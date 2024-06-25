Tokyo, Japan -Sony Group Corporation announced the appointment of members to its Board of Directors following approval at the 107th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders that took place today. The company's Chair and Vice Chair of the Board, Chair and Members of the Nominating, Compensation and Audit Committees were also appointed at a Meeting of the Board of Directors held after the above mentioned General Meeting of Shareholders.
Note: The Directors appointed at this time are the same as the candidates announced on March 27, 2024.Kenichiro YoshidaChairman and CEO
Representative Corporate Executive OfficerHiroki TotokiPresident, COO and CFO
Representative Corporate Executive OfficerYoshihiko Hatanaka*1External Director, Shiseido Company, Limited
External Director, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO. LTD
Former Representative Director, Chairman of the Board,
Astellas Pharma Inc.Wendy Becker*1Chairperson of the Board, Logitech International S.A.
Non-Executive Director, GSK plcSakie Akiyama*1Founder, Saki CorporationKeiko Kishigami*1Certified Public Accountant in Japan
Board Member, WWF JapanJoseph A. Kraft Jr.*1CEO, Rorschach Advisory Inc.Neil Hunt*1Chief Product Officer Vibrant Planet, PBC
Director, Roku, Inc.
Former Chief Product Officer, Netflix Inc.William Morrow*1CEO, DIRECTV Entertainment Holdings LLCShingo Konomoto*1
(New)Chairman, Member of the Board, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.
- *1An Outside Director who satisfies the requirements under Item 15, Article 2 of the Companies Act of Japan
