - - - - - - Financial assets designated to be measured at FVPL Debt securities Japanese national government bonds - 48,212 - 48,212 16,012 - 32,200 - Japanese local government bonds - 29,941 - 29,941 14,377 - 15,564 - Japanese corporate bonds - 15,984 - 15,984 15,984 - - - Foreign government bonds - 16,898 - 16,898 1,352 - 15,546 - Foreign corporate bonds - 164,473 - 164,473 24,871 - 139,602 - Financial assets required to be measured at FVOCI Debt securities Japanese national government bonds - 9,791,705 - 9,791,705 - - 9,791,705 - Japanese local government bonds - 46,200 - 46,200 18,185 - 28,015 - Japanese corporate bonds - 738,987 124,715 863,702 11,186 - 852,516 - Foreign government bonds - 1,324,917 - 1,324,917 - - 1,324,803 114 Foreign corporate bonds - 210,266 14,056 224,322 75,229 - 148,691 402 Securitized products - 30,374 5,665 36,039 - - 36,039 - Other - 102 - 102 102 - - - Financial assets designated to be measured at FVOCI Equity securities 271,148 - 132,071 403,219 - - 5,611 397,608 Total assets 1,966,834 13,402,297 340,866 15,709,997 180,494 19,758 14,894,119 615,626 Presentation in the

condensed consolidated

statements of financial

position Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Other

financial

liabilities

(Current) Other

financial

liabilities

(Non-current) Liabilities: Financial liabilities required to be measured at FVPL Derivative liabilities Interest rate contracts - 12,247 - 12,247 797 11,450 Foreign exchange contracts - 12,329 - 12,329 12,254 75 Equity contracts 441 2,888 - 3,329 3,329 - Contingent consideration - - 12,146 12,146 1,203 10,943 Financial liabilities designated to be measured at FVPL Redeemable noncontrolling interests - - 19,043 19,043 512 18,531 Total liabilities 441 27,464 31,189 59,094 18,095 40,999 Transfers from Level 2 into Level 1 were 900 million yen and 822 million yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and for the three months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, as quoted prices for certain debt securities became available in active markets. Transfers out of Level 1 to Level 2 were 904 million yen and 2,673 million yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and for the three months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, as quoted prices for certain debt securities were not available in active markets. - 48 -

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. ('Spotify') held by Sony are classified as equity securities required to be measured at fair value through profit or loss. The pre-tax revaluation gains (losses) of the Spotify shares owned by Sony recognized in net income are included in financial income (expenses) in the condensed consolidated statements of income, net of costs to be paid to Sony's artists and distributed labels. The valuation techniques used to measure the fair value of assets and liabilities classified as Level 3, significant unobservable inputs, and their range are as follows: Valuation

techinque(s) Significant

unobservable

inputs Range April 1, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Financial assets required to be measured at FVOCI Debt securities Japanese corporate bonds Discounted cash flow Credit spread * 37bp-67bp 27bp-65bp 18bp-60bp Foreign corporate bonds Discounted cash flow Credit spread * 40bp-280bp 20bp-130bp 20bp-130bp Securitized products Discounted cash flow Credit spread * 110bp-150bp 100bp-150bp 130bp-140bp * bp = basis point The fair value decreases (increases) by higher (lower) credit spreads. For the above assets classified as Level 3, the fair value would not change significantly, even if one or more of the significant unobservable inputs are changed to reflect reasonably possible alternative assumptions. The changes in fair value of Level 3 assets and liabilities for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021 are as follows: Yen in millions Three months ended June 30, 2020 Total gains (losses) *1 Beginning balance Net income *2 Other comprehensive income *3 Purchases Sales and settlements Transfers into Level 3 *4 Transfers out of Level 3 Others Ending balance Assets: Financial assets required to be measured at FVPL Debt securities Japanese corporate bonds 30 - - - - - - - 30 Foreign corporate bonds 683 - - - - - - - 683 Securitized products 5,787 - - - (479 ) - - - 5,308 Investment funds 27,791 (651 ) (7 ) 1,028 (846 ) - - - 27,315 Equity securities 2,937 6 3 237 - - - - 3,183 Derivative assets Equity contracts 4,081 - (41 ) - - - - - 4,040 Financial assets designated to be measured at FVPL Debt securities Foreign corporate bonds 546 (5 ) - - - - - - 541 Financial assets required to be measured at FVOCI Debt securities Japanese corporate bonds 34,569 - (3,891 ) 36,000 - - - - 66,678 Foreign corporate bonds 14,541 (67 ) 346 4,000 (1,720 ) 4,543 - - 21,643 Securitized products 10,290 294 11 - (985 ) - - - 9,610 Financial assets designated to be measured at FVOCI Equity securities 47,233 - 6,012 1,048 (390 ) - - 744 54,647 Liabilities: Financial liabilities required to be measured at FVPL Contingent consideration 5,666 - (44 ) 542 - - - - 6,164 Financial liabilities designated to be measured at FVPL Redeemable noncontrolling interests 7,767 803 67 1,279 - - - - 9,916 - 49 -

