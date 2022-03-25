Sony : Executive Appointments

Tokyo, Japan - Sony Corporation today announced the following executive appointments.

Effective April 1, 2022

<Directors / Statutory Auditor>

Kimio MakiRepresentative DirectorKenichiro YoshidaChairmanIchiro TakagiVice ChairmanHiroki TotokiShigeki IshizukaToru KatsumotoHirotoshi KorenagaStatutory Auditor

<Corporate Executives>

[ Executives of equal rank are listed in order of appointment / changes to titles or areas of responsibility are underlined ]

Executive Vice President

Support for Global Sales & Marketing Area

Senior Vice President

Global Sales & Marketing Officer

*1 Service Business Group is responsible for Sports business, FeliCa business and Sony PCL.

Kimio MakiPresident and CEOKazuo KiiExecutive Deputy PresidentPresident, Home Entertainment & Sound Products Business GroupOfficer in charge of Manufacturing, Procurement,Sales & MarketingYoshinori MatsumotoExecutive Deputy PresidentPresident, New Business & Technology Development GroupOfficer in charge of, Technology Policy and RelationsHiroshi KawanoExecutive Vice PresidentPresident, Service Business Group*Officer in charge of BrandYuichi Oshima(Promoted)and CFOIn charge of Information Systems, Information Security and LogisticsMasaru TamagawaSenior Vice PresidentHideyuki Furumi Senior Vice PresidentPresident, Sony Europe B.V.Masaaki KojimaSenior Vice PresidentIn charge of Environmental MattersShigeru KumekawaSenior Vice PresidentRepresentative Director and President, Sony Marketing Inc.Hiroshi TakahashiSenior Vice PresidentSony Group China Deputy RepresentativeChairman, Sony (China) Co., LtdMami ImadaSenior Vice PresidentIn charge of Corporate Communications, External Relations and SustainabilityKenji TanakaSenior Vice PresidentPresident, Imaging Products & Solutions Business GroupPresident, Mobile Communications Business GroupHiroshi YamamotoSenior Vice PresidentIn charge of Human Resources and General AffairsFumiatsu Hirai(Newly appointed)

Executives to Retire

(as of the date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sony Corporation to be held in June 2022)

<Directors>

Ichiro TakagiVice ChairmanShigeki IshizukaToru Katsumoto

<Corporate Executives>

Masaru TamagawaSenior Vice PresidentSupport for Global Sales & Marketing AreaHiroshi TakahashiSenior Vice PresidentSony Group China Deputy RepresentativeChairman, Sony (China) Co., Ltd