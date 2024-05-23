Sony Corporate Strategy Meeting FY2024

No. 24 - 022E

May 23, 2024

Sony Corporate Strategy Meeting 2024

Aiming to Achieve Further Growth by Strengthening Creation

and IP Value Maximization

Tokyo, Japan - Sony Group Corporation ("Sony") today held its Corporate Strategy Meeting 2024.

Chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida spoke on Sony's management direction, while President, COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki presented the long-term vision and initiatives to achieve it.

Yoshida explained Sony's "Creation Shift," which has been undergoing in three business layers - Content, Products

Services, and Semiconductors (CMOS image sensors) - under Sony's Purpose to "fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology." He also touched on real-time creation using CMOS image sensors and game engines, and stated Sony's intention to continue contributing to people's creativity through technology going forward.

Totoki then presented the "Creative Entertainment Vision," Sony's long-term vision for the future beyond its 5th Mid- Range Plan (FY2024 - FY2026). Totoki stated that Sony would work towards the direction outlined in this long-term vision and aim to realize further growth by maximizing IP value, steadily establishing a technology platform to support these initiatives, and continuously evolving the diversity of its businesses and people.

Highlights from the presentation are below. For further details, please refer to the presentation materials and recorded webcast from the event, which will be available on Sony's Investor Relations website.

1. Acceleration and evolution of Group synergies

The total sales of the three entertainment businesses, Game & Network Services, Music and Pictures accounted for approximately 60% of the Group's consolidated sales in FY2023. The reorganization of the Group architecture in 2021 also led to the acceleration of Group synergies. Regarding the Financial Services business, where Sony has started preparations for a partial spin-off, the Sony Group as a whole intends to support its further evolution through independence by utilizing the Sony brand and strengthening collaboration among the businesses.

2. Creation Shift

In addition to focusing on entertainment, Sony has shifted the emphasis of the following three business layers to creation as a further management direction.

Content that leads to Kando Starting with the acquisition of EMI Music Publishing in 2018, Sony has invested approximately 1.5 trillion yen over six years into strengthening its content creation. In 2021, Sony acquired Crunchyroll, a direct-to- consumer service specialized in animation, as it strives to contribute to the anime creator community. Products & Services that create Kando Sony is also dedicated to creating entertainment together with creators in the Entertainment Technology & Services (ET&S) segment. In FY2023, more than 80% of operating income in the ET&S segment was generated from businesses related to creation (such as imaging, sports, virtual production, professional