Yen in millions Three months ended June 30, 2021 Total gains (losses) *1 Beginning balance Net income *2 Other comprehensive income *3 Purchases Sales and settlements Transfers into Level 3 *4 Transfers out of Level 3 Others Ending balance Assets: Financial assets required to be measured at FVPL Debt securities Japanese corporate bonds 62 - - 1 - - - - 63 Foreign corporate bonds 213 - - - - - - - 213 Securitized products 6,142 - - - (790 ) - - - 5,352 Investment funds 37,254 722 - 4,473 (3,645 ) - - - 38,804 Equity securities 3,172 13 5 74 - - - - 3,264 Derivative assets Equity contracts 10,176 6,436 51 - - - - - 16,663 Financial assets required to be measured at FVOCI Debt securities Japanese corporate bonds 93,288 - (2,919 ) 34,346 - - - - 124,715 Foreign corporate bonds 18,066 - (6 ) - (4,000 ) - - (4 ) 14,056 Securitized products 9,402 (46 ) 46 - (3,737 ) - - - 5,665 Financial assets designated to be measured at FVOCI Equity securities 104,541 - 3,575 24,038 (110 ) 23 - 4 132,071 Liabilities: Financial liability required to be measured at FVPL Contingent consideration 6,161 267 38 6,733 (1,057 ) - - 4 12,146 Financial liability designated to be measured at FVPL Redeemable noncontrolling interests 8,179 119 (101 ) 15,534 (4,688 ) - - - 19,043 *1 For liability items, gains presented as negative and losses presented as positive. *2 Gains (losses) recognized in net income are included in financial services revenue, financial income and financial expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of income. *3 Gains (losses) recognized in other comprehensive income are included in changes in equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, changes in debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income and exchange differences on translating foreign operations in the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income. *4 Certain debt securities and equity securities were transferred into Level 3 because differences between the fair value determined by indicative quotes from dealers and the fair value determined by internally developed prices became significant and the observability of the inputs used decreased. - 50 -

The changes in unrealized gains (losses) recognized in net income for Level 3 assets and liabilities held as of June 30, 2020 and 2021 are as follows: Yen in millions Three months ended June 30 2020 2021 Assets: Financial assets required to be measured at FVPL Debt securities Investment funds (710 ) 161 Equity securities 6 13 Derivative assets Equity contracts - 6,436 Financial assets designated to be measured at FVPL Debt securities Foreign corporate bonds (5 ) - Financial assets required to be measured at FVOCI Debt securities Foreign corporate bonds (67 ) - Securitized products 294 (86 ) Liabilities: Financial liability required to be measured at FVPL Contingent consideration - (241 ) Financial liability designated to be measured at FVPL Redeemable noncontrolling interests (803 ) (119 ) * Gains (losses) recognized in net income are included in financial services revenue, financial income and financial expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of income. - 51 -

(2) Financial instruments measured at amortized cost The fair values by fair value hierarchy level of certain financial instruments that are measured at amortized cost as of April 1, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 are summarized as follows: Yen in millions April 1, 2020 Fair value Carrying

amount Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Total Assets: Debt securities Japanese national government bonds - 94,062 - 94,062 72,064 Japanese local government bonds - 2,835 - 2,835 2,503 Japanese corporate bonds - 4,166 - 4,166 3,634 Foreign corporate bonds - 105 - 105 98 Securitized products - - 160,760 160,760 174,772 Other - 41 2,335 2,376 2,376 Housing loans in the banking business - 2,161,432 - 2,161,432 1,919,219 Total assets - 2,262,641 163,095 2,425,736 2,174,666 Liabilities: Long-term debt including the current portion - 605,444 25,401 630,845 631,716 Total liabilities - 605,444 25,401 630,845 631,716 Yen in millions March 31, 2021 Fair value Carrying

amount Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Total Assets: Debt securities Japanese national government bonds - 87,705 - 87,705 71,420 Japanese local government bonds - 2,010 - 2,010 1,716 Japanese corporate bonds - 3,883 - 3,883 3,537 Foreign corporate bonds - 6,032 - 6,032 5,907 Securitized products - - 211,229 211,229 211,271 Other - 41 4,902 4,943 4,943 Housing loans in the banking business - - 2,559,073 2,559,073 2,342,728 Total assets - 99,671 2,775,204 2,874,875 2,641,522 Liabilities: Long-term debt including the current portion - 794,479 55,451 849,930 857,019 Total liabilities - 794,479 55,451 849,930 857,019 - 52 -

Yen in millions June 30, 2021 Fair value Carrying

amount Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Total Assets: Debt securities Japanese national government bonds - 88,006 - 88,006 72,369 Japanese local government bonds - 2,006 - 2,006 1,716 Japanese corporate bonds - 3,954 - 3,954 3,636 Foreign corporate bonds - 6,044 - 6,044 5,925 Securitized products - - 212,221 212,221 212,300 Other - 56 4,902 4,958 4,958 Housing loans in the banking business - - 2,629,371 2,629,371 2,463,997 Total assets - 100,066 2,846,494 2,946,560 2,764,901 Liabilities: Long-term debt including the current portion - 775,198 55,828 831,026 837,483 Total liabilities - 775,198 55,828 831,026 837,483 The table above does not include financial instruments measured at amortized cost whose carrying amounts approximate their fair values mainly due to their short-term nature. The fair values of long-term debt, including the current portion classified as Level 2, were estimated mainly based on the discounted future cash flows using Sony's current rates for similar liabilities. Financial instruments classified as Level 3 mainly include housing loans in the banking business, securitized products and certain bonds issued by Sony. In determining the fair value of such financial instruments, Sony uses the present value of expected cash flows based on risk-free interest rate yield curves with certain credit risk. Transfers of housing loans in the banking business into Level 3 occurred primarily due to increases in the significance of unobservable inputs during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. - 53 -

5. Insurance-related accounts measured at fair value The fair value of future insurance policy benefits and policyholders' account in the life insurance business measured at fair value as of April 1, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 is as follows. These are classified within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy since Sony primarily uses unobservable inputs in its valuation. Yen in millions Presentation in the condensed

consolidated statements of financial position Fair value Future insurance

policy benefits and other Policyholders' account

in the life insurance business April 1, 2020 532,191 64,045 468,146 March 31, 2021 536,189 42,309 493,880 June 30, 2021 531,318 39,628 491,690 The valuation techniques, significant unobservable inputs, and the ranges used to measure the fair value of the future insurance policy benefits and policyholders' account in the life insurance business measured at fair value as of April 1, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 are as follows: Valuation techniques Significant

unobservable inputs Range April 1, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Present value of future expected cash flows Credit spread * 64.4bp 37.9bp 42.2bp Mortality rates 0.004%-44.865% 0.004%-44.865% 0.003%-32.901% Lapse rates 1.000%-7.500% 1.000%-7.500% 1.000%-7.500% * bp = basis point The fair value decreases (increases) by higher (lower) credit spreads, mortality rates or lapse rates. The fair value of the future insurance policy benefits and policyholders' account in the life insurance business measured at fair value would not change significantly, even if one or more of the significant unobservable inputs are changed to reflect reasonably possible alternative assumptions. - 54 -

