  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sony Group Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6758   JP3435000009

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(6758)
  Report
03/25 01:14:21 am EDT
12890 JPY   -0.73%
SONY : Executive Appointments
PU
03/24Banks weigh on Indian shares; Zee Entertainment soars
RE
SONY : Executive Appointments
PU
Sony : Executive Appointments

03/25/2022 | 01:06am EDT
Tokyo, Japan - Sony Corporation today announced the following executive appointments.

Effective April 1, 2022

<Directors / Statutory Auditor>

Kimio MakiRepresentative DirectorKenichiro YoshidaChairman
Ichiro TakagiVice ChairmanHiroki TotokiShigeki IshizukaToru KatsumotoHirotoshi KorenagaStatutory Auditor

<Corporate Executives>

[ Executives of equal rank are listed in order of appointment / changes to titles or areas of responsibility are underlined ]

Kimio MakiPresident and CEOKazuo KiiExecutive Deputy President
President, Home Entertainment & Sound Products Business Group
Officer in charge of Manufacturing, Procurement, Quality, CS and Design Reform Promotion,Sales & MarketingYoshinori MatsumotoExecutive Deputy President
President, New Business & Technology Development Group
Officer in charge of Engineering Platform, Co-creation Strategy & Development, Technology Policy and Relations
Deputy President, R&D Center, Sony Group Corporation (concurrent)
Hiroshi KawanoExecutive Vice President
President, Service Business Group*1
Officer in charge of Brand
Yuichi Oshima
(Promoted)Executive Vice Presidentand CFO
In charge of Information Systems, Information Security and LogisticsMasaru TamagawaSenior Vice President
Support for Global Sales & Marketing AreaHideyuki Furumi Senior Vice President
President, Sony Europe B.V.
Masaaki KojimaSenior Vice President
In charge of Environmental MattersShigeru KumekawaSenior Vice President
Representative Director and President, Sony Marketing Inc.Hiroshi TakahashiSenior Vice President
Sony Group China Deputy Representative
Chairman, Sony (China) Co., LtdMami ImadaSenior Vice President
In charge of Corporate Communications, External Relations and SustainabilityKenji TanakaSenior Vice President
President, Imaging Products & Solutions Business Group
President, Mobile Communications Business Group
Hiroshi YamamotoSenior Vice President
In charge of Human Resources and General AffairsFumiatsu Hirai
(Newly appointed) Senior Vice President
Global Sales & Marketing Officer
  • *1Service Business Group is responsible for Sports business, FeliCa business and Sony PCL.

Executives to Retire
(as of the date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sony Corporation to be held in June 2022)

<Directors>

Ichiro TakagiVice ChairmanShigeki IshizukaToru Katsumoto

<Corporate Executives>

Masaru TamagawaSenior Vice President
Support for Global Sales & Marketing AreaHiroshi TakahashiSenior Vice President
Sony Group China Deputy Representative
Chairman, Sony (China) Co., Ltd　　　　　

Disclaimer

Sony Group Corporation published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 05:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
