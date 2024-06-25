Tokyo, Japan -Sony Group Corporation announced the appointment of members to its Board of Directors following approval at the 107th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders that took place today. The company's Chair and Vice Chair of the Board, Chair and Members of the Nominating, Compensation and Audit Committees were also appointed at a Meeting of the Board of Directors held after the above mentioned General Meeting of Shareholders.

Note: The Directors appointed at this time are the same as the candidates announced on March 27, 2024.

*1 An Outside Director who satisfies the requirements under Item 15, Article 2 of the Companies Act of Japan

Kenichiro YoshidaChairman and CEORepresentative Corporate Executive OfficerHiroki TotokiPresident, COO and CFORepresentative Corporate Executive OfficerYoshihiko HatanakaExternal Director, Shiseido Company, LimitedExternal Director, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO. LTDFormer Representative Director, Chairman of the Board,Astellas Pharma Inc.Wendy BeckerChairperson of the Board, Logitech International S.A.Non-Executive Director, GSK plcSakie AkiyamaFounder, Saki CorporationKeiko KishigamiCertified Public Accountant in JapanBoard Member, WWF JapanJoseph A. Kraft Jr.CEO, Rorschach Advisory Inc.Neil HuntChief Product Officer Vibrant Planet, PBCDirector, Roku, Inc.Former Chief Product Officer, Netflix Inc.William MorrowCEO, DIRECTV Entertainment Holdings LLCShingo Konomoto(New)Chairman, Member of the Board, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.