The changes in fair value of future insurance policy benefits and policyholders' account in the life insurance business measured at fair value for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021 are as follows: Yen in millions Yen in millions Three months ended June 30, 2020 Three months ended June 30, 2021 Beginning balance 532,191 536,189 Total gains (losses) *1: Included in net income *2 8,480 2,735 Included in other comprehensive income *3 1,650 (361 ) Issuances 1,182 - Settlements (2,220 ) (7,245 ) Ending balance 541,283 531,318 Changes in unrealized gains (losses) relating to future insurance policy benefits and policyholders' account in the life insurance business still held as of reporting date included in net income *2 (11,626 ) (5,986 ) *1 Gains presented as negative and losses presented as positive. *2 Included in financial services revenue and financial services expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of income. *3 Included in insurance contract valuation adjustments in the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income. - 55 -

6. Stockholders' equity Supplemental comprehensive income information Changes in accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax, by component for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021 were as follows: Yen in millions Balance at April 1,

2020 Comprehensive

income attributable

to Sony Group

Corporation's

stockholders Transfer to retained

earnings Balance at June 30,

2020 Changes in equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (8,882 ) 39,872 (204 ) 30,786 Changes in debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 985,234 (44,134 ) - 941,100 Cash flow hedges 1,248 (260 ) - 988 Remeasurement of defined benefit pension plans - (28 ) 28 - Exchange differences on translating foreign operations - 2,215 - 2,215 Insurance contract valuation adjustments 1,973 (1,074 ) - 899 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method (97 ) (31 ) (2 ) (130 ) Total 979,476 (3,440 ) (178 ) 975,858 Yen in millions Balance at April 1,

2021 Comprehensive

income attributable

to Sony Group

Corporation's

stockholders Transfer to retained

earnings Balance at June 30,

2021 Changes in equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 139,622 26,370 1 165,993 Changes in debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,264,737 34,994 - 1,299,731 Cash flow hedges 1,299 (198 ) - 1,101 Remeasurement of defined benefit pension plans - (1,697 ) 1,697 - Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 113,901 6,811 - 120,712 Insurance contract valuation adjustments (88 ) 284 - 196 Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method 786 (44 ) - 742 Total 1,520,257 66,520 1,698 1,588,475 - 56 -

7. Revenue For the breakdown of sales and financial services revenue by segments, product categories and geographies, refer to Note 10. 8. Reconciliation of the differences between basic and diluted EPS Reconciliation of the differences between basic and diluted EPS for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021 is as follows: Yen in millions Three months ended June 30 2020 2021 Net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation's stockholders 193,583 211,829 Adjustment amount to net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation's stockholders for diluted EPS computation Zero coupon convertible bonds 149 51 Net income attributable to Sony Group Corporation's stockholders for diluted EPS computation 193,732 211,880 Thousands of shares Weighted-average shares outstanding for basic EPS computation 1,220,629 1,239,162 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock acquisition rights 3,269 4,914 Zero coupon convertible bonds 23,820 8,046 Weighted-average shares for diluted EPS computation 1,247,718 1,252,122 Yen Basic EPS 158.59 170.95 Diluted EPS 155.27 169.22 Potential shares of common stock which were excluded from the computation of diluted EPS for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were 3,232 thousand shares. Potential shares of common stock were not excluded from the computation of diluted EPS for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The potential shares related to stock acquisition rights were excluded as anti-dilutive for the three months ended June 30, 2020 when the exercise price for those shares was in excess of the average market value of Sony Group Corporation's common stock for the period. - 57 -

9. Purchase commitments, contingent liabilities and other (1) Loan commitments Subsidiaries in the Financial Services segment have lines of credit in accordance with loan agreements with their customers. As of April 1, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, the total unused portion of the lines of credit extended under these contracts was 34,306 million yen, 37,322 million yen, and 29,678 million yen, respectively. Based upon the information currently available, it is not possible to estimate the aggregate amounts of future year-by-year payments for these loan commitments. (2) Purchase commitments Purchase commitments as of April 1, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 amounted to 680,739 million yen, 629,474 million yen and 654,357 million yen, respectively. The amount of these purchase commitments covers the purchase consideration for property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, other goods and other services. The major components of these purchase commitments are as follows: Certain subsidiaries in the Pictures segment have entered into agreements with creative talent for the development and production of motion pictures and television programming as well as agreements with third parties to acquire completed motion pictures, or certain rights therein, and to acquire the rights to broadcast certain live action sporting events. These agreements cover various periods mainly within three years from the end of each period. As of April 1, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, these subsidiaries were committed to make payments under such contracts of 126,917 million yen, 105,921 million yen and 101,755 million yen, respectively. Certain subsidiaries in the Music segment have entered into contracts with recording artists, songwriters and companies for the future production, distribution and/or licensing of music products. These contracts cover various periods mainly within five years from the end of each period. As of April 1, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, these subsidiaries were committed to make payments of 128,678 million yen, 149,021 million yen and 143,779 million yen, respectively under such contracts. Certain subsidiaries in the Game & Network Services ('G&NS') segment have entered into long-term contracts for the development, distribution and publishing of game software. These contracts cover various periods mainly within seven years to eight years from the end of each period. As of April 1, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, these subsidiaries were committed to make payments of 29,243 million yen, 32,959 million yen and 29,786 million yen, respectively under such contracts. In addition to the above, Sony has entered into purchase contracts for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. As of April 1, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, Sony has committed to make payments of 199,145 million yen, 135,297 million yen and 132,047 million yen, respectively under such contracts. Sony has entered into purchase contracts for materials. As of April 1, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, Sony has committed to make payments of 115,670 million yen, 96,589 million yen and 88,486 million yen, respectively under such contracts. (3) Litigation Sony Group Corporation and certain of its subsidiaries are defendants or otherwise involved in pending legal and regulatory proceedings. However, based upon the information currently available, Sony believes that the outcome from such legal and regulatory proceedings would not have a material impact on Sony's results of operations and financial position. (4) Guarantees Sony has issued guarantees that contingently require payments to guaranteed parties if certain specified events or conditions occur. The maximum potential amount of future payments under these guarantees as of April 1, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 amounted to 2,214 million yen, 529 million yen and 559 million yen, respectively. - 58 -

10. Business segment information The reportable segments presented below are the segments of Sony for which separate financial information is available and for which operating profit or loss amounts are evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker ('CODM') in deciding how to allocate resources and in assessing performance. The CODM does not evaluate segments using discrete asset information. Sony's CODM is its Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Due to organizational changes as of April 1, 2021, from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, Sony transferred some of the businesses and functions previously included within All Other and Corporate and elimination to the EP&S segment. In connection with these organizational changes, sales and financial services revenue and operating income (loss) of each segment for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 are presented to conform to the organizational structure for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. The G&NS segment includes network services businesses, the manufacture and sales of home gaming products and the production and sales of software. The Music segment includes the Recorded Music, Music Publishing and Visual Media and Platform businesses. The Pictures segment includes the Motion Pictures, Television Productions and Media Networks businesses. The EP&S segment includes the Televisions business, the Audio and Video business, the Still and Video Cameras business, the smartphone business and internet-related service business. The I&SS segment includes the image sensors business. The Financial Services segment primarily represents individual life insurance and non-life insurance businesses in the Japanese market and the banking business in Japan. All Other consists of various operating activities, including the disc manufacturing and recording media businesses. Sony's products and services are generally unique to a single operating segment. - 59 -

Segment sales and financial services revenue: Yen in millions Three months ended June 30 2020 2021 Sales and financial services revenue: Game & Network Services - Customers 599,049 602,158 Intersegment 7,060 13,652 Total 606,109 615,810 Music - Customers 173,735 252,222 Intersegment 3,380 2,651 Total 177,115 254,873 Pictures - Customers 174,441 204,378 Intersegment 648 358 Total 175,089 204,736 Electronics Products & Solutions - Customers 354,012 566,519 Intersegment 7,365 9,749 Total 361,377 576,268 Imaging & Sensing Solutions - Customers 198,371 197,885 Intersegment 7,815 20,172 Total 206,186 218,057 Financial Services - Customers 437,989 412,130 Intersegment 2,255 2,255 Total 440,244 414,385 All Other - Customers 20,445 18,217 Intersegment 4,855 3,769 Total 25,300 21,986 Corporate and elimination (28,471 ) (49,272 ) Consolidated total 1,962,949 2,256,843 G&NS intersegment amounts primarily consist of transactions with the EP&S segment. EP&S intersegment amounts primarily consist of transactions with the G&NS segment. I&SS intersegment amounts primarily consist of transactions with the G&NS segment and the EP&S segment. Corporate and elimination includes certain brand and patent royalty income. - 60 -

Segment profit (loss): Yen in millions Three months ended June 30 2020 2021 Operating income (loss): Game & Network Services 123,900 83,259 Music 35,637 55,380 Pictures 27,044 25,354 Electronics Products & Solutions (8,857 ) 71,751 Imaging & Sensing Solutions 26,209 30,479 Financial Services 35,989 24,013 All Other 3,520 4,154 Total 243,442 294,390 Corporate and elimination (21,717 ) (14,322 ) Consolidated operating income 221,725 280,068 Financial income 56,676 11,685 Financial expenses (9,839 ) (8,543 ) Consolidated income before income taxes 268,562 283,210 Operating income (loss) is sales and financial services revenue less costs and expenses, and includes the share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method. Other significant items: Yen in millions Three months ended June 30 2020 2021 Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method: Game & Network Services - (8 ) Music (1,738 ) (647 ) Pictures 22 102 Electronics Products & Solutions (10 ) 95 Imaging & Sensing Solutions (94 ) 148 Financial Services - - All Other 1,518 4,578 Consolidated total (302 ) 4,268 Depreciation and amortization: Game & Network Services 12,059 14,239 Music 11,137 13,968 Pictures 63,443 73,190 Electronics Products & Solutions 19,962 22,531 Imaging & Sensing Solutions 41,074 41,252 Financial Services, including deferred insurance acquisition costs 11,191 21,285 All Other 1,774 1,072 Total 160,640 187,537 Corporate 6,307 5,427 Consolidated total 166,947 192,964 - 61 -

Sales to customers by product category: The following table is a breakdown of sales and financial services revenue to external customers by product category for each segment. Sony management views each segment as a single operating segment. Yen in millions Three months ended June 30 Sales and financial services revenue: 2020 2021 Game & Network Services Digital Software and Add-on Content 394,637 320,436 Network Services 93,295 101,986 Hardware and Others 111,117 179,736 Total 599,049 602,158 Music Recorded Music - Streaming 68,900 109,109 Recorded Music - Others 29,186 42,780 Music Publishing 31,096 47,132 Visual Media and Platform 44,553 53,201 Total 173,735 252,222 Pictures Motion Pictures 65,077 79,503 Television Productions 64,303 61,288 Media Networks 45,061 63,587 Total 174,441 204,378 Electronics Products & Solutions Televisions 106,568 221,021 Audio and Video 47,081 73,089 Still and Video Cameras 46,405 116,410 Mobile Communications 94,229 81,413 Other 59,729 74,586 Total 354,012 566,519 Imaging & Sensing Solutions 198,371 197,885 Financial Services 437,989 412,130 All Other 20,445 18,217 Corporate 4,907 3,334 Consolidated total 1,962,949 2,256,843 In the G&NS segment, Digital Software and Add-on Content includes distribution of software titles and add-on content through network by Sony Interactive Entertainment; Network Services includes network services relating to game, video and music content; Hardware and Others includes home gaming consoles, packaged software, peripheral devices and first-party software for third-party platforms. In the Music segment, Recorded Music - Streaming includes the distribution of digital recorded music by streaming; Recorded Music - Others includes the distribution of recorded music by physical media and digital download as well as revenue derived from artists' live performances; Music Publishing includes the management and licensing of the words and music of songs; Visual Media and Platform includes the production and distribution of animation titles, including game applications based on the animation titles, and various service offerings for music and visual products. In the Pictures segment, Motion Pictures includes the worldwide production, acquisition and distribution of live-action and animated motion pictures; Television Productions includes the production, acquisition and distribution of television programming; Media Networks includes the operation of television and digital networks worldwide. In the EP&S segment, Televisions includes LCD and OLED televisions; Audio and Video includes Blu-ray disc players and recorders, home audio, headphones and memory-based portable audio devices; Still and Video Cameras includes interchangeable lens cameras, compact digital cameras, consumer video cameras and video cameras for broadcast; Mobile Communications includes smartphones and an internet-related service business; Other includes display products such as projectors and medical equipment. - 62 -

Geographic Information: Sales and financial services revenue attributed to countries and areas based on location of external customers for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021 are as follows: Yen in millions Three months ended June 30 Sales and financial services revenue: 2020 2021 Japan 723,623 701,915 United States 464,616 603,103 Europe 361,959 410,724 China 179,579 183,543 Asia-Pacific 142,729 222,938 Other Areas 90,443 134,620 Total 1,962,949 2,256,843 Major countries and areas in each geographic segment excluding Japan, United States and China are as follows: (1) Europe: United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, Spain and Sweden (2) Asia-Pacific: India, South Korea and Oceania (3) Other Areas: The Middle East/Africa, Brazil, Mexico and Canada There are no individually material countries with respect to sales and financial services revenue included in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Other Areas. Transfers between reportable business segments or geographic areas are made at individually negotiated prices that are intended to reflect a market-based transfer price. There were no sales and financial services revenue with any single major external customer for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2021. - 63 -

11. First-time adoption Sony has disclosed its condensed consolidated financial statements under IFRS from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. The latest consolidated financial statements under U.S. GAAP were prepared for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and the date of transition to IFRS was April 1, 2020. (1) Exemption under IFRS 1 IFRS 1 requires that a company adopting IFRS for the first-time ('first-time adopters') shall apply IFRS retrospectively. However, IFRS 1 provides certain exemptions that allow first-time adopters to choose not to apply certain standards retrospectively. Sony has adopted the following exemptions: Business combinations First-time adopters may choose not to apply IFRS 3 'Business Combinations' ('IFRS 3') retrospectively to business combinations that occurred before the date of transition to IFRS. Sony has applied this exemption and chosen not to apply IFRS 3 retrospectively to business combinations that occurred before the date of transition to IFRS. Therefore, the carrying amounts of goodwill generated in business combinations that occurred prior to the date of transition to IFRS were based on the carrying amounts determined under U.S. GAAP at the date of transition to IFRS. Sony performed an impairment test on goodwill at the date of transition to IFRS regardless of whether there were any indications that the goodwill may be impaired, refer to Note 3 I. Significant accounting policies (10). Exchange differences on translating foreign operations First-time adopters may choose to deem the cumulative exchange differences on translating foreign operations as zero at the date of transition to IFRS. Sony has chosen to apply this exemption and deemed all cumulative exchange differences on translating foreign operations as zero at the date of transition to IFRS. Designation of financial instruments recognized before the date of transition to IFRS First-time adopters may designate an investment in an equity instrument as an investment recognized at fair value through other comprehensive income in accordance with IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments' based on the facts and circumstances that existed at the date of transition to IFRS. Sony has applied this exemption and designated some equity instruments at fair value in other comprehensive income at the date of transition to IFRS. Recognition of ROU assets and lease liabilities When first-time adopters recognize ROU assets and lease liabilities as a lessee, they are permitted to measure ROU assets and lease liabilities at the date of transition to IFRS. Sony measured all lease liabilities at the date of transition to IFRS at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using Sony's incremental borrowing rate at the date of transition to IFRS. Sony recognized ROU assets equal to the amount of lease liabilities at the date of transition to IFRS. (2) Mandatory exception under IFRS 1 IFRS 1 prohibits the retrospective application of IFRS concerning 'estimates', 'non-controlling interests', 'classification and measurement of financial instruments' and other items. Sony applied these items prospectively from the date of transition to IFRS. (3) Reconciliation The reconciliations required to be disclosed in the first IFRS financial statements are described in the reconciliations as below. 'Reclassification' includes items that do not affect retained earnings and comprehensive income, while 'Recognition and measurement differences' includes items that affect retained earnings and comprehensive income. - 64 -

Reconciliation of equity at the date of transition to IFRS (April 1, 2020) Accounts under U.S. GAAP Yen in millions Accounts under IFRS U.S. GAAP* Reclassification Recognition and measurement differences IFRS Note ASSETS ASSETS Current assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,512,357 - 166 1,512,523 Cash and cash equivalents Marketable securities 1,847,772 (1,847,772 ) - - a - 327,092 - 327,092 a,f Investments and advances in the Financial Services segment Notes and accounts receivable, trade and contract assets 1,028,793 (1,028,793 ) - - b - 1,195,228 (894 ) 1,194,334 b,c Trade and other receivables, and contract assets Allowance for credit losses (26,153 ) 26,153 - - b Inventories 558,452 - 1,327 559,779 Inventories Other receivables 188,076 (188,076 ) - - c - 135,265 217 135,482 d Other financial assets Prepaid expenses and other current assets 594,009 (153,473 ) 1,438 441,974 d Other current assets Total current assets 5,703,306 (1,534,376 ) 2,254 4,171,184 Total current assets Non-current assets: Film costs 458,853 (458,853 ) - - e Investments and advances: Affiliated companies 207,922 (608 ) (3,023 ) 204,291 Investments accounted for using the equity method Securities investments and other 12,526,990 (12,526,990 ) - - f Allowance for credit losses (6,341 ) 6,341 - - - 13,906,535 2,445,750 16,352,285 a,f,D Investments and advances in the Financial Services segment Property, plant and equipment: Land 81,482 (81,482 ) - - Buildings 659,556 (659,556 ) - - Machinery and equipment 1,725,720 (1,725,720 ) - - Construction in progress 76,391 (76,391 ) - - Less - Accumulated depreciation 1,634,505 (1,634,505 ) - - - 921,513 (4,315 ) 917,198 Property, plant and equipment Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 359,510 (359,510 ) - - g Finance lease right-of-use assets 33,100 (33,100 ) - - g - 376,998 (3,716 ) 373,282 g Right-of-use assets Intangibles, net 906,310 (906,310 ) - - e Goodwill 783,888 - (92,959 ) 690,929 C Goodwill - 991,611 1,033 992,644 e Content assets - 373,552 3,948 377,500 e Other intangible assets Deferred insurance acquisition

costs 600,901 - (412,997 ) 187,904 E Deferred insurance acquisition costs Deferred income taxes 210,417 87 (171 ) 210,333 Deferred tax assets - 298,469 23,252 321,721 f,h,D Other financial assets Other 339,284 (154,853 ) (16,636 ) 167,795 h,B Other non-current assets 17,329,478 1,526,238 1,940,166 20,795,882 Total non-current assets Total assets 23,032,784 (8,138 ) 1,942,420 24,967,066 Total assets - 65 -

Accounts under U.S. GAAP Yen in millions Accounts under IFRS U.S. GAAP* Reclassification Recognition and measurement differences IFRS Note LIABILITIES LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 810,176 13,869 - 824,045 Short-term borrowings Current portion of long-term debt 29,807 69,116 - 98,923 i Current portion of long-term debt Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 68,942 (68,942 ) - - i Notes and accounts payable, trade 380,810 (380,810 ) - - j - 1,340,573 (30,037 ) 1,310,536 j,k,m Trade and other payables Accounts payable, other and accrued expenses 1,630,197 (1,630,197 ) - - k Deposits from customers in the banking business 2,440,783 (93,396 ) - 2,347,387 l Deposits from customers in the banking business Accrued income and other taxes 145,996 (60,650 ) - 85,346 Income taxes payables - 163,007 - 163,007 k Participation and residual liabilities in the Pictures segment - 56,152 - 56,152 k,m Other financial liabilities Other 733,732 527,859 2,353 1,263,944 k,m Other current liabilities Total current liabilities 6,240,443 (63,419 ) (27,684 ) 6,149,340 Total current liabilities Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt 634,966 305,871 (1,807 ) 939,030 i Long-term debt Long-term operating lease liabilities 314,836 (314,836 ) - - i Accrued pension and severance costs 324,655 4,355 611 329,621 B Defined benefit liabilities Deferred income taxes 548,034 87 493,035 1,041,156 F Deferred tax liabilities Future insurance policy benefits

and other 6,246,047 - 273,530 6,519,577 E Future insurance policy benefits and other Policyholders' account in the life insurance business 3,642,271 - (2,261 ) 3,640,010 E Policyholders' account in the life insurance business - 122,706 (3,004 ) 119,702 n Participation and residual liabilities in the Pictures segment - 146,834 - 146,834 l,n,o Other financial liabilities Other 289,285 (201,969 ) 4 87,320 n Other non-current liabilities 12,000,094 63,048 760,108 12,823,250 Total non-current liabilities Total liabilities 18,240,537 (371 ) 732,424 18,972,590 Total liabilities Redeemable noncontrolling interest 7,767 (7,767 ) - - o EQUITY EQUITY Sony Group Corporation's stockholders' equity: Sony Group Corporation's stockholders' equity: Common stock 880,214 - - 880,214 Common stock Additional paid-in capital 1,289,719 - 7,835 1,297,554 Additional paid-in capital Retained earnings 2,765,187 - (815,490 ) 1,949,697 G Retained earnings Accumulated other comprehensive income (580,980 ) - 1,560,456 979,476 A,B,D E,F Accumulated other comprehensive income Treasury stock, at cost (232,503 ) - - (232,503 ) Treasury stock, at cost 4,121,637 - 752,801 4,874,438 Equity attributable to Sony Group Corporation's stockholders Noncontrolling interests 662,843 - 457,195 1,120,038 F Noncontrolling interests Total equity 4,784,480 - 1,209,996 5,994,476 Total equity Total liabilities and equity 23,032,784 (8,138 ) 1,942,420 24,967,066 Total liabilities and equity * 'U.S. GAAP' represents the consolidated financial statements under U.S. GAAP for the year ended March 31, 2020, adjusted for the adoption of the Accounting Standards Updates issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board effective as of April 1, 2020. - 66 -

Reconciliation of equity as of June 30, 2020 Accounts under U.S. GAAP Yen in millions Accounts under IFRS U.S. GAAP Reclassification Recognition and measurement differences IFRS Note ASSETS ASSETS Current assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,448,614 - 295 1,448,909 Cash and cash equivalents Marketable securities 2,105,977 (2,105,977 ) - - a - 378,857 7 378,864 a,f Investments and advances in the Financial Services segment Notes and accounts receivable, trade and contract assets 1,005,429 (1,005,429 ) - - b - 1,194,949 (1,081 ) 1,193,868 b,c Trade and other receivables, and contract assets Allowance for credit losses (26,060 ) 26,060 - - b Inventories 588,797 - (273 ) 588,524 Inventories Other receivables 179,568 (179,568 ) - - c - 106,594 217 106,811 d Other financial assets Prepaid expenses and other current assets 608,271 (153,041 ) (5,244 ) 449,986 d Other current assets Total current assets 5,910,596 (1,737,555 ) (6,079 ) 4,166,962 Total current assets Non-current assets: Film costs 417,646 (417,646 ) - - e Investments and advances: Affiliated companies 210,800 (666 ) (2,727 ) 207,407 Investments accounted for using the equity method Securities investments and other 12,937,934 (12,937,934 ) - - f Allowance for credit losses (7,677 ) 7,677 - - - 14,357,344 2,099,941 16,457,285 a,f,D Investments and advances in the Financial Services segment Property, plant and equipment: Land 79,860 (79,860 ) - - Buildings 658,911 (658,911 ) - - Machinery and equipment 1,792,832 (1,792,832 ) - - Construction in progress 71,599 (71,599 ) - - Less - Accumulated depreciation 1,677,282 (1,677,282 ) - - - 937,845 (4,290 ) 933,555 Property, plant and equipment Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 351,828 (351,828 ) - - g Finance lease right-of-use assets 31,778 (31,778 ) - - g - 369,443 (4,598 ) 364,845 g Right-of-use assets Intangibles, net 902,575 (902,575 ) - - e Goodwill 783,453 - (92,732 ) 690,721 C Goodwill - 947,891 2,209 950,100 e Content assets - 372,330 3,406 375,736 e Other intangible assets Deferred insurance acquisition

costs 617,899 - (396,690 ) 221,209 E Deferred insurance acquisition costs Deferred income taxes 202,880 (496 ) (7,086 ) 195,298 Deferred tax assets - 458,685 30,013 488,698 f,h,D Other financial assets Other 340,724 (147,807 ) (11,252 ) 181,665 h,B Other non-current assets 17,715,760 1,734,565 1,616,194 21,066,519 Total non-current assets Total assets 23,626,356 (2,990 ) 1,610,115 25,233,481 Total assets - 67 -

Accounts under U.S. GAAP Yen in millions Accounts under IFRS U.S. GAAP Reclassification Recognition

and

measurement

differences IFRS Note LIABILITIES LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 977,414 13,908 - 991,322 Short-term borrowings Current portion of long-term debt 28,516 72,450 - 100,966 i Current portion of long-term debt Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 72,275 (72,275 ) - - i Notes and accounts payable, trade 391,223 (391,223 ) - - j - 1,278,571 (308 ) 1,278,263 j,k,m Trade and other payables Accounts payable, other and accrued expenses 1,461,252 (1,461,252 ) - - k Deposits from customers in the banking business 2,558,346 (87,579 ) - 2,470,767 l Deposits from customers in the banking business Accrued income and other taxes 148,208 (73,992 ) (6,244 ) 67,972 Income taxes payables - 158,429 (1,935 ) 156,494 k Participation and residual liabilities in the Pictures segment - 50,281 - 50,281 k,m,o Other financial liabilities Other 692,863 460,792 (5,886 ) 1,147,769 k,m Other current liabilities Total current liabilities 6,330,097 (51,890 ) (14,373 ) 6,263,834 Total current liabilities Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt 654,145 295,868 (1,641 ) 948,372 i Long-term debt Long-term operating lease liabilities 304,647 (304,647 ) - - i Accrued pension and severance costs 320,439 3,837 3,009 327,285 B Defined benefit liabilities Deferred income taxes 556,206 (496 ) 482,120 1,037,830 F Deferred tax liabilities Future insurance policy benefits

and other 6,331,757 - 3,727 6,335,484 E Future insurance policy benefits and other Policyholders' account in the life insurance business 3,843,393 - (2,318 ) 3,841,075 E Policyholders' account in the life insurance business - 124,463 (2,998 ) 121,465 n Participation and residual liabilities in the Pictures segment - 134,532 - 134,532 l,n,o Other financial liabilities Other 283,852 (194,741 ) 1,138 90,249 n Other non-current liabilities 12,294,439 58,816 483,037 12,836,292 Total non-current liabilities Total liabilities 18,624,536 6,926 468,664 19,100,126 Total liabilities Redeemable noncontrolling interest 9,916 (9,916 ) - - o EQUITY EQUITY Sony Group Corporation's stockholders' equity: Sony Group Corporation's stockholders' equity: Common stock 880,214 - - 880,214 Common stock Additional paid-in capital 1,290,992 - 8,300 1,299,292 Additional paid-in capital Retained earnings 2,997,579 - (885,415 ) 2,112,164 G Retained earnings Accumulated other comprehensive income (612,648 ) - 1,588,506 975,858 A,B,C D,E,F Accumulated other comprehensive income Treasury stock, at cost (225,287 ) - - (225,287 ) Treasury stock, at cost 4,330,850 - 711,391 5,042,241 Equity attributable to Sony Group Corporation's stockholders Noncontrolling interests 661,054 - 430,060 1,091,114 F Noncontrolling interests Total equity 4,991,904 - 1,141,451 6,133,355 Total equity Total liabilities and equity 23,626,356 (2,990 ) 1,610,115 25,233,481 Total liabilities and equity - 68 -

Reconciliation of equity as of March 31, 2021 Accounts under U.S. GAAP Yen in millions Accounts under IFRS U.S. GAAP Reclassification Recognition

and

measurement

differences IFRS Note ASSETS ASSETS Current assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,786,982 - - 1,786,982 Cash and cash equivalents Marketable securities 2,902,438 (2,902,438 ) - - a,p - 412,016 (34 ) 411,982 a,f Investments and advances in the Financial Services segment Notes and accounts receivable, trade and contract assets 1,099,300 (1,099,300 ) - - b - 1,366,991 (1,498 ) 1,365,493 b,c Trade and other receivables, and contract assets Allowance for credit losses (29,406 ) 29,406 - - b Inventories 637,391 - (723 ) 636,668 Inventories Other receivables 283,499 (283,499 ) - - c - 117,522 160 117,682 d Other financial assets Prepaid expenses and other current assets 538,540 (141,517 ) (813 ) 396,210 d Other current assets Total current assets 7,218,744 (2,500,819 ) (2,908 ) 4,715,017 Total current assets Non-current assets: Film costs 459,426 (459,426 ) - - e Investments and advances: Affiliated companies 226,218 (1,132 ) - 225,086 Investments accounted for using the equity method Securities investments and other 14,046,196 (14,046,196 ) - - f Allowance for credit losses (8,419 ) 8,419 - - - 15,639,456 1,657,090 17,296,546 a,f,D Investments and advances in the Financial Services segment Property, plant and equipment: Land 79,557 (79,557 ) - - Buildings 683,249 (683,249 ) - - Machinery and equipment 1,748,961 (1,748,961 ) - - Construction in progress 100,728 (100,728 ) - - Less - Accumulated depreciation 1,627,061 (1,627,061 ) - - - 994,676 (4,135 ) 990,541 Property, plant and equipment Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 337,322 (337,322 ) - - g Finance lease right-of-use assets 39,772 (39,772 ) - - g - 365,641 (7,607 ) 358,034 g Right-of-use assets Intangibles, net 996,305 (996,305 ) - - e Goodwill 827,149 (398 ) (100,642 ) 726,109 C Goodwill - 1,062,865 (318 ) 1,062,547 e Content assets - 392,862 (1,807 ) 391,055 e Other intangible assets Deferred insurance acquisition

costs 657,420 - (33,434 ) 623,986 E Deferred insurance acquisition costs Deferred income taxes 207,470 (2,649 ) 10,848 215,669 Deferred tax assets - 663,105 32,659 695,764 f,h,D Other financial assets Other 361,803 (137,916 ) (16,398 ) 207,489 h,B Other non-current assets 19,136,096 2,120,474 1,536,256 22,792,826 Total non-current assets Total assets 26,354,840 (380,345 ) 1,533,348 27,507,843 Total assets - 69 -

Accounts under U.S. GAAP Yen in millions Accounts under IFRS U.S. GAAP Reclassification Recognition

and

measurement

differences IFRS Note LIABILITIES LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 1,187,868 13,879 - 1,201,747 Short-term borrowings Current portion of long-term debt 131,699 73,582 125 205,406 i Current portion of long-term debt Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 73,362 (73,362 ) - - i Notes and accounts payable, trade 599,569 (599,569 ) - - j - 1,632,952 (36,389 ) 1,596,563 j,k,m Trade and other payables Accounts payable, other and accrued expenses 1,756,833 (1,756,833 ) - - k Deposits from customers in the banking business 2,773,885 (91,729 ) - 2,682,156 l Deposits from customers in the banking business Accrued income and other taxes 165,406 (82,594 ) 1,619 84,431 Income taxes payables - 164,005 (2,572 ) 161,433 k Participation and residual liabilities in the Pictures segment - 54,341 - 54,341 k,m,o Other financial liabilities Other 1,126,802 234,441 6,284 1,367,527 k,m,p Other current liabilities Total current liabilities 7,815,424 (430,887 ) (30,933 ) 7,353,604 Total current liabilities Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt 773,294 281,086 (744 ) 1,053,636 i Long-term debt Long-term operating lease liabilities 290,259 (290,259 ) - - i Accrued pension and severance costs 254,103 12,364 755 267,222 B Defined benefit liabilities Deferred income taxes 366,761 (2,649 ) 452,475 816,587 F Deferred tax liabilities Future insurance policy benefits

and other 6,599,977 - 14,608 6,614,585 E Future insurance policy benefits and other Policyholders' account in the life insurance business 4,331,065 - (2,171 ) 4,328,894 E Policyholders' account in the life insurance business - 120,712 (4,175 ) 116,537 n Participation and residual liabilities in the Pictures segment - 139,417 - 139,417 l,n,o Other financial liabilities Other 294,302 (201,551 ) 271 93,022 n Other non-current liabilities 12,909,761 59,120 461,019 13,429,900 Total non-current liabilities Total liabilities 20,725,185 (371,767 ) 430,086 20,783,504 Total liabilities Redeemable noncontrolling interest 8,179 (8,179 ) - - o EQUITY EQUITY Sony Group Corporation's stockholders' equity: Sony Group Corporation's stockholders' equity: Common stock 880,214 - - 880,214 Common stock Additional paid-in capital 1,486,721 - 2,876 1,489,597 Additional paid-in capital Retained earnings 3,857,152 - (942,649 ) 2,914,503 G Retained earnings Accumulated other comprehensive income (524,020 ) - 2,044,277 1,520,257 A,B,C D,E,F Accumulated other comprehensive income Treasury stock, at cost (124,228 ) - - (124,228 ) Treasury stock, at cost 5,575,839 - 1,104,504 6,680,343 Equity attributable to Sony Group Corporation's stockholders Noncontrolling interests 45,637 (399 ) (1,242 ) 43,996 Noncontrolling interests Total equity 5,621,476 (399 ) 1,103,262 6,724,339 Total equity Total liabilities and equity 26,354,840 (380,345 ) 1,533,348 27,507,843 Total liabilities and equity - 70 -